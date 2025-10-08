Vote for the Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Player of the Week - October 7
Each week, there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best defensive standout from the past week.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until October 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order, and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players.)
Aidan Devine, New Berlin West, junior
Devine registered 9.5 tackles with a sack as second-place New Berlin West (4-1 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated Waukesha South 40-29 in a Parkland Conference game.
Noah Dodds, Mukwonago, senior
Dodds registered 11 tackles as second-place No. 8 Mukwonago (4-1 in league, 5-2 overall) lost to No. 7 Arrowhead 26-23 in a Classic 8 Conference overtime thriller.
Ian Emkow, Markesan, junior
Emkow registered 10.5 tackles as first-place Markesan (5-0 in league, 7-0 overall) defeated Waterloo 36-8 in an Eastern Suburban Conference game.
Jayden Gauger, River Valley, senior
Gauger registered 12 tackles with a sack as first-place River Valley (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated Platteville 28-26 in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference game.
Birk Kozlowicz, Appleton East, senior
Kozlowicz registered 12 tackles as Appleton East (1-4 in league, 2-5 overall) lost to Oshkosh West 21-14 in a Fox Valley Association game.
Gabe Martens, Franklin, senior
Martens registered eight tackles as first-place No. 4 Franklin (5-0 in league, 7-0 overall) defeated Kenosha Tremper 49-0 in a Southeast Conference game.
Kevin O' Grady, Delavan-Darien, junior
O' Grady registered 12.5 tackles as first-place co-leader Delavan-Darien (4-1 in league, 4-3 overall) defeated Monroe 47-42 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Henry Quintana, Grantsburg, senior
Quintana registered nine tackles as first-place Grantsburg (5-0 in league, 7-0 overall) defeated Ladysmith 63-10 in a Lakeland Conference game.
Will Schmitzer, Catholic Memorial, sophomore
Schmitzer registered seven tackles and recovered a fumble as first-place No. 21 Catholic Memorial (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 49-10 in a Parkland Conference game.
Jake Snyder, Brookfield East, senior
Snyder registered 10.5 tackles as second-place Brookfield East (3-2 in league, 5-2 overall) defeated Brookfield Central 27-6 in a home-field Greater Metro Conference game.
Connor Stuckel, Neenah, junior
Stuckel registered 10.5 tackles with one sack as first-place No. 9 Neenah (5-0 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated No. 13 Kimberly in a Fox Valley Association game.
Hunter White, Potosi-Cassville, junior
White registered seven tackles as first-place Potosi-Cassville (5-0 in league, 7-0 overall) defeated Wauzeka-Steuben 33-27 in a Six Rivers Conference game.
Frankie Wiedmeyer, Winnebago Lutheran, senior
Wiedmeyer registered 12 tackles with two sacks as second-place Winnebago Lutheran (4-1 in league, 4-3 overall) defeated Laconia 42-17 in a Flyway Conference game.
Evan Wozniak, Arrowhead, junior
Wozniak registered 8.5 tackles as second-place No. 7 Arrowhead (4-1 in league, 6-1 overall) defeated No. 8 Mukwonago 26-23 in a Classic 8 Conference overtime thriller.
Nick Zellner, Green Bay Preble, senior
Zellner registered seven tackles as third-place Green Bay Preble (2-3 in league, 4-3 overall) defeated Green Bay Southwest 53-10 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.
