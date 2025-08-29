Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-30, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area Thursday, August 28 through Saturday August 30th. There are ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Arrowhead facing off with No. 4 Neenah as well as No. 13 Sun Prairie East meeting No. 19 Mukwanago.
Milwaukee Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 15 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Catholic Memorial taking on Sun Prairie West at 7:00pm Central Time. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pecatonica (0-1) vs Waterloo (1-0) at 6:00 PM
West (0-1) vs Waterford (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Parker (0-1) vs Burlington (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Horlick (0-1) vs Hamilton (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Riverside University (0-1) vs Hale (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Park (0-1) vs Greenfield (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Sun Prairie West (0-1) vs Catholic Memorial (0-1) at 6:00 PM
St. Thomas More (1-0) vs St. Francis (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Westosha Central (0-1) vs Oregon (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Barack Obama Career & Tech (0-0) vs Pulaski (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Lake Mills (1-0) vs Marshall (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Deerfield (1-0) vs Johnson Creek (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Laconia (1-0) vs Markesan (1-0) at 6:00 PM
North (1-0) vs West (1-0) at 6:00 PM
University School of Milwaukee (0-1) vs Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Milwaukee Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 52 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 1 Arrowhead hosting No. 4 Neenah at 7 p.m. Central Time. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
New Berlin West (1-0) vs Reagan Prep (1-0) at 5:00 PM
Whitewater (1-0) vs Clinton (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Hamilton (1-0) vs Case (1-0) at 6:00 PM (0% picked Hamilton, 100% picked Case)
Cambria-Friesland (1-0) vs Cambridge (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Wisconsin Lutheran (0-1) vs Whitefish Bay (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Brookfield Academy (1-0) vs Shoreland Lutheran (0-1) at 6:00 PM
West (1-0) vs Brookfield East (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Horicon (0-1) vs Mayville (1-0) at 6:00 PM
New Holstein (1-0) vs Waupun (1-0) at 6:00 PM
South (1-0) vs Watertown (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Randolph (0-1) vs Hilbert (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Racine Lutheran (1-0) vs Martin Luther (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Kettle Moraine Lutheran (1-0) vs Luther Prep (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Plymouth (1-0) vs Sheboygan Falls (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Wauwatosa East (1-0) vs Pius XI Catholic (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Valders (0-1) vs Random Lake (1-0) at 6:00 PM
South Milwaukee (0-1) vs Union Grove (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Tremper (0-1) vs West (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Greendale (0-1) vs Pewaukee (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Grafton (1-0) vs Port Washington (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Hartford (0-1) vs Germantown (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Brookfield Central (1-0) vs Franklin (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Jefferson (0-1) vs Fort Atkinson (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Marquette University (0-1) vs Fond du Lac (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Cedarburg (0-1) vs Elkhorn (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Sun Prairie East (1-0) vs Mukwonago (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Whitnall (1-0) vs Eisenhower (0-1) at 6:00 PM (0% picked Whitnall, 100% picked Eisenhower)
Cedar Grove-Belgium (0-1) vs St. Joseph (1-0) at 6:00 PM
St. Catherine's (1-0) vs Milwaukee Academy of Science (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Wilmot (0-1) vs East Troy (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Edgerton (1-0) vs Lodi (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Oostburg (1-0) vs Lomira (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Living Word Lutheran (0-1) vs Howards Grove (1-0) at 6:00 PM
East (0-1) vs North (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Beaver Dam (1-0) vs Menomonee Falls (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Fall River/Rio Co-op (0-1) vs Dodgeland (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Oconomowoc (1-0) vs Verona (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Delavan-Darien (0-1) vs Turner (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Slinger (1-0) vs Badger (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Lake Country Lutheran (1-0) vs Lakeside Lutheran (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op (0-1) vs Catholic Central (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Neenah (1-0) vs Arrowhead (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Columbus (1-0) vs Aquinas (1-0) at 6:00 PM
King (0-1) vs Nicolet (1-0) at 6:00 PM
West Allis Central (0-1) vs Cudahy (0-1) at 6:00 PM
South (0-1) vs Appleton West (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Milton (1-0) vs Craig (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Campbellsport (0-1) vs Kewaskum (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Homestead (1-0) vs Kettle Moraine (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Harvard (0-0) vs Big Foot (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Oak Creek (1-0) vs Muskego (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Palmyra-Eagle vs Kenosha Christian Life - CANCELLED
Milwaukee Metro High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30
There is one game scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Saturday, August 30. The game will be between Brown Deer and Milwaukee Lutheran at 7:00pm Central Time. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.