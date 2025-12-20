2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Dec. 19, 2025
Ironman forced some changes at the top and produced four new number ones in St. Edward, Ohio’s Karson Brown (138 pounds), Jayden James (Delbarton, New Jersey at 165), Edmond North, Oklahoma’s Joseph Jeter (175 pounds), and at 190, Michael White (Lawrence North, Indiana).
Jeter Reclaims 175-Pound Throne After Ironman Revenge Win
When Jeter was announced as a competitor for Flo’s Who’s No. 1, we placed him at the top of the 175-pound list. Some tough sledding versus Pennsylvania’s Nick Singer (Faith Christian Academy) moved Jeter down the ranks. In the Ironman finals, Jeter avenged that loss to reclaim the top spot at 175 pounds.
Weight-Class Adjustments Create a New No. 1 at 106
Another number one emerged at 106 pounds, but not because of anything that happened on the mat. We moved Ariah Mills (Buford, Georgia) up to 113 pounds where he has been wrestling. That adjustment left Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, Pennsylvania) in the number one spot at 106.
We’re adjusting weights but at the same time keeping in mind the additional two pounds the wrestlers will get after the Holiday Break. So, guys who are up one weight, who have a track record at the lower weight, will likely be there in the New Year.
Holiday Weight Allowances Shape Early-Season Movement
We are updating weekly at this point, so if they don’t go down in weight, we’ll move them up. We’re only three weeks into the season, so this is still considered early and most descension plans won’t allow a full drop just yet.
Jax Forrest to Graduate Early — But No Beast of the East Entry
News came out of Pennsylvania after weeks of speculation that Bishop McCort’s Jax Forrest will indeed graduate early and head off to Oklahoma State. It was mentioned that he would probably do a tournament and a couple of duals before departing but is not entered into the Beast of the East.
It also seems he will not immediately jump into the Cowboy lineup as was speculated. Instead, he will spend the time acclimating to college life and wrestling open tournaments.
Beast of the East Set to Reshape the Top 10
The big event on the East Coast this weekend is Delaware’s Beast of the East with No. 2 Lake Highland Prep (FL), No. 4 Blair Academy (NJ), No. 7 Malvern Prep (PA), No. 8 Bishop McCort (PA), No. 25 Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA), No. 27 St. Peter’s Prep (NJ), No. 29 Brecksville (OH), and No. 37 Bergen Catholic (NJ) in the field.
Fab 50 Duals Bring Major National Power to New Jersey
Another big event taking place not far from the Beast at North Hunderton High School in New Jersey is the Fab 50 Duals (formerly the Hall of Fame Duals).
No. 5 Delbarton (NJ), No. 9 Wyoming Seminary (PA), No. 11 Poway (CA), No. 15 Massillon Perry (OH), No. 26 St. Joseph Regional (NJ), and No. 36 Greens Farms Academy (CT) will battle.
Six teams in our national rankings will be at Nevada’s Reno Tournament of Champions and Indiana’s Carnahan Memorial.
Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers
- 106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
- 113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
- 132: Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 138: Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
- 144: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 150: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 157: Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
- 165: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
- 175: Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
- 190: Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
- 215: William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Reno TOC, Carnahan, Zinkin, KC Stampede Highlight a Loaded Weekend
Reno will have No. 6 St. John Bosco (CA) on hand as well as No. 18 Gilroy (CA), No. 20 Allen (TX), No. 30 Pomona (CO), No. 31 Layton (UT), and No. 38 SLAM! Academy (NV).
Carnahan will host a slew of Indiana powers in No. 16 Crown Point, No. 26 Brownsburg, and No. 32 Center Grove. Two nationally ranked squads from Michigan join them, No. 33 Detroit Catholic Central and No. 35 Dundee. Illinois’ No. 23 Marmion Academy is the sixth ranked team.
The Zinkin Classic in California is hosted by No. 3 Buchanan and includes No. 12 Clovis and No. 17 Clovis North. The KC Stampede will welcome two from Oklahoma, No. 13 Edmond North and No. 14 Stillwater.
Please send any corrections or results that we may have missed to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Dec. 19, 2025
106-Pounds
1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
2-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR
3-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
5-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
6-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
7-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
8-Cache Williams (Choctaw, OK) SO
9-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
10-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
11-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
12-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
13-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th
14-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
15-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
16-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
17-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
21-Jonas Lusker (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
18-Blake Klipp (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
19-Quinn Bagnell (Council Rock South, PA) FR
20-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
21-Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR
22-Andrew Mlynarczyk (St. Edward, OH)
23-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
24-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
25-Symon Woods (Washington Community)
26-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) JR
27-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
28-Will Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR
29-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
30-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
HM:
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) SO
Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR
113-Pounds
1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
2-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
3-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
4-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
5-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
6-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
7-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
8-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
9-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
10-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
11-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
12-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
13-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
14-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
15-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO
16-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
17-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
18-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
19-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
20-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) SR
21-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
22-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR
23-Chance Wuhr (Lake Catholic, OH)
24-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ)
25-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
26-Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA)
27-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
28-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
29-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
30-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) SO
HM:
Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) FR
Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
Phillip Hernandez (Clovis North, CA) FR
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Austin Brown (Hannibal, MO) SR
Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR
Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
Jon Tutku (Massapequa, NY) FR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
4-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
5-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
7-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
9-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
10-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
11-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
12-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
13-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
14-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
15-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
16-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
17-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
18-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
19-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
20-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
21-Roman Lutrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
22-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
23-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR
24-Zack Samano (Chino, CA) JR
25-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
26-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
27-Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
28-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
29-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
30-Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) SR
HM:
Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR
Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) JR
William Soto (Newburgh, NY) JR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
3-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
4-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
5-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
6-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SR
7-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
8-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
9-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
10-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
11-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
12-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
13-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
14-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
15-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
16-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
17-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
18-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
19-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
20-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
21-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR
22-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
23-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
24-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
25-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
26-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
27-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
28-Blake Getz (Roncalli, IN) SR
29-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
30-Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
HM:
Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) SO
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA SR
Abramm Schaffer (Wilson) SR
Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Finnegan O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ SO
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Peter Rincan (Billerica, MA) SR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR
Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO
132-Pounds
1-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
4-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
5-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
6-Antonio Rodríguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
7-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
8-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
9-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
10-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
11-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
12-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
13-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
14-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
16-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
17-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR
18-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
19-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
20-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR
21-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
22-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
23-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
24-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
25-Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
26-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
27-Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
28-Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcan Vista, NM) SR
29-Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
30-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
HM:
Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR
Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR
Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
138-Pounds
1-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
2-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
3-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
6-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
7-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
8-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
9-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
10-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
11-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
12-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
13-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
14-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
15-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
16-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
17-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
18-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
19-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR
20-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
21-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
22-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR
23-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO
24-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
25-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
26-Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR
27-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
28-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
29-Angel Serrano (Pomona, CO) SR
30-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
HM:
Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) SO
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
Zaydrein Hernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) JR
Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR
Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
William “Billy” Hamilton (McCallie School, TN) JR
Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
4-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
5-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
6-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
7-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
8-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
9-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
10-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
11-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
2-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
13-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
14-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
15-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
16-Justin Williamson (Mt. Carmel, IL) JR
17-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
18-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
19-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR
20-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
21-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
22-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
23-Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH)
24-Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR
25-Gavyn Kelton (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA)
26-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
27-Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
28-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
29-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
30-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
HM:
Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR
Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) JR
Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) SR
Jack Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR
Brock Johnson (Paola, KS) SR
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR
Owen Proper (Marana, AZ) SR
Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
5-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
6-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
7-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
8-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
9-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
10-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
11-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
12-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
13-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
14-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
15-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
16-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR
17-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
18-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
19-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
20-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) SR
21-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
22-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
23-Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
24-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
25-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
26-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
27-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
28-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
29-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
30-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
HM:
Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR
Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
Carter Price (Point Pleasant, WV) JR
Preston Crone (Carolina Forest, SC) SR
Kayson White (Highlands, KY) SO
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central, NJ) SR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR
Nick Barone (Paramus Catholic, NJ) SR
Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
157-Pounds
1-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
2-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
6-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
7-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
8-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
9-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
10-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR
11-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
12-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
13-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
14-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO
15-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
16-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO
17-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
18-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
19-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
20-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
21-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR
22-Josiah Sykes (Skyline, VA) SR
23-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
24-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
25-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
26-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
27-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
28-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
29-Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) JR
30-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO
HM:
Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SR
Rex Bryson (Centralia, NE) SR
Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
Zachery Little (Summit, TN) SR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Justin Lowery (Loudon County, VA) SR
Koray Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
Luke Stempkowski (Pascack Valley School, NJ) JR
165-Pounds
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
3-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
4-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
5-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
6-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
7-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
8-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
9-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
10-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
11-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
13-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
14-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
15-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
16-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
17-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR
18-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
19-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
20-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
21-Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
22-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH)
23-Samuel Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
24-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
25-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
26-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
27-Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
28-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
29-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR
30-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL)
HM:
Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) JR
Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
Brock Weaver (Camden County, GA) SR
Boden White (Denver, IA) SR
Joey Monticello (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Brody Kehler (University, WV) SO
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
JD Minder-Broeckaert (Hudson, WI) SR
175-Pounds
1-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
2-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
4-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
5-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
6-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
7-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
8-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
9-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
10-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
11-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
12-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
13-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
14-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
15-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
16-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
17-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
18-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
19-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
20-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR
21-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
22-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
23-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
24-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
25-Cole Dunham (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
26-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
27-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
28-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
29-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR
30-Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
HM:
Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR
Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
190-Pounds
1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
2-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
3-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
4-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
5-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
6-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
8-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
9-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
10-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
12-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
13-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
14-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
15-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
16-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
17-Frankie Pfeiffer (St. Edward, OH)
18-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
20-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
21-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
22-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
23-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
24-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
25-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
26-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
27-Delton Kaufmann (Mountain View, AZ) SR
28-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
29-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
30-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
HM:
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
215-Pounds
1-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
3-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
6-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
7-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
8-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
9-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
10-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
11-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
12-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
13-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) JR
14-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
15-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO
16-Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
17-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
18-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
19-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
20-Kade Splinter (Edgerton, WI) FR
21-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
22-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
23-Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR
24-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
25-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
26-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
27-Evan Perez (Windsor, CO) SR
28-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
29-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
30-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
HM:
Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Colton Tupper (Reynolds, PA) SR
EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
Matt Harrold (Haverhill, MA) SR
Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
Brian Haran (Gilroy) JR
Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
12-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
13-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
14-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
15-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
16-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
17-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
18-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
19-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
20-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
21-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
22-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
23-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
24-Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN)
25-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
26-Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
27-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK)
28-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
29-Caleb Patton (Pine View, UT) SR
30-Caden Young (Uintah, UT) SR
HM:
Kaden Stitt (Choctaw, OK) SR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
Preston Krueger (New London, WI) JR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR
Colton Tucker (Lincoln East, NE) JR
Jack Peters (Selinsgrove, PA) SR
Blake Elder (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR
Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR