Wisconsin's Premier Teams Strike Gold At Pressure-Packed WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament (Notebook)
The 50th annual Wisconsin (WIAA) State High School Girls Basketball Tournament crowned its five worthy champions at the Resch Center on Saturday.
Arrowhead (Division 1), Whitefish Bay (Division 2), Oostburg (Division 3), Neillsville (Division 4), andPacelli (Division 5), each hoisted a prestigious, glistening gold ball trophy following victories in the five respective divisions.
This is a condensed overview of this year's WIAA state title games, including scoring leaders from each team and brief highlights.
Note: All team/individual statistics compiled by the WIAA.
Division 1
Natalie Kussow contributed a double-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists as second-seeded Arrowhead defeated top-seeded Wauwatosa East 80-74 in double-overtime in the highly anticipated WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
It was the second state title in the last three years for Arrowhead, which finished the season with a 28-2 overall record.
Kussow scored eight points in the second overtime period for the Warhawks, who outscored Wauwatosa East by a decisive 15-9 margin over the course of the final four minutes.
Arrowhead (Scoring Leaders): Natalie Kussow (34 points), Sidney Zehner (12 points), Libby Gilmore (11 points), and Presly Samz (9 points)
The hard-fought loss snapped a 41-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 28, 2025 for Wauwatosa East, which ended the season 29-1 overall.
Mikaia Litza had a double-double by finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists for the Red Raiders.
Wauwatosa East trailed 62-58 with 28 seconds remaining in regulation but Ellie Deprey converted a pressure-packed 3-point basket with time winding down, was fouled, and made a free throw to complete a dramatic four-point play to force overtime.
Wauwatosa East (Scoring Leaders): Mikaia Litza (26 points), Ellie Deprey (12 points), Emma Close (11 points), and Ellie Pudelko (11 points)
Division 2
Sage Miskel scored what proved to be the decisive points on back-to-back inside baskets within the final two minutes as second-seeded Whitefish Bay defeated fourth-seeded Beaver Dam 64-63 in the thrilling WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
It was the first state title in program history for Whitefish Bay, which finished the history-making season with a 26-4 overall record.
Whitefish Bay (Scoring Leaders): Sage Miskel (18 points), Madaline Volpe (12 points), Rowan Counsell (10 points), and Carrington Balthasar (10 points)
Joelee Drzonek scored a game-high 19 points with four 3-point baskets for Beaver Dam, which ended the season 23-7 overall.
The Golden Beavers responded with a 22-4 run in the second half to erase a 17-point deficit but couldn't complete the comeback.
Beaver Dam (Scoring Leaders): Joelee Drzonek (19 points), Nataya Donaldson (14 points), Emma Julka (13 points), and Sheamarie Ashley (8 points)
Division 3
Ady Ketterhagen scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as top-seeded Oostburg defeated second-seeded Wisconsin Dells 64-37 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
It was the second consecutive state title for Oostburg, which finished the season with a 30-0 overall record.
Kinsley Ketterhagen followed with 14 points for Oostburg, which built a 42-21 lead at the intermission.
Oostburg (Scoring Leaders): Ady Ketterhagen (20 points), Kinsley Ketterhagen (14 points), Riley Ketterhagen (10 points), and Taylor Brasser (7 points)
Jaz Alwin scored a team-high 20 points for Wisconsin Dells, which ended the memorable season 29-1 overall.
Wisconsin Dells (Scoring Leaders): Jaz Alwin (20 points), Natalie Backhaus (7 points), and Ashiya Hopkins (5 points)
Division 4
Eden Marg contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds as top-seeded Neillsville defeated third-seeded Albany-Monticello 43-40 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
It was the second state title in program history for Neillsville, which finished the season with a 29-1 overall record.
Madi Davel responded with a critical steal and made two free throws in the final seconds to preserve a victory.
Neillsville (Scoring Leaders): Eden Marg (16 points), Braelyn Anding (10 points), Tessa Warren (6 points), Madi Davel (5 points), and Jessica Kuhn (5 points)
Annie Olson contributed a team-high nine points for Albany-Monticello, which ended the season 27-3 overall. Emersen Butts followed with eight points, eight assists, and four steals.
Albany-Monticello (Scoring Leaders): Annie Olson (9 points), Heidi Olson (8 points), Molly Olson (8 points), and Emersen Butts (8 points)
Division 5
Jaedyn Zdroik contributed a triple-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists as second-seeded Pacelli defeated top-seeded Eleva-Strum 70-40 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.
It was the first state title in program history for Pacelli, which finished the season with a 25-4 overall record.
Pacelli (Scoring Leaders): Jaedyn Zdroik (20 points), Ella Van Order (19 points), and Haylee Cisewski (14 points), and Kinsley Schurk (8 points)
Avery Glenz finished with a team-high 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists for Eleva-Strum, which ended the season 30-1 overall.
Eleva-Strum (Scoring Leaders): Avery Glenz (12 points), Aliza Kulig (11 points), Maddea Brown (6 points), and Avaya Zwiefelhofer (6 points)
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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.