Vote: Who Is Wisconsin's Top High School Baseball Player of 2025?
With the exciting spring season completed, it is time to take a look back at some of the top high school baseball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best.
There are hundreds of outstanding, worthy players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! The poll was compiled with reference to all-state information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) and PrepBaseballReport.com. Primary player positions are listed in parentheses.
Voting remains open until July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from this season; the poll is below the list of players)
Ethan Bauerschmidt, Kenosha Tremper, senior (RHP, SS)
The WBCA Division 1 Player of the Year registered a 7-2 overall record with 120 strikeouts and 1.12 ERA through 62 1/3 innings as Kenosha Tremper tied for third in the Southeast Conference standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 17-11 overall.
Marek Bolson, Oconomowoc, senior (C)
The PrepBaseballreport.com first-team all-state selection generated a .403 batting average with 11 extra-base hits, 26 runs scored, and 19 RBIs as Oconomowoc tied for second place in the Classic 8 Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 17-10 overall.
Ryan Buchta, Oak Creek, senior (RHP)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection finished with a 9-1 overall record with a 0.99 ERA as Oak Creek won the Southeast Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and ended the year 23-6 overall.
Sawyer Deering, Kimberly, senior (RHP, OF)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection registered 63 strikeouts with a 1.75 ERA through 40 innings as Kimberly won the Fox Valley Association championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished 18-7 overall.
Owen Dobberstein, Pewaukee, senior (RHP)
The WBCA Division 2 Player of the Year registered an 8-2 overall record with 103 strikeouts and 0.45 ERA through 62 1/3 innings as Pewaukee placed third in the Woodland Conference West standings, advanced to the WIAA D2 sectional finals, and finished the season 22-8 overall.
Max Glusick, Sun Prairie East, senior (SS)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection generated a .484 batting average with 14 extra-base hits, 38 runs scored, 24 RBIs, and 21 runs scored as Sun Prairie East won a Big Eight Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and finished 21-8 overall.
Kingston Grisolono, Kewaskum, sophomore (LHP, OF)
The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection finished with a 10-0 overall record with 81 strikeouts and 0.82 ERA as Kewaskum earned a share of the East Central Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and ended 23-6 overall.
Tyson Grulkowski, Muskego, junior (RHP, 1B)
The PrepBaseballreport.com first-team all-state selection registered a 9-1 overall record with 86 strikeouts and 1.18 ERA through 53 1/3 innings in helping Muskego to a tie for second place in the Classic 8 Conference, the program's second WIAA Division 1 state championship, and 23-9 overall record.
Carter Hollenback, New Berlin Eisenhower, senior (OF)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection generated a .440 batting average in helping lead New Berlin Eisenhower to a Woodland Conference West crown, its first WIAA Division 2 state championship, and 24-5 overall record.
Max Kretovics, New Richmond, senior (1B, OF)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection produced a .456 batting average in leading New Richmond to a share of the Big Rivers Conference championship and 19-6 overall record.
Peter Kussow, Arrowhead, senior (RHP)
The WBCA honorable mention selection registered a 5-2 overall record with a 2.03 ERA as Arrowhead claimed a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished 20-6 overall.
Carter Kutz, Hartford, senior (RHP, 3B)
The WBCA third-team all-state selection registered a 0.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts through 66 innings pitched as Hartford claimed a share of the North Shore Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season 22-8 overall.
Evan Lauer, Germantown, senior (RHP, SS)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection registered an 8-1 overall record with 70 strikeouts and 1.14 ERA through 55 1/3 innings as Germantown tied for second place in the Greater Metro Conference standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished 22-5 overall.
Jack Lutz, Whitnall, senior (SS)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection generated a .403 batting average with 37 runs scored, 15 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases as Whitnall claimed a share of the Woodland Conference East championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 20-6 overall.
Jace Mataczynski, Hudson, junior (SS)
The WBCA second-team all-state selection generated a .432 batting average with 41 hits, and 30 RBIs in helping lead Hudson to a share of the Big Rivers Conference championship, the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and 22-7 overall record.
Jack Murray, Brookfield East, junior (OF)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection produced a .484 batting average with 22 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases as Brookfield East placed third in the Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and finished 17-9 overall.
Dominic Santarelli, Kenosha St. Joseph, junior (1B, LHP)
The WBCA Division 3 Player of the Year generated a .429 batting average with 24 extra-base hits, state-high 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases in leading Kenosha St. Joseph to a Metro Classic Conference title, WIAA D3 state championship, and 24-7 overall record.
Tavian Shramek, Blair-Taylor, senior (RHP)
The WBCA Division 4 Player of the Year finished with an 8-1 overall record with a 0.51 ERA as Blair-Taylor captured a Dairyland Conference (Small Division) championship, advanced to the WIAA D4 sectional semifinals, and ended the year 14-8 overall.
Peter Visconti II, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior (C)
The WBCA first-team all-state selection produced a .532 batting average with 50 hits (including 16 for extra bases), 40 runs scored, 40 RBIs, and 45 stolen bases as Kenosha St. Joseph claimed the WIAA D3 state title.
Macay Wagner, Slinger, senior (3B, 1B)
The WBCA second-team all-state selection generated a .413 batting average as Slinger earned a share of the North Shore Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 21-7 overall.
Disclaimer: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
