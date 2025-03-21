Final 2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings
This update brings a close to the 2024-2025 high hchool wrestling season. These are our final rankings through the completion of all the state tournaments. Results from USA Wrestling’s Folkstyle Nationals are NOT factored into this. Those results will be used for our first set of postseason rankings, which will come after the NHSCA Nationals.
One thing we will also note is that seniors will remain in the rankings until the completion of Fargo. That is the last event they are eligible to wrestle in, so if they are eligible to compete, they stay in the rankings. Current eight-graders will not make their appearance in our rankings until the first set rankings for the new season after Fargo. The exception to that are states that allow eight graders to compete.
As we take a look back at the season, Pennsylvania proves its reputation as the top wrestling state in America is not just smoke and mirrors, as it has the most number ones in the nation with five, and almost twice as many ranked wrestlers as the next state, 104 to California’s 60.
Two of the Keystone State’s Top Dogs are Bishop McCort teammates, juniors Jax Forrest (132) and Bo Bassett (144). Freshman Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, 113), and seniors Collin Gaj (Quakertown, 157) and Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, 215) round out the number ones.
Because we have a defined Honorable Mention section with our rankings, those wrestlers are included in our rankings count.
California’s 60 ranked grapplers contain three top rated guys, freshman Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, 106), senior Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, 150), and junior Coby Merrill (John W. North, 285).
New Jersey has three atop the rankings and 55 overall. The top ranked guys are all seniors, Blair Academy’s Leo DeLuca (120), Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox (126), and Brick Memorial’s Harvey Ludington (190).
Ohio, with 38 ranked representatives, has the fourth highest total in the national rankings. Fifth is Indiana with 29, followed by Iowa’s 25.
Next on the list is Illinois with 23 in the ranks and one guy who sits at the top of his weight, Mt. Carmel’s senior Seth Mendoza (138). The last two top rated wrestlers hail from Minnesota, senior Landon Robideau (165), and New York with senior PJ Duke (175).
Illinois in seventh in the ranked count, the rest of the top 15 states are: Florida (19), New York (17), Oklahoma (15), Utah (14), Wisconsin (13), Minnesota (10), Michigan (9) and Nebraska (8).
These are final after the high school season, but the rankings never stop evolving. We are now headed into that period where team affiliations don’t matter. There can be multiple guys from teams at the same weights. We will move guys around as needed.
As stated above, our next update will come after the NHSCA Nationals. Moving forward, over the spring and summer, our updates will come monthly, and occasionally, more frequently if needed.
As usual, feel free to reach out to me with information and anything that will help improve the rankings. I respond to every email I receive and will continue to do so, billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
FINAL 2024-25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS
106
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
3-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
5-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
6-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
7-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
8-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
9-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
10-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
11-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
12-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
13-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
14-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
15-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
16-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
17-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
18-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
19-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
20-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) FR
21-Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) SO
22-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
23-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
24-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
25-Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) JR
26-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
27-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
28-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
29-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
30-Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
HM:
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) FR
Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) FR
Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR
Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
113
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
3-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
4-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
6-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
7-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
8-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
9-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
10-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
11-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
12-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
13-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
14-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
15-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
16-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
17-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
18-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West) JR
19-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
20-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
21-Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
22-Thomas Boyce (Conwell Egan, PA) SO
23-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
24-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) JR
25-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
26-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
27-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
28-Thunder Beard (Central Dauphin, PA) JR
29-Peyton Schoettle (Roncalli, IN) JR
30-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
HM:
Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) JR
Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
Liam McGettigan (Gilman School, MD) SO
Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
4-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
5-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
6-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
7-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
8-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
9-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
10-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
11-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
12-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
13-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
14-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
15-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
16-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
17-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
18-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
19-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
20-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
21-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
22-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
23-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
24-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
25-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
26-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
27-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
28-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
29-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
30-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
HM:
Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Eli Gabrielson (South Carroll, MD) SO
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
Leo Joseph (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO
Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) SR
126
1-Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
3-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
4-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
5-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
6-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
7-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
8-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
9-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
10-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
11-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
12-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
13-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
14-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
15-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
16-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
18-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
19-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
20-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
21-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
22-Antonio Boni (Central Valley, PA) JR
23-Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SO
24-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
25-David Kennedy (Montoursville, PA) SR
26-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
27-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
28-Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
29-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
30-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
HM:
Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) SO
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Colton Hagerty (Washington Township, NJ) JR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
7-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
8-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
9-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
10-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
11-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
12-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
13-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
14-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
15-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
16-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
17-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
18-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
19-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
20-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
21-Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
22-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
23-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
24-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
25-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
26-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
27-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
28-Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
29-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
30-Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) JR
HM:
Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
Tate Hisey (St. Mary’s Memorial, OH) SR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Adyn Bostick (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson, FL) SR
Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
138
1-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
2-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
5-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
7-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
9-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
10-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
13-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
14-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
15-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
16-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
17-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
18-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SO
19-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
20-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
21-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
22-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
23-Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
24-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
25-Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
26-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
27-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
28-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
29-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
30-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
HM:
Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) SR
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
3-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
4-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
5-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
6-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
7-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
8-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
9-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
10-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
11-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
12-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
13-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
14-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
15-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
16-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
17-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
18-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
20-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
21-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
22-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
23-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
24-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
25-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
26-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
27-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
28-Ryan Espiritu (Vacaville, CA)
29-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
30-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
HM:
Victor Alexander-Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
Braden Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SO
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
JahKari Clark (Valley, West Des Moines, IA) SR
150
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
3-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
4-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
5-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
6-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
7-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
8-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
9-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
10-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
11-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
12-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
13-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
14-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
15-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
16-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
17-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
18-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
19-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
20-Linkin Carter (Eastside, IN) JR
21-Michael Ortega (Portage, IN) SR
22-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
23-Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
24-Marlone Kirksy (Merrillville, IN) SR
25-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
26-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
27-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
28-Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
29-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
30-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
HM:
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Jimmie Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) JR
157
1-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
2-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
3-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
4-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
5-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
6-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
7-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
8-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
9-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
10-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
11-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
12-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
13-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
14-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
15-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
16-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
17-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
18-Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
19-Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
20-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
21-Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
22-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
23-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
24-Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
25-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
26-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
27-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) JR
28-Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
29-Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) SR
30-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
HM:
Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) FR
Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Jared Goldberg (St. Edward, OH) SR
Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) JR
165
1-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
3-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
4-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
7-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
9-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
10-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
11-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
12-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
13-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
14-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
15-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
16-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
17-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
18-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
19-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
20-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
21-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
22-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
23-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
24-Braxton Quaintance (Lakota, OH) SR
25-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
26-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
27-Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
28-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
29-Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
30-Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
HM:
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Willie White (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Anthony (Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) SR
Michael Major (Carmel, IN) SR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) SO
175
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
5-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
6-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
7-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
8-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
11-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
12-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
13-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
14-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
15-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
16-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
17-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
18-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
19-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
20-Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
21-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
22-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
23-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
24-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
25-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
26-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
27-Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
28-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
29-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
30-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) FR
HM:
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Anthony Vargas (Central, CA)
Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) JR
Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) JR
Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, IL) JR
Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
4-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
6-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
7-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
8-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
10-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
11-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
12-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
13-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
14-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
15-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
16-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
17-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
18-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
19-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
20-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
21-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
22-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
23-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
24-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
25-Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
26-Anthony Broscino (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
27-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
28-Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
29-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
30-Brandon Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SR
HM:
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) JR
Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
Ricky Ericksen (Marist, IL) SR
Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) FR
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) FR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
4-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
7-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
8-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
11-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
12-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
13-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
14-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
15-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
16-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
17-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
18-Wes Burford (Oakdale) JR
19-Kayden Cartee (Mayfair, CA)
20-Charles Walker (Joliet Central, IL) SR
21-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
22-Will Adkins (Moeller, OH) SR
23-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
24-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
25-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
26-KingstonDaniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
27-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
28-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
29-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
30-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
HM:
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
285
1-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
2-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
4-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
5-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
6-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
8-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
9-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
10-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
11-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
12-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
13-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
14-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
15-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
16-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
17-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
18-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
19-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
20-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
21-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
22-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
23-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
24-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
25-Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
26-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR
27-Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR
28-Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) SR
29-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
30-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO)
HM:
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
Kolton Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk, IA) SR
Kaydon Williams (Corney Canyon, UT) SR
Maximus Forrester (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Shepherd Turk (Thomas Jefferson, PA)