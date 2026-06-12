Vote: Who Is Wisconsin's Top Girls High School Track and Field Athlete of 2026?

With the thrilling Wisconsin high school girls track and field season completed, it's time to take a look back at some of the outstanding individual performances and cast your vote for the best athlete in the state.

The challenging season culminated with the memorable, long-standing WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on June 5-6.

There are hundreds of outstanding track and field competitors in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Voting remains open until June 18 at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order and all results/accolades are from this season; the poll is below the list of athletes)

Ella Anderson, Franklin, sophomore

Anderson captured a WIAA Division 1 state title in the high jump, finishing with a winning height of 5 feet, 7 inches.

Juliana Doerner, Mishicot, sophomore

Doerner won a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 200 meters, finishing in a meet-record time of 24.04 seconds.

Payton Eicher, Arrowhead, senior

Eicher claimed WIAA Division 1 state titles in the long jump (19 feet, 9 inches) and triple jump (39 feet, 9 3/4 inches). She was also a member of the first-place 4x100 relay (46.52).

Rylee Faehling, West Bend West, senior

Faehling claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in a winning time of 42.0 seconds.

Sydney Falkowski, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, senior

Falkowski won a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 100-meter dash, finishing in a first-place time of 11.96 seconds.

Ciara Hartman, Bloomer, junior

Hartman won a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 1,600 meters (4:55.09), was second in the 3,200 (10:36.70), and was a key member of the winning meet-record setting 4x800 relay (9:02.77).

Sydney Knautz, Dominican, senior

Knautz claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 100-meter dash, finishing in a meet-record time of 11.94 seconds.

Karstin McCabe, Whitefish Bay, freshman

McCabe claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in a winning time of 10 minutes, 24.22 seconds.

Lauren McCalla, Menomonie, senior

McCalla won WIAA Division 1 state titles in the 800-meter run (2:08.68) and 1,600 (in a meet-record time of 4:38.54).

Shelby Meyer, Clear Lake, senior

Meyer claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the discus, finishing with a winning distance of 154 feet, 6 inches.

Jaycee Michek, Bangor, junior

Michek claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in meet-record time of 43.58 seconds.

Hannah Miller, Kewaunee, senior

Miller captured a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 800 meters, finishing in a winning time of 2 minutes, 11.62 seconds.

Sydnee Nelson, Oshkosh West, senior

Nelson won a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 100 hurdles, finishing in a first-place time of 13.94 seconds.

Kyenret Rinkam, Brookfield Central, junior

Rinkam defended her WIAA Division 1 state title in the 100-meter dash (11.62 seconds) and followed with a victory in the 200 (23.82).

Elise Schroeder, Arrowhead, senior

Schroeder won the pole vault with a meet-record winning height of 13 feet, 6 inches, claiming her third consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title in the process.

Emma Severson, Neenah, sophomore

Severson won WIAA Division 1 state titles in the shot put (47 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and discus (156 feet, 6 inches).

Harper Sheehan, Hayward, junior

Sheehan claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 400 meters, finishing in a meet-record time of 54.56 seconds.

Elletta Uddin, Osceola, senior

Uddin captured WIAA Division 2 state titles in the 100 hurdles (13.44), 300 hurdles (42.33), and long jump (19 feet, 1 inch). She established state records in both hurdle events, finished as a four-time champion in each race, and successfully defended her title in long jump.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com