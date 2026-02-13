Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Wrestling's Top Division 3 Competitor of 2025-26?
With the widely popular Wisconsin high school wrestling season kicked into overdrive and approaching tournament time, its time to take a look at some of the best athletes in the state and let you determine who is the best of the best.
This is the final in a series of fan-voted polls taking a closer look at the talented top boys wrestlers in each of the state's three respective divisions.
We conclude with the strong WIAA Division 3 field, including the currently No. 1-ranked wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes.
With there being hundreds of wrestlers throughout Wisconsin, these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until February 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Wrestlers are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Wisconsin Grappler.com; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Karrsen Bussan, Pardeeville, sophomore
The Pardeeville sophomore has a 45-0 overall record at 144 pounds and is coming off a fourth-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament at 138 in 2025.
Jaxon Busse, Iowa Grant-Highland, senior
The Iowa-Grant senior has a 28-4 overall record at 165 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament appearances, including a title at 165 in 2025.
Liam Carey, Mineral Point, sophomore
The Mineral Point sophomore has a 34-6 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off a sixth-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament at 120 in 2025.
Collin Hamm, Weyauwega-Fremont, sophomore
The Weyauwega-Fremont sophomore has a 44-2 overall record at 157 pounds and is coming off a second-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament at 150 in 2025.
Brock Hinderman, Iowa Grant-Highland, junior
The Iowa Grant-Highland junior has a 35-4 overall record at 175 pounds and is coming two consecutive WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament appearances, including a fifth-place finish at 150 in 2025.
Braden Johnson, Cumberland, junior
The Cumberland junior has a 41-0 overall record at 138 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 120 in 2025.
Tucker Keberlein, Shiocton, sophomore
The Shiocton sophomore has a 34-1 overall record at 106 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 3 sectional appearance in 2025.
Colton Klug, Brillion, junior
The Brillion junior has a 39-3 overall record at 150 pounds and is coming a third-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament at 144 in 2025.
Tyson Martin, Aquinas, senior
The Aquinas senior has a 32-1 overall record at 285 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament appearances, including a fourth-place finish at 215 in 2025.
Lukas Orloff, Pecatonica-Argyle, senior
The Pecatonica-Argyle senior has a 46-1 overall record at 132 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 126 in 2025.
Owen Schacht, Mishicot, junior
The Mishicot junior has a 45-1 overall record at 190 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament appearances, including a fifth-place finish at 175 in 2025.
Sawyer Swiggum, North Crawford-Seneca, senior
The North Crawford-Seneca senior has a 36-6 overall record at 215 pounds and is coming off a fifth-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament in 2025.
Blake Underwood, Marathon, senior
The Marathon senior has a 46-0 overall record at 120 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament appearances, including a title at 113 in 2025.
Taylor Underwood, Marathon, sophomore
The Marathon sophomore has a 31-0 overall record at 113 pounds and is coming off a third-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state individual tournament at 106 in 2025.
