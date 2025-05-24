2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings: Post-season Update No. 2
This is our second national wrestling rankings report of the Spring and Summer, which is dominated by FRECO action, but there are still some Folkstyle competitions here and there, like this weekend’s NHSCA National Duals in Virginia Beach, Virginia. There have been six additional Freestyle and Greco Roman regions for USA Wrestling as well as Freestyle and Greco Roman state tournaments being held around the country.
Having wrestlers in the right weight classes is something we strive to do and have no issues moving people around from weight to weight with each update. Some guys have been in three different weight classes since the end of the high school season. We have put them in the most likely weight classes they will be at for Fargo and any other additional major events.
If you see we have someone in a spot they will no longer occupy, please reach out to us and let us know. All our weight class information comes from the results and watching how the wrestlers tend to treat certain events. Weights for dual meet events are not the best indicators because people may go up in weight to fill spots in the lineup.
The USA Wrestling Regions are not qualifiers in the strict sense given that the weight you wrestle is not the weight you are required to be at for Fargo. This leads to some guys taking a break from cutting weight and wrestling up from where they were at the U.S. Open, Folkstyle Nationals, or NHSCA Individual Nationals.
I repeat this in every update at this time of year to clarify why you see some wrestlers in the rankings and others are missing. Until the conclusion of Fargo, we will be leaving seniors in the rankings. If they are still eligible to compete, they should be ranked.
We also will not remove anyone for being inactive at this point. Who knows if these guys are done? They can pop up at any time, and many have and continue to do so, with quite a few making their spring debuts within the last few weeks. If they are eligible, wrestlers will remain in our rankings once they have earned their way in.
The one exception to being eligible and in the rankings comes with the eighth graders. If their state association allows eight grade kids to compete then we will include them (ala Ariah Mills). If not, then they will have to wait until we drop our first set of rankings for the next calendar year in September.
Because so many of our previously ranked 106 pounders have grown out of that weight class, we have included some middle school wrestlers who have shined this spring. The 106-pound class is the only exception we made with this guideline.
Please send any information and questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com. I try to respond to every email I receive and I do my best to answer as many as possible.
106
1-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
3-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
4-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
5-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
6-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
7-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
8-Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) SO
9-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
10-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
11-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
12-Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) JR
13-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
14-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
15-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
16-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
17-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) FR
18-Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR
19-Cody Clarke (GA)
20-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA)
21-Shiloh Joyce (NJ)
22-Thiago Silva (CA)
113
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
3-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
4-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
5-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
7-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
8-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
9-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
10-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
11-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
12-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
13-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
14-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) JR
15-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
16-Cooper Foster (Avery County, NC) SR
17-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
18-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) JR
19-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
20-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
21-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
22-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
23-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
24-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
25-David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) SO
26-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
27-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
28-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) JR
29-Thomas Boyce (Conwell Egan, PA) SO
30-Austin Brown (Hannibal, MO) JR
HM:
Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
Lincoln Roher (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Oliver Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SO
Caden Correll (Normal, IL) SR
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
3-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
5-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
6-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
7-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
8-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
9-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
10-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
11-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
12-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
13-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) FR
14-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) JR
15-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
16-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
17-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
18-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
19-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
20-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
21-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
22-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
23-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
24-Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
25-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
26-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
27-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) JR
28-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West) JR
29-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) FR
30-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
HM:
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Leo Joseph (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) SR
Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens, SD) JR
Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Cole Welte (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
Zach Samano (Chino, CA) SO
126
1-Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
3-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
4-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
6-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
7-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
8-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
9-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
10-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
11-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
12-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
13-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
14-Carson Dupill (Brookings, SD) SR
15-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
16-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
17-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
18-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
19-Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
20-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
21-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
22-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
23-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
24-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
25-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
26-Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) JR
27-Antonio Boni (Central Valley, PA) JR
28-Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SO
29-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
30-David Kennedy (Montoursville, PA) SR
HM:
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
Tanner Halling (Boonsboro, MD) SR
Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
Jordan Manyette (Trinity, PA) SO
JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
4-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
5-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
6-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
7-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
9-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
10-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
11-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
12-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
13-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
14-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
15-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
16-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
17-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
18-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
19-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
20-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
21-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
22-Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) SR
23-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
24-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
25-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
26-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
27-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
28-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
29-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
30-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
HM:
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
Tate Hisey (St. Mary’s Memorial, OH) SR
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
138
1-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
2-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
3-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
4-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
5-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
6-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
7-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
8-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
9-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
10-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
11-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
12-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
13-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
14-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
16-George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
17-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
18-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SO
19-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
20-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
21-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
22-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
23-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SO
24-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
25-Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
26-Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
27-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
28-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
29-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
30-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
HM:
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
144
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
6-Dorian Alvarez (Spring, TX) SR
7-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
8-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
9-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
12-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
13-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
14-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
15-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
16-Nate Askew (Lawrenceville, GA)
17-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
18-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
19-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
20-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
21-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
22-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
23-Ryan Espiritu (Vacaville, CA) SR
24-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
25-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
26-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
27-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
28-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
29-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
30-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
HM:
TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
150
1-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
2-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
3-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
6-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
7-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
8-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
9-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
10-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
11-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
12-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
13-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
14-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
15-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
16-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
17-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
18-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
19-Michael Ortega (Portage, IN) SR
20-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
21-Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
22-Marlone Kirksy (Merrillville, IN) SR
23-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
24-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
25-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
26-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
27-Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
28-Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
29-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
30-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
HM:
Nicholas Zamora (Arlington Martin, TX) SR
Logan Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Londen Murphy (Moeller, OH) SR
Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) JR
Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SO
Mason Peterson (Columbus, NE) JR
157
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
3-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
6-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
7-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
8-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
9-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
10-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
11-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
12-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
13-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
14-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
15-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
16-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
17-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
18-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
19-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
20-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
21-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
22-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
23-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
24-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
25-Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
26-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
27-Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
28-Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
29-Brian Chamberlian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
30-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) JR
HM:
Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Maximus Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) SR
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
Shane Hanford (West Marshall, IA) SR
Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
Cael Gilmore (Highland, OH) JR
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) FR
Markez Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA) SR
165
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
2-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
3-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
4-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
7-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
8-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Isaias Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)
10-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
11-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
12-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
13-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) JR
14-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
15-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
16-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
17-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
18-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
19-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
20-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
21-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
22-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
23-Braxton Quaintance (Lakota, OH) SR
24-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
25-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
26-Sullivan Ramos (Kenosha Indian Trail, WI) SR
27-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) JR
28-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
29-Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
30-Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) SO
HM:
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) SO
Adrian Pellot (Merrillville, IN) SR
Colton Loween (Mounds View, MN) SR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Michael Major (Carmel, IN) SR
Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) JR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Anthony Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Landen Johnson (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
175
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
6-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
8-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
11-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
12-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
13-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
14-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
15-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
16-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
17-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
18-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
19-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
20-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
21-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
22-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
23-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
24-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
25-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
26-Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
27-Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
28-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
29-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
30-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SO
HM:
Colt Campbell (Hickory Ridge, NC) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) JR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) FR
Anthony Vargas (Central, CA)
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) JR
Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) JR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
4-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
6-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
7-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
8-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
9-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
10-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
11-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
12-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
14-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
15-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
16-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
17-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
18-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
19-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
20-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
21-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
22-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
23-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
24-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
25-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
26-Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
27-Cody Kirk (Pike Road School, AL) SR
28-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
29-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
30-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
HM:
Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
Brayden Zeurcher (Nazareth, PA) JR
Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
Anthony Bruscino (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
Brandon Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
Adonis Bonair (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
5-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
6-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
7-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
8-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
9-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
10-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
11-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
12-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
13-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
14-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
15-Wes Burford (Oakdale) JR
16-Kayden Cartee (Mayfair, CA)
17-Charles Walker (Joliet Central, IL) SR
18-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
19-Will Adkins (Moeller, OH) SR
20-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
21-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
22-Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) SR
23-Kingston Daniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
24-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
26-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SO
27-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
28-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SO
29-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
30-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
HM:
Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) SO
Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
Connor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO
William Ward (Moorhead, MN) JR
285
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
2-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
4-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
5-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
7-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
8-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
12-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
13-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
14-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR
15-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
16-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
17-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
18-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
19-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
20-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
21-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
22-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
23-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
24-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
25-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
26-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
27-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
28-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
29-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
30-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
HM:
Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) JR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR
Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR
Maximus Forrester (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Shepherd Turk (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SO
Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) FR
Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) JR
Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) JR
Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) SR
Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR