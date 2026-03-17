Wisconsin's Premier Teams Strike Gold At Pressure-Packed WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament (Notebook)

The 50th annual Wisconsin (WIAA) State High School Girls Basketball Tournament crowned its five worthy champions at the Resch Center on Saturday.

Arrowhead (Division 1), Whitefish Bay (Division 2), Oostburg (Division 3), Neillsville (Division 4), andPacelli (Division 5), each hoisted a prestigious, glistening gold ball trophy following victories in the five respective divisions.

This is a condensed overview of this year's WIAA state title games, including scoring leaders from each team and brief highlights.

Note: All team/individual statistics compiled by the WIAA.

Division 1

Natalie Kussow contributed a double-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists as second-seeded Arrowhead defeated top-seeded Wauwatosa East 80-74 in double-overtime in the highly anticipated WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

It was the second state title in the last three years for Arrowhead, which finished the season with a 28-2 overall record.

Kussow scored eight points in the second overtime period for the Warhawks, who outscored Wauwatosa East by a decisive 15-9 margin over the course of the final four minutes.

Arrowhead (Scoring Leaders): Natalie Kussow (34 points), Sidney Zehner (12 points), Libby Gilmore (11 points), and Presly Samz (9 points)

Arrowhead High School's Natalie Kussow (22) drives to the basket as Wauwatosa East's Audrey Sellinger (33) guards during the second half of the WIAA Division 1 state girls basketball championship game on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hard-fought loss snapped a 41-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 28, 2025 for Wauwatosa East, which ended the season 29-1 overall.

Mikaia Litza had a double-double by finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists for the Red Raiders.

Wauwatosa East trailed 62-58 with 28 seconds remaining in regulation but Ellie Deprey converted a pressure-packed 3-point basket with time winding down, was fouled, and made a free throw to complete a dramatic four-point play to force overtime.

Wauwatosa East (Scoring Leaders): Mikaia Litza (26 points), Ellie Deprey (12 points), Emma Close (11 points), and Ellie Pudelko (11 points)

Arrowhead High School's Sidney Zehner (14) guards Wauwatosa East's Emma Close (14) during the second half of the WIAA Division 1 girls basketball championship game on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division 2

Sage Miskel scored what proved to be the decisive points on back-to-back inside baskets within the final two minutes as second-seeded Whitefish Bay defeated fourth-seeded Beaver Dam 64-63 in the thrilling WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

It was the first state title in program history for Whitefish Bay, which finished the history-making season with a 26-4 overall record.

Whitefish Bay (Scoring Leaders): Sage Miskel (18 points), Madaline Volpe (12 points), Rowan Counsell (10 points), and Carrington Balthasar (10 points)

Beaver Dam High School's Sheamarie Ashley (0) guards Whitefish Bay's Madeline Volpe (2) during the second half of the WIAA Division 2 state girls basketball championship game on March 14, 2026. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joelee Drzonek scored a game-high 19 points with four 3-point baskets for Beaver Dam, which ended the season 23-7 overall.

The Golden Beavers responded with a 22-4 run in the second half to erase a 17-point deficit but couldn't complete the comeback.

Beaver Dam (Scoring Leaders): Joelee Drzonek (19 points), Nataya Donaldson (14 points), Emma Julka (13 points), and Sheamarie Ashley (8 points)

Beaver Dam High School's Luciana Gonzalez (3) drives to the basket past Whitefish Bay's Sage Miskel (22) during the first half of the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball championship game on March 14, 2026. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division 3

Ady Ketterhagen scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as top-seeded Oostburg defeated second-seeded Wisconsin Dells 64-37 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

It was the second consecutive state title for Oostburg, which finished the season with a 30-0 overall record.

Kinsley Ketterhagen followed with 14 points for Oostburg, which built a 42-21 lead at the intermission.

Oostburg (Scoring Leaders): Ady Ketterhagen (20 points), Kinsley Ketterhagen (14 points), Riley Ketterhagen (10 points), and Taylor Brasser (7 points)

Oostburg’s Ady Ketterhagen (0) launches a shot past Wisconsin Dells’ Natalie Backhaus (13), during the WIAA Division 3 Championship game on March 14, 2026. | Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaz Alwin scored a team-high 20 points for Wisconsin Dells, which ended the memorable season 29-1 overall.

Wisconsin Dells (Scoring Leaders): Jaz Alwin (20 points), Natalie Backhaus (7 points), and Ashiya Hopkins (5 points)

Wisconsin Dells High School's Natalie Backhaus (13) and Ashiya Hopkins (34) defend against Oostburg's Taylor Brasser (40) during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on March 14, 2026. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division 4

Eden Marg contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds as top-seeded Neillsville defeated third-seeded Albany-Monticello 43-40 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

It was the second state title in program history for Neillsville, which finished the season with a 29-1 overall record.

Madi Davel responded with a critical steal and made two free throws in the final seconds to preserve a victory.

Neillsville (Scoring Leaders): Eden Marg (16 points), Braelyn Anding (10 points), Tessa Warren (6 points), Madi Davel (5 points), and Jessica Kuhn (5 points)

Neillsville High School's Jessica Kuhn (34) drives to the hoop during the WIAA Division 4 girls basketball championship on March 14, 2026, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Annie Olson contributed a team-high nine points for Albany-Monticello, which ended the season 27-3 overall. Emersen Butts followed with eight points, eight assists, and four steals.

Albany-Monticello (Scoring Leaders): Annie Olson (9 points), Heidi Olson (8 points), Molly Olson (8 points), and Emersen Butts (8 points)

Albany/Monticello High School's Heidi Olson (25) goes to the basketball against Neillsville during the WIAA Division 4 girls basketball championship game on March 14, 2026. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division 5

Jaedyn Zdroik contributed a triple-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists as second-seeded Pacelli defeated top-seeded Eleva-Strum 70-40 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.

It was the first state title in program history for Pacelli, which finished the season with a 25-4 overall record.

Pacelli (Scoring Leaders): Jaedyn Zdroik (20 points), Ella Van Order (19 points), and Haylee Cisewski (14 points), and Kinsley Schurk (8 points)

Pacelli High School's Jaedyn Zdroik (22) goes in for a layup during the WIAA Division 5 girls basketball championship against Eleva-Strum on March 14, 2026. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Avery Glenz finished with a team-high 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists for Eleva-Strum, which ended the season 30-1 overall.

Eleva-Strum (Scoring Leaders): Avery Glenz (12 points), Aliza Kulig (11 points), Maddea Brown (6 points), and Avaya Zwiefelhofer (6 points)

Eleva-Strum High School's Clara Christ (20) takes the ball to the hoop during the WIAA Division 5 girls basketball championship on March 14, 2026. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com