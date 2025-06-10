High School

Wisconsin (WIAA) Boys State Track and Field Champions Crowned

De Pere (D1), Notre Dame (D2), Marathon (D3), and Marquette (Wheelchair) each claim prestigious team titles

Jeff Hagenau

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School’s Brody Feldmann holds up three fingers after winning his third state title of the meet in the Division 3 boys 200-meter dash during the second day of the 2025 WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School's Brody Feldmann holds up three fingers after winning his third state title of the meet in the Division 3 boys 200-meter dash during the second day of the 2025 WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The highly anticipated WIAA State High School Track & Field Championships took place at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on June 6-7. 

The action-packed, two-day co-ed competition produced eight team champions (four boys and four girls), 118 event champions, and 25 state-meet records.

De Pere (Division 1), Notre Dame (Division 2), Marathon (Division 3), and Marquette (Wheelchair) each earned boys' top-team honors in the prestigious annual season-ending competition.

Division 1

De Pere claimed its first WIAA Division 1 boys state team championship by accumulating 46 points, edging Homestead by a slim one-point margin.

Grady Lenn, a junior, established state-meet records by winning the 1,600-meter run (4:01.79) and 3,200 (8:52.79) to lead the Redbirds. Andrew Cartier, a senior, won the triple jump for the second straight year (47-5 1/2).

Other D1 individual champions were: West De Pere senior Ben Lemirand, 100 (10.57); Chippewa Falls senior Samuel Hebert, 200 (21.33) and 400 (47.29); Homestead junior Jay Tally, 800 (1:51.21) (state record); Wisconsin Lutheran sophomore Niyer Clayborn, 110 hurdles (14.11) (state record of 13.92 in prelims); Middleton senior Matthew Arnold, 300 hurdles (38.48); Germantown junior Aiden Dykstra, high jump (6-9); Germantown junior Josh Brunner, pole vault (15-6); Waukesha West sophomore Cole Zielinski, long jump (24-5), and Kimberly senior Hunter Sprangers, shot put (61-3 1/2) and discus (196-2);

Champion D1 relay teams: Homestead, 4x100 relay (Jamir Irving, Sean O'Byrne, Jackson Montgomery, Lucas Mersky) 41.50; Arrowhead, 4x200 relay (Presley Bencz, Trey Resch, Harper Hughes, Ryan Heiman) 1:25.88 (state record); Oak Creek, 4x400 relay (Ethan VanPinsker, Maxwell Graceffa, Kenneth Mueller, Gabriel Olson) 3:17.34 and Homestead, 4x800 relay (Sean Deguire, Elias Ulmen, Max Bennett, Jay Tally) 7:47.55

Division 2

Notre Dame scored 44 points to earn a WIAA Division 2 team title for the second time in program history. Winneconne was runner-up with 42.5 points.

James Flanigan, a senior, captured individual titles in the shot put (59-7), and discus (188-5) to lead the Tritons. Joseph Hunt, a senior, followed with a victory in the 800-meter run (1:53.60).

Prairie du Chien senior Blake Thiry won state titles in 110 hurdles (14.16), long jump (23-6 3/4), and triple jump (47-0).

Other D2 individual champions were: Whitewater senior Traysen Thomason, 100 (10.82); Milwaukee Academy of Science senior Cameron Gray, 200 (21.32); Saint Francis senior Joran Ball, 400 (48.31); Whitewater senior Jack Hefty, 1,600 (4:13.78); Aquinas senior Declan Gregg, 3,200 (9:09.25); Hayward junior Lucas Hansen, 300 hurdles (37.79) (state record); Edgerton sophomore Breck Anderson, high jump (6-9), and Ashland junior Gage Mika, pole vault (14-9).

Champion D2 relay teams: Prescott, 4x100 (Andrew Lesso, Andrew Russell, Wyatt Budworth, Ethan West) (42.00) (state record); Mount Horeb, 4x200 (Owen Preimesberger, Kyle Frischmann, Kayden Baumgart, Griffin Hannah) 1:27.11 (state record); Winneconne, 4x400 (Cody McLeod, Koltyn Kachur, Grant Wenzelow, Jack Quigley) 3:21.32 and McFarland, 4x800, McFarland (Henry Piec, Blake Doolan, Isaac Ewing, Spencer Alf) (7:51.07)

Division 3

Marathon won a state team title for the third time in program history, claiming the WIAA Division 3 championship with 48.5 points. Coleman finished second with 38 points.

Chris Marcell, a junior, won and set state-meet records in the shot put (61-0) and discus (211-4) to lead the Red Raiders.

Marathon added a victory in the 4x400 relay (3:24.60), consisting of sophomore Brady Annis, senior Levi Krautkramer, senior Logan Rohland, and sophomore Garrett Bracewell.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah senior Brody Feldmann won titles and established state records in the 200 (21.69), 110 hurdles (14.32), and 300 hurdles (37.83).

Other D3 individual champions were: Shiocton junior Paxton Kuehn, 100 (10.99); Glenwood City junior Brady Thompson, 400 (48.54); Abundant Life senior Jacob Sturm, 800 (1:52.46); Crandon senior Taylor Karcz, 1,600 (4:15.78); Iola-Scandinavia junior Ben Beck, 3,200 (9:28.02); Ladysmith junior Ashton Clark, high jump (6-9) and long jump (21-8 1/4), and Athens senior Kyle Schreiner, pole vault (14-3). Parkview senior Tommaso Gobbi, triple jump (47-8 1/2)

Champion D3 relay teams: Regis, 4x100 (Brody Sturm, Evrett Tait, Carter Whiteside, Alex Figy) (42.99); Cambridge, 4x200 (Trevor Polster, Oden Jaskolski, Owain Nelles, Kiefer Parish) 1:30.18 and, Abundant Life, 4x800 (Andrew Gillett, Jonathan Simon, Conner Whitaker, and Jacob Sturm (7:59.62)

Wheelchair

Marquette won the boys’ wheelchair state team championship for the third consecutive season and for the fifth time overall, compiling 38 points to outdistance second-place Waupaca by a seven-point margin.

Marquette junior Gianni Quintero won three state individual titles to lead the way, claiming the 400 (1:00.20), 800 (2:02.40), and a state-record in the 1,600 (4:09.84). He added a second-place finish in shot put (20-9 1/2).

Waupaca junior Jack Barbeau claimed an individual title in the 100 (17.92), and West De Pere junior Daniel Nehls won the shot put (23-2).

Full Results

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

