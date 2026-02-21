2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - Feb. 21, 2026
Aside from what happened at the 6A Oklahoma State Dual Meet Tournament, the team ranking changes this week were minimal.
California and New Jersey Offer the Best Opportunities for Future Shakeups
We expect more of that as we come to the close of the season. Most of the teams on this list will dominate their state tournaments, with a few potentially having some epic clashes, specifically in California and New Jersey.
Lake Highland Prep and Blair Set for One More Battle at National Prep Tournament
The final word on the National Prep rivalry with Lake Highland Prep and Blair Academy will be settled this weekend, with the winner taking final position over the other. Without any new evidence, it would likely take Buchanan failing to win their Masters tournament this weekend or next week’s states for them to tumble from the top spot.
State Tournament scoring can be skewed given the nature of only the best reaching the podium, so we measure those scores realistically and balance them with all a team’s results.
Like the individuals, the teams have some clear chains then some jumbled spots. We use all results to place them, not just one.
1-Buchanan, CA
Previous No. 1
Competed at and won the Central Section D1 Tournament over Clovis and Clovis North.
2-Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 2
Won the Southeast National Prep Qualifier.
3-Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 3
Took the team crown at the New Jersey/New York Prep Qualifier.
4-Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous No. 4
Idle.
5-St. John Bosco, CA
Previous No. 5
Won the team title at the SS Boys Central Division Tournament.
6-Delbarton, NJ
Previous No. 6
Won a dual meet state semifinal versus Bergen Catholic, 37-15..
7-Malvern Prep, PA
Previous No. 7
Came in first at the PAIWST National Prep Qualifier.
8-Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous No. 8
Finished second to Malvern at their NP Qualifier.
9-Poway, CA
Previous No. 9
Captured the team title at the SDS Division 2 Tournament.
10-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous No. 10
Advanced to the finals of the New Jersey State Duals opposite Delbarton after handing St. Peter’s Prep a 32-23 loss.
11-Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 11
Rolled to first as a team at the AA District 6 Tournament.
12-Clovis, CA
Previous No. 12
Finished second to Buchanan at the Central Section Division 1 Qualifier.
13-Perrysburg, OH
Previous No. 16
Idle.
14-Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous No. 17
Brought home the team crown from the AA District Section II affair.
15-Stillwater, OK
Previous No. 15
Won the 6A State Dual Championship with a 39-25 win over Bixby in the finals after defeating Broken Arrow, 38-32, in the quarters.
16-Bixby, OK
Previous No. 33
Were second at state duals to Stillwater, but beat Edmond North, 36-33.
17-Edmond North, OK
Previous No. 13
Fell to Bixby at the 6A State Duals. There is no consolation bracket.
18-St. Edward, OH
Previous No. 20
Won the DI State Duals title over Dublin Coffman, 39-29, and also beat Massillon Perry, 47-20.
19-Dublin Coffman, OH
Previous No. 18
Lost to St. Edward in the D1 state dual finals.
20-Massillon Perry, OH
Previous No. 19
Placed third at the D1 Duals, beating Graham in the consolation final and Brecksville in an early match, 60-14.
21-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous No. 21
Dropped their state semifinal to Christian Brothers Academy, 32-23.
22-Clovis North, CA
Previous No. 24
Finished third to Buchanan and Clovis at the Central Section D1 Tournament.
23-Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 30
Defeated St. Joseph Regional, 38-24, in a state dual quarter then lost to Delbarton in the semis, 37-15.
24-St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 22
Lost to Bergen Catholic.
25-Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous No. 23
Won the New England NP Qualifier.
26-Broken Arrow, OK
Previous No. 34
Took out Mustang, 32-29, in the first match at 6A state duals and fell to Stillwater, 38-32, afterwards.
27-Mustang, OK
Previous No. 14
Lost to Broken Arrow.
28-Marmion Academy, IL
Previous No. 25
No team score at recent event.
29-Crown Point, IN
Previous No. 26
Captured the top spot over Lowell at the East Chicago Central Semi-State.
30-Center Grove, IN
Previous No. 38
Took home the first-place trophy at the Evansville Semi-State over Brownsburg, 210-178.
31-Brownsburg, IN
Previous No. 27
Landed in second behind Center Grove at their Semi-State stop.
32-Grassfield, VA
Previous No. 28
33-Brecksville, OH
Previous No. 29
Were 5th at state duals after losing to Massillon Perry.
34-IC Catholic Prep, IL
Previous No. 31
No team scores at event.
35-Gilroy, CA
Previous No. 32
Took first at the CCS Southern Region.
36-Allen, TX
Previous No. 35
Won the 6A State Tournament Crown over The Woodlands, 199.5-112.5.
37-St. Michael-Albertville, MN
Previous No. 36
Advanced to the AAA state dual tournament.
38-Dundee, MI
Previous No. 37
39-Stillwater, MN
Previous No. 39
40-Grandview, CO
Previous No. 40