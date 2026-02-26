2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - Feb. 26, 2026
The big showdown at the National Prep Tournament between wrestling powers, No. 2 Lake Highland Prep of Florida and No. 3 Blair Academy of New Jersey, was delivering on the promise after a day one tie, then a series of unfortunate events led to the team race fizzling out with the Highlanders going 9-1 in the semis and the Bucs 2-8. That allowed No. 5 Malvern Prep to creep in between the two in the team standings.
Buchanan Holds Onto Its No. 1 Rankings with a Big Win in California
Meanwhile, out in Cali, No. 1 Buchanan cruised to an almost 100-point win (397.5-308.5) over Clovis North at the Central Section Masters Tournament. Seeing a result like that makes it less likely that one of the California teams will make our final ranking decision for number one an easy one.
If someone were to topple Buchanan, perhaps No. 6 St. John Bosco, it would solve the number one debate for us. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll dig deep next week and arrive at our final number one for the year.
One could argue that Blair’s tumble at Preps revealed that they were more flawed than originally thought. A team that needs everything to go right in order to win. The fall to third in the standings has to be a factor in evaluating them and Lake Highland. The Highlanders did lose to Blair a few times, so you could say they need to be grouped together regardless of the final outcome. But alas, the large margin of the preps victory will be accounted for in some way.
As alluded to above, California’s state tournament for Boys and Girls are this weekend. New York and Oklahoma are also doubling down with both.
Minnesota’s dual states are on tap, and many other states are in the process of qualifying for states. Most will conclude next week, with a few lingering farther into March.
2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - Feb. 26, 2026
1-Buchanan, CA
Previous No. 1
Won the Central Section Masters Tournament over Clovis North (397.5-308.5) and Clovis.
2-Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 2
Ran away with their second straight National Prep Tournament Crown outpointing runner-up Malvern Prep, 345.5-285, with Blair Academy in third.
3-Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 3
Finished third at the National Prep Tournament but were just 14 points behind Malvern, who they outperformed at every event this year but this one. Part of this was the disastrous and fluky 2-8 semifinal round.
4-Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous No. 4
Took the team title at the AA District 1 Tournament.
5-Malvern Prep, PA
Previous No. 7
Were second in the National Prep Team Race.
6-St. John Bosco, CA
Previous No. 5
Captured the team title at the Southern Section Ford Masters over Esperanza, 315.5-286.5.
7-Delbarton, NJ
Previous No. 6
Won their state dual meet final over Christian Brothers Academy, 34-20.
8-Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous No. 8
Finished fourth in the NP Team Standings.
9-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous No. 10
Finished second to Delbarton as they lost their dual meet state finals, 42-30.
10-Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 11
Idle.
11-Poway, CA
Previous No. 9
Captured the team title at the SDS Masters.
12-Clovis, CA
Previous No. 12
Came in third at the Central Section Masters to Buchanan and Clovis North.
13-Clovis North, CA
Previous No. 22
Places second as a team at the CS Masters. It was the first time in three events they beat/finished ahead of Clovis, so they remain behind them for now. A state tournament finish above Clovis would allow them to move up.
14-Perrysburg, OH
Previous No. 13
Won the team championship at the Northern Lake League Tournament.
15-Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous No. 14
Brought home the team crown from the AA District Section 3 affair.
16-Stillwater, OK
Previous No. 15
Finished second to Bixby at the 6A East Regional Tournament. They beat Bixby in dual meets twice, so right now, we still favor Stillwater in the pecking order. It was very close on the board, too, 279-275.
17-Bixby, OK
Previous No. 16
Beat Stillwater at the 6A East Regional Tournament.
18-Edmond North, OK
Previous No. 17
Took top honors over Mustang, 291-284.5, at the 6A West Region Tournament.
19-St. Edward, OH
Previous No. 18
Idle.
20-Dublin Coffman, OH
Previous No. 19
Idle.
21-Massillon Perry, OH
Previous No. 20
Idle.
22-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous No. 21
Idle.
23-Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 23
Idle.
24-St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 24
Idle.
25-Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous No. 25
Came in 5th in the NP Team Standings.
26-Broken Arrow, OK
Previous No. 26
Landed in third in the 6A East race behind Bixby and Stillwater.
27-Mustang, OK
Previous No. 27
Were second to Edmond North at the 6A West Tournament.
28-Marmion Academy, IL
Previous No. 28
No team score at 3A State Tournament.
29-Crown Point, IN
Previous No. 29
Crown Point won the dual meet state championship over Center Grove and Brownsburg. We feel that should hold more weight than a third place finish at individual states, where brackets are single elimination until the semifinals.
30-Center Grove, IN
Previous No. 30
Captured the first-place trophy at the Indiana States.
31-Brownsburg, IN
Previous No. 31
Were second in the state tournament team standings.
32-Grassfield, VA
Previous No. 32
Captured the Class 6 State crown over Mountain View, 255-129.
33-Brecksville, OH
Previous No. 33
Idle.
34-IC Catholic Prep, IL
Previous No. 34
No team scores at 2A states.
35-Gilroy, CA
Previous No. 35
Took first at the CCS Masters.
36-Allen, TX
Previous No. 36
Season over. Won the 6A State Tournament Crown over The Woodlands, 199.5-112.5.
37-St. Michael-Albertville, MN
Previous No. 37
Advanced to the AAA state dual tournament finals with a win over Hastings, 45-12.
38-Dundee, MI
Previous No. 38
No team scores tallied at Michigan Region Tournaments.
39-Shakopee, MN
Previous Not Ranked
Beat Stillwater in the semis of the AAA State Duals, 31-29
40-Stillwater, MN
Previous No. 39
Lost their state dual semifinal to Shakopee, 31-29.