Vote: Who was High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Girls Athlete of the 2025 Fall Season?
With each memorable fall sports season, there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look back at some of the top high school girls athletes from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best from the past season.
There are hundreds of outstanding competitors, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until November 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order, and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (wiaawi.org); the poll is below the list of athletes.)
Madelyn Anderson, Rib Lake, sophomore
Anderson registered a team-high 11 kills as the third-seeded Rib Lake girls volleyball team defeated top-seeded Newman Catholic 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship match at the Resch Center on Nov. 8.
Ella Antoniewski, Mukwonago, senior
Antoniewski won the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.11) and 500-yard freestyle (4:50.79) in representing the Waukesha South/Mukwonago co-op team during the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Nov. 15, becoming only the second swimmer in girls state history to capture four consecutive titles in two separate events.
Maggie Behler, Kohler, junior
Behler completed the five-kilometer course in a winning time of 18:22.5 to claim the WIAA Division 3 girls state individual cross country title at The Ridges Golf Course on Nov. 1.
Cheyenne Borroughs, Stoughton, senior
Borroughs won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.79) and 200-yard individual medley (2:07.49) at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Nov. 14.
Maddie Brown, Divine Savior Holy Angels, senior
The Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection helped lead the Divine Savior Holy Angles girls volleyball team to the WIAA Division 1 state finals for the fourth consecutive year.
Anne Dickinson, Whitefish Bay, senior
Dickinson won the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.60) and 500-yard freestyle (4:44.09), establishing state records in both events as the Whitefish Bay girls swimming and diving team claimed the WIAA Division 2 state championship at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Nov. 14.
Jane Garlock, Middleton, sophomore
Garlock won the 50-yard freestyle (22.77) and 100-yard freestyle (49.12) as the Middleton girls swimming and diving team captured the WIAA Division 1 state championship at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Nov. 15.
Addie Graebert, Heritage Christian, senior
Graebert registered 12 kills as the top-seeded Heritage Christian girls volleyball team defeated second-seeded Regis 25-21, 25-13, 25-10 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship match at the Resch Center on Nov. 8.
Mallory Hartwig, Sauk Prairie, senior
Hartwig registered a team-high 22 kills as the top-seeded Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team defeated second-seeded Grafton 25-27, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11 in a five-set WIAA Division 2 state championship match on Nov. 8.
Payton Haugen, Brookfield East, senior
Haugen finished with a 12-under-par 132 to earn medalist honors and capture the WIAA Division 1 state girls individual golf championship at University Ridge Golf Course on Oct. 14, establishing a new two-day 36-hole state record in the process.
Aubrey Hicks, Sussex Hamilton, senior
Hicks registered a team-high 14 kills, eight digs and two service aces as the second-seeded No. 3-ranked Sussex Hamilton girls volleyball team upset top-seeded No. 1-ranked three-time defending state champion DSHA 28-26, 25-20, 25-22 in the WIAA Division 1 finals at the Resch Center on Nov. 8.
Susanna Hunt, Chesterton Academy, junior
Hunt won the WIAA Division 2 girls state individual tennis championship, defeating Sasha Quandt of Lourdes Academy 4-6, 6-0, 10-8 in the finals at Nielsen Tennis Center on Oct. 18, claiming her second consecutive title in the process.
Belle Kongshaug, Colfax-Elk Mound, senior
Kongshaug finished with a 4-over-par 148 to earn medalist honors and capture the WIAA Division 2 state girls individual golf championship at University Ridge Golf Course on Oct. 14, becoming only the fifth golfer in girls state history to win three state titles.
Lauren McCalla, Menomonie, senior
McCalla finished in a state-meet record time of (17:26.4) seconds to claim the WIAA Division 1 state girls individual cross country championship at The Ridges Golf Course on Nov. 1.
Caroline Raster, Brookfield East, senior
Raster won the WIAA Division 1 girls state individual tennis championship, defeating McKenna Thorson of Verona 6-3, 3-6, 11-9 in the finals at Nielsen Tennis Center on Oct. 18.
Ava Stuebs, Manitowoc Lutheran, junior
Stuebs registered a team-high 21 kills and two service aces as the third-seeded Manitowoc Lutheran girls volleyball team defeated top-seeded Watertown Luther Prep 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21 in the WIAA Division 3 championship match at the Resch Center on Nov. 8.
About Our Player of the Season Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com