Vote: Who was Wisconsin High School Football's Top Individual Standout of the 2025 State Championships

Here are 17 candidates for your voting consideration

Jeff Hagenau

West De Pere High School's Judeah Kniskern (8) jukes past Notre Dame Academy's Jonah Marzec (11) during the WIAA Division 2 state championship football game on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
West De Pere High School's Judeah Kniskern (8) jukes past Notre Dame Academy's Jonah Marzec (11) during the WIAA Division 2 state championship football game on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Throughout the season there were many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.

With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the 2025 WIAA State Championships.

There were many outstanding individual efforts turned in during the exciting two-day, seven-game event at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 20-21, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until December 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats are from the 2025 WIAA State Championships as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, junior

Allen rushed 43 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Academy (13-1 overall) lost to No. 3 West De Pere 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Graysen Bollech, Grafton, senior

Bollech kicked a game-winning 35-yard field goal with six seconds remaining as No. 6-ranked Grafton (14-0) defeated No. 16 Reedsburg 17-15 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Maverick Butt, Edgar, senior

Butt rushed 21 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns as No. 10-ranked Edgar (13-1 overall) lost to No. 9 Darlington 42-18 in the WIAA Division 6 state championship game.

Anthony Calore, Northwestern, senior

Carlore returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown as No. 13-ranked Northwestern (13-1 overall) lost to No. 15 Mayville 42-32 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.

Patrick Greisen, West De Pere, senior

Greisen completed 16 of 26 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3-ranked West De Pere (14-0 overall) defeated No. 4 Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Ryan Heiman, Arrowhead, senior

Heiman returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining as No. 2-ranked Arrowhead defeated No. 1 Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

Reece Joten, Little Chute, junior

Joten rushed 21 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14-ranked Little Chute (12-2 overall) lost to No. 12 Winneconne 28-22 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Judeah Kniskern, West De Pere, senior

Kniskern finished with seven catches for 164 yards and a touchdown as No. 3-ranked West De Pere (14-0 overall) defeated No. 4 Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Parker Kujak, Cochrane-Fountain City, junior

Kujak completed 13 of 25 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown as No. 17-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City (13-1 overall) lost to Kenosha St. Joseph 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game.

Will Mikonowicz, Reedsburg, senior

Mikonowicz rushed 38 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16-ranked Reedsburg lost to No. 6 Grafton 17-15 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Jack Nelson, Grafton, junior

Nelson rushed 30 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns as No. 6-ranked Grafton defeated No. 16 Reedsburg 17-15 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Joe Promersberger, Mayville, junior

Promersberger rushed seven times for 134 yards and two touchdowns as No. 15-ranked Mayville (14-0 overall) defeated No. 13 Northwestern 42-32 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.

Brody Schaffer, Winneconne, senior

Schaffer combined for 272 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns as No. 12-ranked Winneconne (14-0 overall) defeated No. 14 Little Chute 28-22 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Matt Stevens, Bay Port, senior

Stevens combined for 261 all-purpose yards and a touchdown as No. 1-ranked Bay Port lost to No. 2 Arrowhead 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

Dominic Rinaldi, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior

Rinaldi finished with 10 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns as No. 18-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph (14-0 overall) defeated No. 17 Cochrane-Fountain City 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game.

Zach Rizzo, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior

Rizzo completed 15 of 18 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns as No. 18-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph (14-0 overall) defeated No. 17 Cochrane-Fountain City 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game.

Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, junior

Zuberbuhler combined for 197 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as No. 9-ranked Darlington (14-0 overall) defeated No. 10 Edgar 42-18 in the WIAA Division 6 state championship game.

About Our Player of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Hagenau

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

