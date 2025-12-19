2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings - Dec. 19, 2025
This week’s update to the Girls’ National Wrestling Rankings factors in the Women of Ironman results as well as the other tournaments from last week around the country that had results posted online.
Why Weight Changes Matter: Inside Our Ranking Adjustments
We are moving the ladies around as we see them in different weights than we have them ranked. There are exceptions, and these determinations are made when we can see what the girls weighed. Some tournaments post their weight when stepping on the scale.
An example of this is a wrestler that is ranked at 105 pounds competing at 110 yet staying in the 105-pound rankings. After the holiday break, the women like the boys, receive a two-pound weight allowance. Making 105, 107 pounds. If said wrestler weighed in at 108.6, it is very likely she will be at 105 pounds after the break.
We don’t mind moving people around and will do so, but we try to be practical about it and not move people if there is evidence that they will likely stay at the weight where they are currently ranked.
Inactive Standouts Removed (For Now) — And What It Means
As time allows and we’re not seeing some of the girls come across our radar, we are searching for results. In some cases, we are not finding any, which suggests they are homeschooled or only participate during the Spring and Summer Freestyle events.
These athletes have been removed (for now). They will be added back in when they step on the mat. If they are planning on competing during the high school season shoot us a message, but if they are not wrestling, no one as the opportunity to beat them, so it’s not fair to hold on to a ranking if they are not participating.
New No. 1s Emerge as Turner, Leydecker and Joyce Step Aside
This cleared out three previous number ones and escalated new blood into those spots as we’ve witnessed Morgan Turner’s Lockport squad at the Dan Gable Donnybrook and the Women of Ironman sans Turner. Everest Leydecker and Gray Joyce are the other two top-rated girls that we’ve set aside.
Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers
- 100: Ryleigh Sturgill (Soddy Daisy, TN) JR
- 105: Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
- 110: Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
- 115: Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR
- 120: Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR
- 125: Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO
- 130: Emma Bacon (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 135: Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR
- 140: Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
- 145: Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
- 155: Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR
- 170: Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR
- 190: Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR
- 235: Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR
Beast of the East, Holiday Tournaments and the Next Big Update
The Girls’ Beast of the East is underway and concludes Friday. We did not dig into what other girls’ events are taking place this weekend. The hope is to have one more update out in 2025, applying this weekend’s results, with the first report in 2026 covering the Holiday Tournaments.
Please send info to improve the rankings to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
100-Pounds
1-Ryleigh Sturgill (Soddy Daisy, TN) JR
2-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR
3-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR
4-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) FR
5-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) SO
6-Kiana Lien (Mt. View, CA) JR
7-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO
8-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
9-Francesca Gusfa (Ridgewood, NJ) SR
10-Mia Hernandez (Colony, CA)
11-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR
12-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR
13-Krislynn Martinez (Maize South, KS) SO
14-Lexi Pancoast (Mechanicsburg, PA) JR
15-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO
16-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR
17-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) FR
18-Mia Williams (Princess Anne, VA)
19-Brooklyn Henry (Wyoming Seminary) SO
20-Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County, KY) SO
21-Aniyah Whayne (Osceola, FL) SR
22-Kylee Tran (Tulsa Union, OK) FR
23-Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) JR
24-Serah Yogi (Pearl City, HI) SR
25-Cidney Schaffer (Lackawanna Trail, PA) FR
26-Addie Shaw (Indian Land, SC)
27-Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) FR
105-Pounds
1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO
3-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR
4-Sarissa Tucker (St. James Academy, VA) JR
5-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR
6-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR
7-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
8-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR
9-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR
10-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO
11-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR
12-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
13-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) 8th
14-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY)
15-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR
16-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR
17-Breanna Higgins (Camden County, GA) JR
18-Joslyn Johnson (Flagler Palm Coast, FL) SR
19-Kiera Partello (Barron G. Collier, FL) SR
20-Kyrstan Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR
21-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) FR
22-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) JR
23-Kyler Menza (Washington, WA) SR
24-Ashley Stank (Quakertown, PA) SR
25-Makayla Smith (Northern York, PA) SO
26-Juliana Tice (North Kansas City, MO) SR
27-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) FR
28-Noah Kovach (Azle, KS) JR
110-Pounds
1-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
2-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR
3-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
4-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
5-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR
6-Ella Cohen (Palo Alto, CA) SO
7-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR
8-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR
9-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) FR
10-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR
11-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO
12-Addison Morse (Harrah, OK) SR
13-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
14-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO
15-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR
16-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO
17-Cameron Hodge (Cibolo Steele, TX) FR
18-Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI)
19-Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
20-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR
21-Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR
22-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR
23-Alissa Chanda (North Kansas City, MO) SR
24-Killian Evans (Blue Springs South, MO) SR
25-Khole Perez (Glenbard West, IL) SO
26-Kyrian Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR
27-Samantha Ven der Weken (Mecklenburg County, VA) SR
115-Pounds
1-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR
2-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
3-Kaura Coles (Glacier, MT) SR
4-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR
5-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR
6-Aubree Storm Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR
7-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR
8-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR
9-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) JR
10-Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR
11-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO
12-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA)
13-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR
14-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR
15-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
16-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) SO
17-Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze, FL) SR
18-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) FR
19-Zoe Dempsey (Lincoln-Way Central, IL) SR
20-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR
21-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR
22-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR
23-Samantha Cornejo (Esperanza, CA) SO
24-Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) FR
25-Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) SO
26-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) SO
27-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO
28-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO
29-Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, WV) SR
30-Audrey Flores (Bixby, OK) FR
HM:
Addison Hunt (Anna, TX) SO
Emelly Diaz Santos (Morris Hills, NJ) SR
Lily Runez (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR
Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) SO
Maya Alvarado (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
Alexandria Skidmore (Edmond North, OK) FR
120-Pounds
1-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR
2-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR
3-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR
5-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR
6-Angelina Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR
7-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR
8-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO
9-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO
10-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) JR
11-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR
12-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR
13-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR
14-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR
15-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
16-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO
17-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO
18-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
19-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR
20-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO
21-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR
22-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR
23-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) JR
24-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR
25-Kherington Mendes (Mayfair, CA)
26-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR
27-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) FR
28-Paris Soria (Ilead Charter, CA) SO
29-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) JR
30-Madelyn Little (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
HM:
Presley Beard (Derby, KS) FR
Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR
Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) JR
Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO
Reagan Roxas (Kingsway Regional, NJ) SR
Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) JR
Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) FR
Kamila Cerna (Stockdale, CA) SO
Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) JR
125-Pounds
1-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO
2-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR
3-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
4-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR
5-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR
6-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR
7-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR
8-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR
9-Rain “The Headcase” Scott (Oak Forest, IL) FR
10-Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR
11-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
12-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR
13-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO
14-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR
15-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR
16-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
17-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO
18-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO
19-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO
20-Cristel Miguel (Amity, CT) JR
21-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
22-Lillian Rumsey (Williamsport, PA) SR
23-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) FR
24-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO
25-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR
26-Kandice Spray (Tri-Valley, OH) SR
27-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) JR
130-Pounds
1-Emma Bacon (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR
3-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR
4-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO
5-Danica Torres (Sunnyside, AZ) JR
6-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR
7-Ginger Majurin (Kingsford, MI) SO
8-Sussette Bell (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
9-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR
10-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR
11-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO
12-Madison Black (Newbury Park, CA)
13-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR
14-Echo Cranor (Keller Central, TX) SR
15-Emma Grimes (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
16-Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) FR
17-Arianna Ruiz (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO
18-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR
19-Lacie Knick (Olentangy Orange, OH)
20-Haley Smarsh (Moon, PA) JR
21-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) SO
22-Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR
23-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) SO
24-Dru Turner (Hinton, OK) SR
25-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR
26-Marisa McMartin (Brunswick, OH) SR
27-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) SO
28-Camille Rainey (Arlington Martin, TX) SR
29-Artemis Eaton (North Forsyth, GA) SR
135-Pounds
1-Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR
2-Tamra Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR
4-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR
5-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) FR
6-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR
7-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Isabella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR
9-Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) SO
10-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR
11-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR
12-Raenah Smith (Mead, PA) JR
13-Isabella Hernandez (Jack Britt, NC) SR
14-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR
15-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR
16-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR
17-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR
18-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR
19-Julianna Hernandez (Rocky Point, NY) SO
20-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR
21-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
22-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR
23-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR
24-Brielle Parke (Linn-Marr, IA) JR
25-Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
26-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) SO
27-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO
28-Giavonna Good (Cedar Valley, UT)
29-Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR
30-Aleiya Cullinan (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
140-Pounds
1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
2-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR
3-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR
4-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR
5-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR
6-Alexis Lazar (Plymouth, MI) JR
7-Vivienne Gitka (Strasburg, CO) SR
8-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR
9-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR
10-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR
11-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO
12-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
13-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR
14-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR
15-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR
16-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR
17-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) SO
18-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR
19-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR
20-Hayli Fletcher (Fort Atkinson, WI) SR
21-Franky Groom-Frey (North Crawford/Seneca, WI) JR
22-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR
23-Julianna Caisse (St. John Neumann, FL) SR
24-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian, FL) FR
25-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) SO
26-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) FR
145-Pounds
1-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
2-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR
3-Eve Skrocki (Wahlert Catholic, IA) JR
4-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR
5-Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR
6-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR
7-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR
8-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR
9-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR
10-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR
11-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) JR
12-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
13-Hayden Bratland (Ankeny, IA) JR
14-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
15-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR
16-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) JR
17-Zaira Sugui (Moanalua, HI) SR
18-Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR
19-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) FR
20-Taydem Bylin (Enumclaw, WA) SR
21-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR
22-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO
23-Lucia Ledezma (Granite Hills, CA) JR
24-Trinity Roberts (Heritage, TN) SR
25-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA)
26-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR
27-Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR
28-Teagan Carritt (Logan Magnolia, IA) SO
29-Ashley Thompson (Rogers, AR) SR
30-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) JR
HM:
Natalie Beaumont (Toledo, IL) SR
155-Pounds
1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR
2-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR
3-Cassy Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR
4-Janiya Johnson (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR
6-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR
7-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
8-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR
9-Taylor Williams (East Forsyth, NC) SR
10-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR
11-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR
12-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR
13-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
14-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) JR
15-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO
16-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR
17-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR
18-Olivia Davis (Esperanza, CA) SR
19-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
20-Emersyn Miller (Poynette, WI) SR
21-Ellie Higginbotham (Willard, MO) JR
22-Veronica Madrid (Derby, KS) JR
23-Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO
24-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SO
25-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR
26-Lauren Luzum (Decorah, IA) SR
27-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR
28-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR
29-Ariel Maicon (Creekview, GA) SR
30-Mary Snider (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR
HM:
Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) SO
Alezandra Robles (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Chandni Banks (Harvard Westlake, CA) SR
Makaylee Cannon (Piedmont, OK) SR
Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) JR
170-Pounds
1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR
2-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR
3-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR
4-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR
6-Anastasia Simon (Decorah, IA) SR
7-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO
8-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) SO
9-Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA) SR
10-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR
11-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR
12-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) SO
13-Tor’Rina Rushing (Mosley, FL) SR
14-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR
15-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR
16-Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR
17-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR
18-Sally Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR
19-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR
20-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR
21-Maddie Hayden (Caledonia, MI) SR
22-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR
23-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO
24-Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR
25-Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside, NE) SR
26-Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) JR
27-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) JR
28-Brooklyn Anderson (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR
29-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) JR
30-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) JR
HM:
Tynsley Leonard (Maize, KS) FR
Samarah Tafiti (East Ridge, TN) SR
Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR
190-Pounds
1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR
2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO
3-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR
4-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR
5-Makayla Vasser (Nebraska City, NE) JR
6-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR
7-Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR
8-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR
9-Riley Samarripa (Harrah, OK) SO
10-Blake Baker (Lewisville Marcus, MI) JR
11-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR
12-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR
13-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR
14-Alaina Claassen (Plum, PA) SR
15-Liliana Giulianelli (Peters Township, PA) JR
16-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) JR
17-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
18-Kendall Wagner (Central Mountain, PA) SR
19-Bryn Schmidt (New London, WI) FR
20-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR
21-Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) SO
22-Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR
23-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR
24-Izzy Renfro (Basehor-Linwood, KS) SR
25-Jayden Moehle (Grain Valley, MO) SR
26-Emery Turner (McAlester, OK) SR
27-Kinslee Collier (Edmond North, OK) SR
28-Emily Rodriguez (Nyakck, NY) SR
29-Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR
30-Annette Preston (Somerton, AZ) FR
235-Pounds
1-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR
2-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR
3-Jayci Shelton (Centralia, MO) JR
4-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR
5-Maddie Miller (Indian Lake, OH) SR
6-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR
7-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR
8-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR
9-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR
10-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO
11-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR
12-Esther Reed (Big Spring, PA) SR
13-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO
14-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR
15-Isabella Lorenzana (Francis Lewis, CA) SR
16-Kaylee DeJong (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, IA) SR
17-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR
18-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) SO
19-Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR
20-Sandra Takara (Buena Vista, NE)
21-Aniya Smith (Mason City, IA) JR
22-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) JR
23-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR
24-MacKenna Atkinson (Souderton Area, PA) JR
25-Taylor Orner (Octorara, PA) JR
26-Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) SO
27-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR
28-Olivia Ruacho (Central East, CA) SR
29-Katherine Luna (Downey, CA) SR
30-Hailey Barrios (Citrus Valley, CA)
HM:
Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) JR
Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO
Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) JR