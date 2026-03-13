2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - March 13, 2026

So, here we are – the final weekend of the 2025-26 high school wrestling Season is upon us. New Jersey closes its action on Saturday night. Ohio will have the last official match of the campaign go in the books with their Sunday finale.

National Champions, All-Americans and Final Rankings To Be Revealed Soon

Next week, we will begin rolling out our final rankings for the high school season, including the announcement our individual National Champions and All-Americans in every weight class. We hope to drop two a day over the course of seven days. Hope is the key word. I’ve discovered this year that everything takes longer than it seems it should…such is the price for detail.

The top ten at each weight class will be named “High School on SI All-Americans,” with the No. 1 wrestler in each weight class having the designation of “National Champion.” There will be some detailed analysis and highlights with each weight class release.

Stay tuned…

Postseason Wrestling Is Kicking Off This Weekend

On that note, we are aware of the PanAm Trials and a few other events that have signaled the National Postseason is kicking off. In fact, this weekend, in West Des Moines, Iowa, USA Wrestling’s 16U and Junior Folkstyle Championships are occuring

The results from these events will not be factored into the final draft (or this set) of the rankings. They are not part of the high school season, and one (PanAm) was in the Olympic Styles. We are cataloging these results, and they will be applied to the first update to the rankings post-high school.

Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers

106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

132: Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

138: Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

144: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

150: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

157: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

165: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

175: Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

190: Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

215: Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

Please send information and inquiries to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

3-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

4-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

5-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

6-Cash McClurg (Granite Hils, CA) FR

7-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

8-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

9-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

10-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

11-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

12-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

13-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

14-Amir Winfrey-Newman (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

15-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

16-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

17-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

18-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

19-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

20-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

21-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

22-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

23-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

24-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

25-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

26-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

27-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR

28-Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR

29-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

30-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

HM:

D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Kaemen Orine (Seckman, MO) SO

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) FR

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

Jaxon Moralez (Rio Rancho, NM) FR

Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR

Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

113-Pounds

1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

2-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

5-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

6-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

7-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

8-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

9-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

10-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

11-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

12-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

13-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

14-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

15-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

16-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

17-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

18-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

19-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

20-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

21-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

22-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

23-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

24-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

25-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

26-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

27-Bodey Gibbs (Columbia, OH) SO

28-Chance Wuhr (Lake Catholic, OH)

29-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

30-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

HM:

Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO

Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) JR

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

4-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

6-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

7-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

8-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

9-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

10-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

11-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

12-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

13-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

14-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

15-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

16-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

17-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

18-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

19-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

20-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

21-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

22-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

23-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

25-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

26-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

27-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

28-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR

29-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

30-Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR

HM:

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

5-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

6-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

9-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

10-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

11-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

12-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, JR

13-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

14-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

15-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

16-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

17-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

18-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

19-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

20-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

21-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

22-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

24-Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

25-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

26-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

27-Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR

28-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

29-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

30-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

HM:

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

Jax Fuhrman (Delone Catholic, PA) FR

Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

3-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

5-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

6-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

7-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

8-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

9-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

10-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

12-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

13-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

14-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

15-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

16-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

17-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

18-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

19-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

20-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

21-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

22-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

23-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

24-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

25-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

26-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

27-Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Alvertville, MN) JR

28-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

29-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

30-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

HM:

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) JR

Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

6-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

7-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

8-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

9-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

10-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR

11-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

12-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

13-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

14-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

15-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

16-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

17-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

18-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

19-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

20-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

21-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) JR

22-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

23-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

24-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

25-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) SR

26-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

27-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

28-Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR

29-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

30-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

HM:

Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) SR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) SO

Connor Peterson (Maple Grove, MN) SR

Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) SO

DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

Aiden Hahn (Farmington, MO) SR

Brody Kell (North Point, MO) JR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

4-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

5-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

6-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

7-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

8-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

9-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

12-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

13-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

14-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

15-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

16-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

17-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

18-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

19-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

20-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

21-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

22-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

23-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

24-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR

25-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

26-Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

27-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

28-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO

29-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR

30-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

HM:

Laudan Henry (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA)

Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR

Anthony DePaul (Delsea, NJ) SR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) JR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Wil Oberbroeckling (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO

Nick Meza (Cesar Chavez, AZ) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

4-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

5-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

6-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

7-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

8-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

9-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

10-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

11-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

12-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

13-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

14-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

15-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

16-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

17-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

18-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

19-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

20-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

21-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

22-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

23-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

24-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

25-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

26-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

27-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

28-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

29-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

30-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

HM:

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

4-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

6-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

7-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

8-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

9-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

10-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

11-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

12-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

13-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

14-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

16-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

17-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

18-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

19-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

20-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

21-James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

22-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

23-Daniel Acosta (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

24-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

25-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

26-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO

27-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

28-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

29-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

30-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

HM:

Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY)

Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO

James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Bailey Holman (Poway, CA)

Trevor Jones (Delbarton, NJ) SR

Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

3-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

4-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

5-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

6-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

7-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

8-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

9-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

10-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

11-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

12-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

13-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

14-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

15-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

16-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

17-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

18-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

19-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

20-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

21-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

22-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

23-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

24-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO

25-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

26-Tommy Schecterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

27-Brian Denamen (West Geauga, OH) SR

28-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

29-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

30-Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

HM:

Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

175-Pounds

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

2-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

4-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

5-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

7-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

8-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

9-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

10-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

11-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

12-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

13-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

14-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

15-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

16-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

17-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

18-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

19-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

20-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

21-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

22-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

23-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

24-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

25-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

26-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

27-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

28-Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

29-Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

30-Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

HM:

Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR

Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR

190-Pounds

1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

3-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

8-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

9-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

10-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

13-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

14-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

15-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

16-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

17-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

18-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

20-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

21-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

22-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

23-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

24-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

25-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) JR

26-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

27-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

28-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

29-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

30-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

HM:

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Tavio Hoose (St. Francis, NY)

Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA)

215-Pounds

1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

3-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

5-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

6-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

7-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

8-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

9-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

10-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

11-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

12-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

13-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

14-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

15-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

16-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

17-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

18-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

19-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

20-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

21-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

22-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

23-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

24-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

25-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

26-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

27-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

28-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

29-Kai Ford (Ponderosa, CA)

30-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

HM:

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR

Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR

Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR

285-Pounds

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR

7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

11-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

12-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

13-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

14-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

15-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

16-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

17-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

18-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

19-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

20-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

21-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

22-Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

23-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

24-Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

25-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA)

26-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR

27-Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

28-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA)

29-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

30-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) JR

HM:

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingston, RI) SR

Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR

Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR