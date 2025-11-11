Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025
With the hard-hitting, nine-game regular-season schedule and first three rounds of the WIAA playoffs now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25football rankings.
Classic 8 Conference champion Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, claims the No. 1 spot for an eighth consecutive week following a 20-13 home-field victory over second-seeded No. 5-ranked Badger in the third round of the playoffs.
The Warriors, who improved to 11-1 overall, have combined to outscore the opposition by a 426-142 margin.
Top-seeded Muskego is scheduled to face third-seeded No. 4-ranked defending D1 state champion Bay Port, 10-2 overall, in a state semifinal at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh's Titan Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
Seventeen top-seeded teams in the top 25 advanced to the state semifinals on Friday.
1. Muskego (11-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. second-seeded No. 5-ranked Badger 20-13 in third round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 4-ranked Bay Port at UW-Oshkosh (state-semifinal round of WIAA D1 playoffs and rematch of the 2024 state championship game), Nov. 14
2. Waunakee (12-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. seventh-seeded No. 13-ranked De Pere 42-28 in third round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 5-ranked Arrowhead at Madison Memorial (state-semifinal round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 14
3. West De Pere (12-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. third-seeded Union Grove 42-14 in third round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 6-ranked Homestead at Neenah (state-semifinal round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 14
4. Bay Port (10-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. top-seeded No. 4-ranked Franklin 42-13 in third round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 1-ranked Muskego at UW-Oshkosh (state-semifinal round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 14
5. Arrowhead (11-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. second-seeded No. 12-ranked Sussex Hamilton 34-24 in third round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 2-ranked Waunakee at Madison Memorial (state-semifinal round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 14
6. Homestead (12-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. second-seeded No. 19-ranked Monona Grove 14-10 in third round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 3-ranked West De Pere at Neenah (state-semifinal round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 14
7. Notre Dame Academy (12-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. second-seeded No. 10-ranked Rice Lake 28-20 in third round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 8-ranked River Falls at D.C. Everest (state-semifinal round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 14
8. River Falls (11-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. third-seeded No. 18-ranked Oshkosh North 52-38 in third round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 7-ranked Notre Dame Academy at D.C. Everest (state-semifinal round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 14
9. Catholic Memorial (11-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. second-seeded Mount Horeb-Barneveld 28-7 in third round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 10-ranked Grafton at Oconomowoc (state-semifinal round of WIAA D3 playoffs), Nov. 14
10. Grafton (12-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. second-seeded Plymouth 28-7 in third round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 9-ranked Catholic Memorial at Oconomowoc (state-semifinal round of WIAA D3 playoffs), No. 14
11. Darlington (12-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. seventh-seeded Belleville 49-21 in third round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 22-ranked Manitowoc Lutheran at Waukesha West (state-semifinal round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Nov. 14
12. Edgar (12-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. third-seeded Bonduel 8-7 in third round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd (state-semifinal round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Nov. 14
13. Winneconne (12-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. second-seeded Freedom 31-15 in third round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville at Marshfield (state-semifinal round of WIAA D4 playoffs)
14. Baldwin-Woodville (12-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. top-seeded Aquinas 27-20 in third round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 13-ranked Winneconne at Marshfield (state-semifinal round of WIAA D4 playoffs), Nov. 14
15. Columbus (11-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. second-seeded Mosinee 38-19 in third round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded No. 17-ranked Little Chute at Kewaskum (state-semifinal round of WIAA D4 playoffs), No. 14
16. Northwestern (12-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. top-seeded Grantsburg 44-16 in third round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded No. 18-ranked Stratford at Chippewa Falls (state-semifinal round of WIAA D5 playoffs), Nov. 14
17. Little Chute (11-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. top-seeded No. 20-ranked Racine St. Catherine's 23-12 in third round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 15-ranked Columbus at Kewaskum (state-semifinal round of WIAA D4 playoffs, Nov. 14
18. Stratford (10-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. top-seeded Tomahawk 29-0 in third round of WIAA 5 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded No. 16-ranked Northwestern at Chippewa Falls (state-semifinal round of WIAA D5 playoffs), Nov. 14
19. Lake Country Lutheran (11-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. third-seeded New Glarus 34-21 in third round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 20-ranked Mayville at Slinger (state-semifinal round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Nov. 14
20. Mayville (12-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. second-seeded Amherst 26-21 in third round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 19-ranked Lake Country Lutheran at Slinger (state-semifinal round of WIAA D5 playoffs), Nov. 14
21. Cochrane-Fountain City (12-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. second-seeded Boyceville 35-14 in third round of WIAA Division 7 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded Lourdes Academy at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (state-semifinal round of WIAA D7 playoffs), Nov. 14
22. Manitowoc Lutheran (12-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. second-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium 55-14 in third round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded No. 11-ranked Darlington at Waukesha West (state-semifinal round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Nov. 14
23. Potosi-Cassville (11-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded Cashton 35-0 in third round of WIAA Division 7 playoffs
Next up: vs. top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph's at Stoughton (state-semifinal round of WIAA D7 playoffs), Nov. 14
24. Reedsburg (9-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Pewaukee 38-14 in third round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. eighth-seeded No. 25-ranked Whitefish Bay at Madison La Follette (state-semifinal round of WIAA D3 playoffs), Nov. 14
25. Whitefish Bay (6-6)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. third-seeded Martin Luther 28-7 in third round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 24-ranked Reedsburg (state-semifinal round of WIAA D3 playoffs), Nov. 14
