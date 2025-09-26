Waupun Remains on Determined Mission To Become Strong, Consistent Playoff Contender
Coming off its first postseason appearance in 17 years, the Waupun High School football team remains on a determined mission to become a strong, consistent playoff contender.
Under the patient, positive-minded guidance of fourth-year head coach Adrian Harmsen, the Warriors appear well on their way to accomplishing that goal.
It's been a remarkable, dominant start to the 2025 season for Waupun, which remains undefeated on top of the South Central Conference standings with a 3-0 record and is currently 5-0 overall. The feat has taken on added historical significance, marking the program's best start since the memorable, undefeated 1963 Little Ten Conference championship season.
"Every year we're looking at areas where we can improve but my biggest thing is still centered on building the culture," said Harmsen, in an interview with Radio Plus Sports reporter Nick Rusch. "Making the playoffs was great but we don't want it to be a one-time appearance. We want it to be a consistent, yearly experience moving forward. It all starts with camaraderie, everyone believing in what we're doing and performing on and off the field. If we remain dedicated, the rewards will come."
The Warriors have combined to outscore their first five opponents by a 214-89 margin (64-20 in the fourth quarter), including victories over Pardeeville (50-26), New Holstein (35-34), Ripon (40-23), Adams-Friendship (54-6), and Nekoosa (35-0).
Waupun finished fourth in the league standings with a 4-3 record and 6-4 overall last season, qualifying for the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007.
The Warriors, who have advanced to the modern-era playoffs five times dating back to 2004, suffered a first-round loss to Mayville (42-6) in a WIAA Division 4 game last year.
The memorable playoff experience has proven to be valuable, serving as motivation for this year's squad.
Waupun is led by 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior quarterback Chase Beahm, who has completed 68 passes for a state-high 1,473 yards with 13 touchdowns this season.
The All-South Central second-team selection passed for an individual season-best 374 yards and five touchdowns in a statement-making league road victory over Adams-Friendship on Sept. 12.
Grahm Gopalan, a 5-9, 170-pound senior and All-South Central honorable mention selection, is the team's leading rusher with 436 yards and eight touchdowns.
Logan Prall, a 6-2, 175-pound senior, is the team's top wide receiver with 28 catches for 670 yards and seven touchdowns.
The All-South Central first-team selection hauled in six catches for an individual season-high 201 yards and two touchdowns versus Ripon on Sept. 5.
Wesley Kunz, an All-South Central honorable mention senior linebacker, has registered a team-high 47.5 tackles to lead the Waupun defense, which has recorded nine scoreless quarters. Sophomore lineman Owen Kloosterboer (47 tackles and two sacks), junior linebacker Brayden Krause (30.5 tackles and one sack), junior linebacker Brennen Redeker (29.5 tackles and one sack), and senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thurk (29 tackles and one sack) have also made key contributions.
Waupun is scheduled to travel to Wautoma, 2-1 in conference and 2-3 overall, for a South Central league showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com