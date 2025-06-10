Wisconsin (WIAA) Boys State Track and Field Champions Crowned
The highly anticipated WIAA State High School Track & Field Championships took place at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on June 6-7.
The action-packed, two-day co-ed competition produced eight team champions (four boys and four girls), 118 event champions, and 25 state-meet records.
De Pere (Division 1), Notre Dame (Division 2), Marathon (Division 3), and Marquette (Wheelchair) each earned boys' top-team honors in the prestigious annual season-ending competition.
Division 1
De Pere claimed its first WIAA Division 1 boys state team championship by accumulating 46 points, edging Homestead by a slim one-point margin.
Grady Lenn, a junior, established state-meet records by winning the 1,600-meter run (4:01.79) and 3,200 (8:52.79) to lead the Redbirds. Andrew Cartier, a senior, won the triple jump for the second straight year (47-5 1/2).
Other D1 individual champions were: West De Pere senior Ben Lemirand, 100 (10.57); Chippewa Falls senior Samuel Hebert, 200 (21.33) and 400 (47.29); Homestead junior Jay Tally, 800 (1:51.21) (state record); Wisconsin Lutheran sophomore Niyer Clayborn, 110 hurdles (14.11) (state record of 13.92 in prelims); Middleton senior Matthew Arnold, 300 hurdles (38.48); Germantown junior Aiden Dykstra, high jump (6-9); Germantown junior Josh Brunner, pole vault (15-6); Waukesha West sophomore Cole Zielinski, long jump (24-5), and Kimberly senior Hunter Sprangers, shot put (61-3 1/2) and discus (196-2);
Champion D1 relay teams: Homestead, 4x100 relay (Jamir Irving, Sean O'Byrne, Jackson Montgomery, Lucas Mersky) 41.50; Arrowhead, 4x200 relay (Presley Bencz, Trey Resch, Harper Hughes, Ryan Heiman) 1:25.88 (state record); Oak Creek, 4x400 relay (Ethan VanPinsker, Maxwell Graceffa, Kenneth Mueller, Gabriel Olson) 3:17.34 and Homestead, 4x800 relay (Sean Deguire, Elias Ulmen, Max Bennett, Jay Tally) 7:47.55
Division 2
Notre Dame scored 44 points to earn a WIAA Division 2 team title for the second time in program history. Winneconne was runner-up with 42.5 points.
James Flanigan, a senior, captured individual titles in the shot put (59-7), and discus (188-5) to lead the Tritons. Joseph Hunt, a senior, followed with a victory in the 800-meter run (1:53.60).
Prairie du Chien senior Blake Thiry won state titles in 110 hurdles (14.16), long jump (23-6 3/4), and triple jump (47-0).
Other D2 individual champions were: Whitewater senior Traysen Thomason, 100 (10.82); Milwaukee Academy of Science senior Cameron Gray, 200 (21.32); Saint Francis senior Joran Ball, 400 (48.31); Whitewater senior Jack Hefty, 1,600 (4:13.78); Aquinas senior Declan Gregg, 3,200 (9:09.25); Hayward junior Lucas Hansen, 300 hurdles (37.79) (state record); Edgerton sophomore Breck Anderson, high jump (6-9), and Ashland junior Gage Mika, pole vault (14-9).
Champion D2 relay teams: Prescott, 4x100 (Andrew Lesso, Andrew Russell, Wyatt Budworth, Ethan West) (42.00) (state record); Mount Horeb, 4x200 (Owen Preimesberger, Kyle Frischmann, Kayden Baumgart, Griffin Hannah) 1:27.11 (state record); Winneconne, 4x400 (Cody McLeod, Koltyn Kachur, Grant Wenzelow, Jack Quigley) 3:21.32 and McFarland, 4x800, McFarland (Henry Piec, Blake Doolan, Isaac Ewing, Spencer Alf) (7:51.07)
Division 3
Marathon won a state team title for the third time in program history, claiming the WIAA Division 3 championship with 48.5 points. Coleman finished second with 38 points.
Chris Marcell, a junior, won and set state-meet records in the shot put (61-0) and discus (211-4) to lead the Red Raiders.
Marathon added a victory in the 4x400 relay (3:24.60), consisting of sophomore Brady Annis, senior Levi Krautkramer, senior Logan Rohland, and sophomore Garrett Bracewell.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah senior Brody Feldmann won titles and established state records in the 200 (21.69), 110 hurdles (14.32), and 300 hurdles (37.83).
Other D3 individual champions were: Shiocton junior Paxton Kuehn, 100 (10.99); Glenwood City junior Brady Thompson, 400 (48.54); Abundant Life senior Jacob Sturm, 800 (1:52.46); Crandon senior Taylor Karcz, 1,600 (4:15.78); Iola-Scandinavia junior Ben Beck, 3,200 (9:28.02); Ladysmith junior Ashton Clark, high jump (6-9) and long jump (21-8 1/4), and Athens senior Kyle Schreiner, pole vault (14-3). Parkview senior Tommaso Gobbi, triple jump (47-8 1/2)
Champion D3 relay teams: Regis, 4x100 (Brody Sturm, Evrett Tait, Carter Whiteside, Alex Figy) (42.99); Cambridge, 4x200 (Trevor Polster, Oden Jaskolski, Owain Nelles, Kiefer Parish) 1:30.18 and, Abundant Life, 4x800 (Andrew Gillett, Jonathan Simon, Conner Whitaker, and Jacob Sturm (7:59.62)
Wheelchair
Marquette won the boys’ wheelchair state team championship for the third consecutive season and for the fifth time overall, compiling 38 points to outdistance second-place Waupaca by a seven-point margin.
Marquette junior Gianni Quintero won three state individual titles to lead the way, claiming the 400 (1:00.20), 800 (2:02.40), and a state-record in the 1,600 (4:09.84). He added a second-place finish in shot put (20-9 1/2).
Waupaca junior Jack Barbeau claimed an individual title in the 100 (17.92), and West De Pere junior Daniel Nehls won the shot put (23-2).
Full Results
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com