Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
With the first five weeks of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, moves into the top spot in the rankings following a statement-making 21-17 home-field victory over previously undefeated Classic 8 Conference co-champion Arrowhead.
Arrowhead, 4-1 overall, held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weeks.
Muskego, which has combined to outscore its first five opponents by a 165-69 margin, is currently tied for first place in the highly contested Classic 8 standings with a 3-0 record and 4-1 overall.
The Warriors' only setback of the year came in a season-opening 14-13 non-conference road loss to state-ranked Neenah.
Thirteen teams in this week's top 25 rankings remain undefeated with 5-0 records.
1. Muskego (4-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. No. 1 Arrowhead 21-17
Next up: vs. Brookfield East, 7 p.m.
2. Waunakee (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Fort Atkinson 59-0
Next up: at Oregon, Sept. 26
3. West De Pere (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Pulaski 52-9
Next up: at De Pere, Sept. 26
4. Franklin (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Oak Creek 45-10
Next up: at No. 18 Kenosha Bradford, Sept. 26
5. Badger (5-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Elkhorn 33-6
Next up: at Burlington, Sept. 26
6. Homestead (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. West Bend East 56-14
Next up: at Hartford, Sept. 26
7. Arrowhead (4-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to No. 14 Muskego 21-17
Next up: vs. Oconomowoc, Sept. 26
8. Mukwonago (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 35-12
Next up: at Pewaukee, Sept. 26
9. Neenah (4-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Oshkosh West 28-24
Next up: vs. No. 22 Appleton North, Sept. 26
10. Notre Dame (5-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Lincoln 42-7
Next up: vs. Menasha, Sept. 26
11. Rice Lake (5-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Chippewa Falls 38-22
Next up: at No. 19 New Richmond, Sept. 26
12. Hudson (5-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Stevens Point 24-14
Next up: at River Falls, Sept. 26
13. Kimberly (4-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Appleton East 46-0
Next up: at Hortonville, Sept. 26
14. Bay Port (4-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Ashwaubenon 53-0
Next up: at Green Bay Southwest, Sept. 26
15. Sussex Hamilton (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. No. 9 Germantown 23-21
Next up: vs. Marquette, Sept. 26
16. Darlington (5-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Benton 49-13
Next up: at Fennimore, Sept. 26
17. Lake Mills (5-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Beloit Turner 31-7
Next up: at Lodi, Sept. 26
18. Kenosha Bradford (5-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Racine Horlick 26-0
Next up: vs. No. 4 Franklin, Sept. 26
19. New Richmond (4-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. River Falls 23-6
Next up: vs. No. 11 Rice Lake, Sept. 26
20. Grafton (5-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. South Milwaukee 44-8
Next up: vs. Greenfield, Sept. 26
21. Catholic Memorial (4-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. No. 19 New Berlin West 37-7
Next up: at Wauwatosa West, Sept. 26
22. Appleton North (4-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Hortonville 26-14
Next up: at No. 9 Neenah, Sept. 26
23. Slinger (4-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Nicolet 41-33
Next up: at Whitefish Bay, Sept. 26
24. Sun Prairie East (4-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Sun Prairie West 37-13
Next up: at Monona Grove, Sept. 26
25. Holmen (5-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Reedsburg 22-21
Next week: at Tomah, Sept. 26
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com