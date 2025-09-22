High School

Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025

Muskego moves into top spot following statement-making 21-17 home-field Classic 8 Conference victory over previously undefeated No. 1 ranked Arrowhead

Jeff Hagenau

Muskego running back Jackson Niemiec (3) breaks away for a touchdown against Arrowhead in a game Friday, September 19, 2025.
Muskego running back Jackson Niemiec (3) breaks away for a touchdown against Arrowhead in a game Friday, September 19, 2025. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the first five weeks of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.

Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, moves into the top spot in the rankings following a statement-making 21-17 home-field victory over previously undefeated Classic 8 Conference co-champion Arrowhead.

Arrowhead, 4-1 overall, held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weeks.

Muskego, which has combined to outscore its first five opponents by a 165-69 margin, is currently tied for first place in the highly contested Classic 8 standings with a 3-0 record and 4-1 overall.

The Warriors' only setback of the year came in a season-opening 14-13 non-conference road loss to state-ranked Neenah.

Thirteen teams in this week's top 25 rankings remain undefeated with 5-0 records.

1. Muskego (4-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. No. 1 Arrowhead 21-17

Next up: vs. Brookfield East, 7 p.m.

2. Waunakee (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Fort Atkinson 59-0

Next up: at Oregon, Sept. 26

3. West De Pere (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Pulaski 52-9

Next up: at De Pere, Sept. 26

4. Franklin (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Oak Creek 45-10

Next up: at No. 18 Kenosha Bradford, Sept. 26

5. Badger (5-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Elkhorn 33-6

Next up: at Burlington, Sept. 26

6. Homestead (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. West Bend East 56-14

Next up: at Hartford, Sept. 26

7. Arrowhead (4-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Lost to No. 14 Muskego 21-17

Next up: vs. Oconomowoc, Sept. 26

8. Mukwonago (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 35-12

Next up: at Pewaukee, Sept. 26

9. Neenah (4-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Oshkosh West 28-24

Next up: vs. No. 22 Appleton North, Sept. 26

10. Notre Dame (5-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Lincoln 42-7

Next up: vs. Menasha, Sept. 26

11. Rice Lake (5-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Chippewa Falls 38-22

Next up: at No. 19 New Richmond, Sept. 26

12. Hudson (5-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Stevens Point 24-14

Next up: at River Falls, Sept. 26

13. Kimberly (4-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Appleton East 46-0

Next up: at Hortonville, Sept. 26

14. Bay Port (4-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Ashwaubenon 53-0

Next up: at Green Bay Southwest, Sept. 26

15. Sussex Hamilton (4-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. No. 9 Germantown 23-21

Next up: vs. Marquette, Sept. 26

16. Darlington (5-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Benton 49-13

Next up: at Fennimore, Sept. 26

17. Lake Mills (5-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Beloit Turner 31-7

Next up: at Lodi, Sept. 26

18. Kenosha Bradford (5-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Racine Horlick 26-0

Next up: vs. No. 4 Franklin, Sept. 26

19. New Richmond (4-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. River Falls 23-6

Next up: vs. No. 11 Rice Lake, Sept. 26

20. Grafton (5-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. South Milwaukee 44-8

Next up: vs. Greenfield, Sept. 26

21. Catholic Memorial (4-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. No. 19 New Berlin West 37-7

Next up: at Wauwatosa West, Sept. 26

22. Appleton North (4-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Hortonville 26-14

Next up: at No. 9 Neenah, Sept. 26

23. Slinger (4-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Nicolet 41-33

Next up: at Whitefish Bay, Sept. 26

24. Sun Prairie East (4-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Sun Prairie West 37-13

Next up: at Monona Grove, Sept. 26

25. Holmen (5-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Reedsburg 22-21

Next week: at Tomah, Sept. 26

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin