Vote: Who was the 2025 Wisconsin High School Football Coach of the Year?
Throughout the course of the season, a wide variety of talented coaches patrolled the sidelines in hopes of guiding their team to a WIAA state championship.
Only seven ultimately accomplished that prestigious goal, but the lessons instilled from the valuable learning experience will continue to pay huge dividends and build a strong foundation for the rest of the field.
With that said, it is time to take a final look back at some of the best head football coaches from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was High School on SI's Coach of the Year from the action-packed 2025 season.
There were hundreds of outstanding coaches, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until December 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Coaches are listed in alphabetical order and the final 2025 nominees were compiled using information provided by Bound.com, WFCA, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of deserving coaches)
Greg Brazgel, Lake Country Lutheran
Louis Brown, Franklin
Ben Farley, Brookfield East
Mike Gnewuch, Mukwonago
Chris Greisen, West De Pere
Justin Gumm, Sussex Hamilton
Adrian Harmsen, Waupun
Matt Harris, Arrowhead
Matt Hensler, Badger
Scott Hilber, Mayville
Tyler Huber, Lake Mills
Steven Jorgensen, Bay Port
Steve Jung, Neenah
Ken Krause, Muskego
Chad Michalkiewicz, Kimberly
Steve Morris, Kenosha Bradford
Jim Norris, Grafton
Mike Rader, Notre Dame Academy
Matt Rizzo, Kenosha St. Joseph
Jerry Sinz, Edgar
Ben Strickland, De Pere
Travis Winkers, Darlington
Jake Wolter, Whitefish Bay
Bill Young, Catholic Memorial
Calvin Zenz, Reedsburg
About Our Player of the Year Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
