Vote: Who Is Wisconsin's Top Boys High School Track and Field Athlete of 2026?

With the action-packed Wisconsin high school boys track and field season completed, it's time to take a look back at some of the outstanding individual performances and cast your vote for the best athlete in the state.

The challenging season culminated with the memorable, long-standing WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on June 5-6.

There are hundreds of outstanding track and field competitors in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until June 18 at 11:59 p.m. (PST)

(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order and all results are from this season; the poll is below the list of competitors)

Breck Anderson, Edgerton, junior

Anderson claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state title in the high jump, finishing with a height of 6 feet, 8 inches.

Ashton Clark, Ladysmith, senior

Clark claimed WIAA Division 3 state titles in the high jump (6-6) and long jump (22-11 1/2), repeating as champion in both events.

Keaton Dauk, Pulaski, junior

Dauk claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in a winning time of 37.91 seconds.

Owen Dornfeld, Markesan, junior

Dornfeld claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the triple jump, finishing with a winning distance of 45 feet, 8 3/4 inches.

Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, junior

Flanigan claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the discus, finishing with a distance of 176 feet, 8 inches.

Lucas Hansen, Hayward, senior

Hansen claimed a WIAA Division 2 title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in a first-place time of 37.81 seconds.

Carter Kucko, Rice Lake, senior

Kucko claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 3,200-meter run finishing in a meet-record time of 9:01.75 and added a victory in the 1,600 (4:11.65).

Grady Lenn, De Pere, senior

Lenn claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 1,600 (4:03.90) and 3,200 (in a meet-record time of 8:49.15), repeating as champion in both events.

Chris Marcell, Marathon, senior

Marcell won a WIAA Division 3 state title in the shot put with a meet-record throw of 63 feet, 7 inches and added a victory in the discus (201-6).

Kolton Peters, Coleman, junior

Peters claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 110 hurdles, establishing a meet record in a time of 14.25 seconds.

Trey Resch, Arrowhead, junior

Resch claimed WIAA Division 1 state titles in the 100-meter dash (10.59), 200 meters (20.98), and was a member of the first-place meet-record setting 4x100 relay (40.84).

Wyatt Rouamba, Xavier, senior

Rouamba claimed a WIAA Division 2 title in the triple jump, finishing with a meet-record distance of 47 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

Hudson Samolinski, Winneconne, senior

Samolinski claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the shot put, finishing with a distance of 61 feet, 2 3/4 inches.

Blake Schneider, River Falls, senior

Schneider claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the pole vault with a winning height of 15 feet, 6 inches.

Jonathan Simon, Abundant Life Christian, sophomore

Simon won WIAA Division 3 state titles in the 800-meter run (1:54.30), 1,600 (4:20.02), and 3,200 (9:21.15).

Jemekhi Tally, Homestead, senior

Tally claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title in the 800 meters in a meet-record time of 1:51.00 and was a key member of the winning 4x800 relay team.

Zander Zawislan, Stratford, senior

Zawislan won the 200-meter dash in a time of 21.76 seconds and added a victory in the 400 in a WIAA Division 3 meet-record time of 47.40.

Cole Zielinski, Waukesha West, junior

Zielinski claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title in the long jump with a meet-record distance of 25 feet, 9 3/4 inches, followed with a victory in the triple jump (48-2), and was a member of the winning meet-record setting 4x200 relay (1:25.65).

About Our Athlete Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com