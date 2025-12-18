High School

Vote: Who was the 2025 Wisconsin High School Football Coach of the Year?

Here are 25 candidates for your voting consideration

Jeff Hagenau

Franklin head football coach Louis Brown (standing) is one of 25 nominees for the 2025 Wisconsin High School Football Coach of the Year / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout the course of the season, a wide variety of talented coaches patrolled the sidelines in hopes of guiding their team to a WIAA state championship.

Only seven ultimately accomplished that prestigious goal, but the lessons instilled from the valuable learning experience will continue to pay huge dividends and build a strong foundation for the rest of the field.

With that said, it is time to take a final look back at some of the best head football coaches from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was High School on SI's Coach of the Year from the action-packed 2025 season.

There were hundreds of outstanding coaches, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until December 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Coaches are listed in alphabetical order and the final 2025 nominees were compiled using information provided by Bound.com, WFCA, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of deserving coaches)

Greg Brazgel, Lake Country Lutheran

Louis Brown, Franklin

Ben Farley, Brookfield East

Mike Gnewuch, Mukwonago

Chris Greisen, West De Pere

Justin Gumm, Sussex Hamilton

Adrian Harmsen, Waupun

Matt Harris, Arrowhead

Matt Hensler, Badger

Scott Hilber, Mayville

Tyler Huber, Lake Mills

Steven Jorgensen, Bay Port

Steve Jung, Neenah

Ken Krause, Muskego

Chad Michalkiewicz, Kimberly

Steve Morris, Kenosha Bradford

Jim Norris, Grafton

Mike Rader, Notre Dame Academy

Matt Rizzo, Kenosha St. Joseph

Jerry Sinz, Edgar

Ben Strickland, De Pere

Travis Winkers, Darlington

Jake Wolter, Whitefish Bay

Bill Young, Catholic Memorial

Calvin Zenz, Reedsburg

About Our Player of the Year Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

