Vote: Who was Wisconsin High School Football's Top Individual Standout of the 2025 State Championships
Throughout the season there were many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the 2025 WIAA State Championships.
There were many outstanding individual efforts turned in during the exciting two-day, seven-game event at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 20-21, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until December 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats are from the 2025 WIAA State Championships as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)
Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, junior
Allen rushed 43 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Academy (13-1 overall) lost to No. 3 West De Pere 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
Graysen Bollech, Grafton, senior
Bollech kicked a game-winning 35-yard field goal with six seconds remaining as No. 6-ranked Grafton (14-0) defeated No. 16 Reedsburg 17-15 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Maverick Butt, Edgar, senior
Butt rushed 21 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns as No. 10-ranked Edgar (13-1 overall) lost to No. 9 Darlington 42-18 in the WIAA Division 6 state championship game.
Anthony Calore, Northwestern, senior
Carlore returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown as No. 13-ranked Northwestern (13-1 overall) lost to No. 15 Mayville 42-32 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.
Patrick Greisen, West De Pere, senior
Greisen completed 16 of 26 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3-ranked West De Pere (14-0 overall) defeated No. 4 Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
Ryan Heiman, Arrowhead, senior
Heiman returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining as No. 2-ranked Arrowhead defeated No. 1 Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Reece Joten, Little Chute, junior
Joten rushed 21 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14-ranked Little Chute (12-2 overall) lost to No. 12 Winneconne 28-22 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
Judeah Kniskern, West De Pere, senior
Kniskern finished with seven catches for 164 yards and a touchdown as No. 3-ranked West De Pere (14-0 overall) defeated No. 4 Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
Parker Kujak, Cochrane-Fountain City, junior
Kujak completed 13 of 25 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown as No. 17-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City (13-1 overall) lost to Kenosha St. Joseph 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game.
Will Mikonowicz, Reedsburg, senior
Mikonowicz rushed 38 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16-ranked Reedsburg lost to No. 6 Grafton 17-15 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Jack Nelson, Grafton, junior
Nelson rushed 30 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns as No. 6-ranked Grafton defeated No. 16 Reedsburg 17-15 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Joe Promersberger, Mayville, junior
Promersberger rushed seven times for 134 yards and two touchdowns as No. 15-ranked Mayville (14-0 overall) defeated No. 13 Northwestern 42-32 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.
Brody Schaffer, Winneconne, senior
Schaffer combined for 272 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns as No. 12-ranked Winneconne (14-0 overall) defeated No. 14 Little Chute 28-22 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
Matt Stevens, Bay Port, senior
Stevens combined for 261 all-purpose yards and a touchdown as No. 1-ranked Bay Port lost to No. 2 Arrowhead 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Dominic Rinaldi, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior
Rinaldi finished with 10 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns as No. 18-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph (14-0 overall) defeated No. 17 Cochrane-Fountain City 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game.
Zach Rizzo, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior
Rizzo completed 15 of 18 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns as No. 18-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph (14-0 overall) defeated No. 17 Cochrane-Fountain City 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game.
Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, junior
Zuberbuhler combined for 197 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as No. 9-ranked Darlington (14-0 overall) defeated No. 10 Edgar 42-18 in the WIAA Division 6 state championship game.
About Our Player of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com