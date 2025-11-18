Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 18, 2025
With the hard-hitting, nine-game regular-season schedule and first four rounds of the WIAA playoffs now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI WisconsinTop 25 football rankings.
Bay Port, the reigning WIAA Division 1 champion, claims the No. 1 spot for the first time this season following a stunning 38-35 state-semifinal victory over top-ranked Muskego at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh's Titan Stadium.
The Pirates, who improved to 11-2 overall, have combined to outscore the opposition by a 593-214 margin.
Top-ranked Bay Port is scheduled to face No. 2-ranked Arrowhead, 12-1, in a WIAA D1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Friday.
Ten teams in the high-caliber 14-school championship field (representing seven respective divisions) currently maintain 13-0 overall records (West De Pere, Notre Dame Academy, Grafton, Darlington, Edgar, Winneconne, Northwestern, Mayville, Cochrane-Fountain City, and Kenosha St. Joseph).
Note: This week's top 25 contains teams that advanced to the state semifinals (fourth round of the playoffs). Following the highly anticipated state championships (Nov. 20-21), a final comprehensive season-ending list will be determined for next week's rankings.
1. Bay Port (11-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 1-ranked Muskego 38-35 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 2-ranked Arrowhead (12-1) in WIAA D1 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.
2. Arrowhead (12-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 2-ranked Waunakee 19-17 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 1-ranked Bay Port (11-2) in WIAA D1 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.
3. West De Pere (13-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 6-ranked Homestead 35-34 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Academy (13-0) in WIAA D2 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.
4. Notre Dame Academy (13-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 8-ranked River Falls 42-6 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 3-ranked West De Pere (13-0) in WIAA D2 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.
5. Muskego (11-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to No. 4-ranked Bay Port 38-35 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
6. Grafton (13-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 9-ranked Catholic Memorial 34-31 (OT) in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. Reedsburg (10-3) in WIAA D3 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
7. Waunakee (12-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 5-ranked Arrowhead 19-16 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
8. Homestead (12-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 3-ranked West De Pere 35-34 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
9. Darlington (13-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. No. 22-ranked Manitowoc Lutheran 37-3 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 10-ranked Edgar (13-0) in WIAA D6 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.
10. Edgar (13-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Mondovi 21-14 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 9-ranked Darlington (13-0) in WIAA D6 championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.
11. Catholic Memorial (11-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 10-ranked Grafton 34-31 (OT) in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
12. Winneconne (13-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. No. 14-ranked Baldwin-Woodville 28-8 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 14-ranked Little Chute (12-1) in WIAA D4 championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
13. Northwestern (13-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. No. 18-ranked Stratford 22-13 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 15-ranked Mayville (13-0) in WIAA D5 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.
14. Little Chute (12-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. No. 15-ranked Columbus 35-25 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 12-ranked Winneconne (13-0) in WIAA D4 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
15. Mayville (13-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. No. 19-ranked Lake Country Lutheran 27-15 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 13-ranked Northwestern (13-0) in WIAA D5 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.
16. Reedsburg (10-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. No. 25-ranked Whitefish Bay 43-20 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 6-ranked Grafton (13-0) in WIAA D3 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
17. Cochrane-Fountain City (13-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Lourdes Academy 17-14 (2OT) in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 7 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 18 Kenosha St. Joseph in WIAA D7 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.
18. Kenosha St. Joseph (13-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. No. 23-ranked Potosi-Cassville 28-0 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 7 playoffs
Next up: vs. No. 17-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City (13-0) in WIAA D7 state championship game (at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium), Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.
19. Columbus (11-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to No. 17-ranked Little Chute 35-25 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
20. River Falls (11-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 7-ranked Notre Dame 42-6 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
21. Lake Country Lutheran (11-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to No. 20-ranked Mayville 27-15 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
22. Stratford (10-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to No. 16-ranked Northwestern 22-13 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
23. Baldwin-Woodville (12-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to No. 13-ranked Winneconne 28-8 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
24. Lourdes Academy (12-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to No. 21-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City 17-14 (2OT) in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 7 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
25. Manitowoc Lutheran (12-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to No. 11-ranked Darlington 37-3 in state-semifinal round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: Eliminated from playoffs
