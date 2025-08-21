High School on SI Wisconsin's Countdown To Kickoff: Quarterback Spotlight
With the first games of the exciting, highly anticipated 2025 Wisconsin high school football season scheduled to begin this week (Aug. 21 and Aug. 22), we continue to look at some of the intriguing storylines on the countdown to kickoff.
West De Pere QB Remains on Quest for State Title Following Prolific Season
As West De Pere High School quarterback Patrick Greisen prepares to run onto the field for the season opener on Friday night, it's safe to assume the battle-tested veteran will be ready for prime time.
Greisen, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior and University of South Dakota recruit, was the most prolific passer in the state last season, completing 249 passes for 3,846 yards and 49 touchdowns.
West De Pere won the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) championship in 2024, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.
With the statement-making individual performance, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selection moved into third place overall in state history for passing yards in a single season.
To put the feat in historical perspective, Greisen became a member of an elite group of players standing behind only Josh Weiss of Cedar Grove-Belgium (4,231 yards and 59 touchdowns in the 2016 season) and Matt Ferris of Xavier (3,947 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2013).
Greisen was a force in the playoffs last season, passing for 534 yards and eight touchdowns in a WIAA D2 first-round playoff victory over Oshkosh North (60-34) on Oct. 25, 2024. He became the ninth player in state history to throw for eight touchdowns in a single game.
He followed with 512 yards and five touchdowns in a second-round playoff victory over Sun Prairie East (38-14) on Nov. 1, 2024.
“You know, for me, last year was a learning experience,” said Greisen, looking back on his first season as a starter in an interview with Green Bay Press-Gazette reporter Scott Venci. “Now that I know what it’s like, I can now teach and lead my other teammates.”
“I like to put a little chip on my shoulder,” he added. “You always have to have that to push you when you are lazy and tired. You have got to get up and have some fire. That definitely pushes me to get better.”
West De Pere is scheduled to face Hortonville in a season-opening non-conference road game Friday at 7 p.m.
Other Top Wisconsin QB's Expected To Thrive In Spotlight
Other top-notch, high-caliber returning passing quarterbacks from throughout the state include:
- Middleton senior Joey Passaglia (2,495 yards and 32 touchdowns)
- Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior Brooks Hendrickson (2,249 yards and 26 touchdowns)
- Bay Port senior Matt Stevens (2,148 yards and 27 touchdowns)
- Whitnall senior Tanner Effertz (2,098 yards and 27 touchdowns)
- Oshkosh North senior Bryce Ott (2,088 yards and 25 touchdowns)
- Lake Mills junior Tyler Wollin (2,035 yards and 22 touchdowns)
- Grantsburg senior Brock Matheny (2,035 yards and 18 touchdowns)
- Winneconne senior Brody Schaffer (1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns)
- Germantown senior Vinny Inga (1,745 yards and 17 touchdowns)
- New Richmond senior Nick Stellrecht (1,750 yards and 22 touchdowns)
- Racine St. Catherine's senior Eddie Vinson (1,449 yards and 29 touchdowns)
- Oconomowoc junior Austin Munzel (1,066 yards and 14 touchdowns)
- DeForest senior Isaac Ziegler (1,042 yards and 11 touchdowns)
- Notre Dame senior Max Peirce (1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns).
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com