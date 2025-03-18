USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals 2025: Top Performers Shine in Junior and 16U Divisions
USA Westling’s Folkstyle Nationals were held this weekend at The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. A week after the final state tournaments were completed, the postseason is officially underway.
We will take a look at this event through the lens of our national rankings and that reveals most of the star power resided in the Junior Division. The finals at almost every weight had at least one nationally ranked or previously ranked wrestler on the mat.
The biggest standout in the Junior Brackets was Indiana’s Xavier Smith, a wrestler who was just fifth in his state tournament. Smith won the 175lb title in a battle of juniors with a 3-1 upset of Illinois’ No. 13 Aaron Stewart, a two-time state champion and two-time double All-American at Fargo. Smith also posted a 5-3 win over Honorable Mention Eli Leonard of Wisconsin in the semifinals. Leonard is also a junior and was second at states this year.
Florida’s Lake Highland Prep crowned two champions, with both being National Prep Champions, Jayce Paridon (No. 7 at 138) and No. 7 Claudio “CJ” Torres (165).
Paridon won a Florida state title as a sophomore then transferred to Lake Highland where he placed fourth at National Preps a year ago. Paridon’s title came at 144, where his toughest match occurred in the semis with Oklahoma state champion, No. 27 Jake Miller, 2-1 TB1. In the finals, Paridon posted an 18-2 technical fall of California’s Edward Sheeran. Sheeran did not place at 138-pounds in the California state tournament.
Like Paridon, Torres’ most difficult match did not occur in the finals, but in the earlier rounds where the senior encountered No. 8 Kyler Knaack (Iowa) and won a sudden victory overtime match, 4-1. Torres, who also won a Prep crown as a sophomore, put a 4-1 win over Texas’ Steel Meyers, who missed his state tournament, on the brackets in the semis then downed three-time Kansas state champ, Taye Wilson, 10-4, in the finals. Knaack defaulted in the consolation semis and took sixth.
Illinois had two nationally ranked grapplers claim crowns, No. 9 Caleb Noble (113) and No. 14 Jonathan Rulo (285). Noble captured his gold with a 7-5 decision of Colorado’s Drake VomBaur. VomBaur got by honorable mention state champion, freshman Cason Craft of Oklahoma in the semis, 7-1. Craft bounced back to take third. Noble and VomBaur are both sophomores who are two-time state champions.
Rulo captured his first state title this year. The junior squared off with Wisconsin’s Nehemiah Lendobeja, an overtime quarterfinals winner, 4-1, versus No. 8 Trayvn Boger, who is a two-time Utah state champion. Lendobeja, a junior, placed fourth at states this year. Rulo worked to a 10-1 major decision of Lendobeja.
Utah put forth the most champions from one state with three, Lander Bosh (126, HM), No. 21 Austin Paris (157), and Leimana Fager (215). Fager has bounced between 190-pounds and 215 this season and spent a few weeks in the national ratings.
Bosh traveled to the national tournament only to see himself have a state final rematch in the quarters with Tanner Telford. At states, Bosh endured a close affair for the 7-6 win and his first state crown after consecutive runner-up showings. Here, Bosh had a much easier go of it with a 10-1 major decision of Telford.
The junior won an exciting semifinal with fellow honorable mention grappler, Gavin Landers, a two-time state champion from Iowa. Bosh was trailing when he hit a throw to the back with mere seconds on the clock to secure the 11-8 win. The Layton grappler won his finals match with Iowa’s Gage Spurgeon, 2-1. Spurgeon was fourth at states after winning it last year. In the third period, Spurgeon was called for an illegal hold while on top. After that ruling, the sophomore decided to just let Bosh up and give it a try on his feet to no avail.
Paris’ closest challenge came in the finals with Arizona’s Joseph Valenzuela Smith and a 13-7 outcome. A two-time state champ, Paris teched fellow Utah grappler Gavin Regis, 21-4. Regis has spent some time in our national rankings.
Fager won his second consecutive state title this year. The senior decked Iowa’s Jean Ngoma in the final frame, 4:42, after edging Carter Brown (Missouri), 7-6, in the semis. Ngoma, a state runner-up, also won by a point, 5-4, versus North Dakota’s Elijah Schunke, another wrestler who has been in our rankings in the past.
Arizona had two return home as champions, Dean Anderson (138) and Sergio Vega (No. 3 at 138) at 150. Anderson will be reinserted into the rankings now that the Valiant Prep wrestlers are back in action. Valiant does not compete during the high school season, so their wrestlers are removed from the rankings during that period.
Anderson, whose accomplishments include being a Fargo All-American and placing fourth at last year’s US Open in 17U Freestyle, took out No. 13 Geronimo Rivera of Utah, 5-2 SV OT, in the semis. Rivera is a four-time state champion. In the gold medal match, Anderson disposed of Minnesota’s two-time state titlist Christian Jelle, 9-3.
Vega, who won a Fargo Junior FS title last summer and captured a Super 32 Belt in the fall, faced state champion, No. 15 Jason Worthley (Utah), in the quarters and rolled to an easy 19-3 tech. Wyoming’s William Alt was the victim of a semifinal pin, 2:56. Another pin awarded Vega top honors as he locked up a cradle on Arizona state champ Gabriel Gallardo that would have led to a tech if the fall hadn’t come at the 5:48 mark of the third period.
Three more ranked wrestlers claimed titles, Iowa’s No. 15 Jace Hedeman (132), and two honorable mention entries, Tyler Sweet of California at 100-pounds and Kansas’ Cooper Reves (190).
Hedeman, a senior who won state titles every season except as a junior when he was second, put three takedowns on the board to power his 11-2 decision of Idaho’s three-time champ Rider Seguine, who was second at this year’s states. Sweet’s weight was run in a round robin style and the California fifth place state finishing freshman stuck second place finisher William Alves (Montana) in 35 seconds.
Reves’ quarterfinal foe was California's Carter Vannest, who was fourth at states, and that ended quickly with a 54 second flattening by the two-time state champion. Reves squeezed by Arizona’s Delton Kaufmann, 4-3, in the semis, then won a 6-3 bout with Missouri’s Deacon Moran for the gold. Moran spent some time in the national rankings after his seventh-place finish at Fargo in 16U FS last year.
New Mexico’s three-time state champion Roman Luttrell locked down the 120-pound crown with an 8-0 blanking of honorable mention Peyton Schoettle (Indiana). The junior reached the finals by executing a 7-6 upset of another three-time state title holder, honorable mention Nicholas Enzminger of North Dakota.
Montana’s Aiden Sweat won the 106-pound wall chart on a 16-0 tech fall of California’s Julain Bigueur. Sweat was third at 110-pounds in his state tournament.
Only one of the champions in the 16U competition has a home in our rankings, honorable mention Ceasar Salas of Indiana whose title came easily with a 20-5 technical fall over Nebraska’s Cayson Boltjes at 215-pounds. Salas, a freshman, was fifth at states at 190lbs.
Washington’s state champ, Lazarus McEwen is ranked 20th at 10-pounds. The freshman competed at 113 here and was tripped up by Iowa state champ Hendrix Schwab, 8-7, in the semifinals. McEwen came back to place third. Schwab fell to Arkansas’ Lewis Davis by 18-9 major decision in the title bout. Davis has yet to reach high school and won a youth state crown this year.
Two 16U grapplers who are on the outside of the rankings won championships, Pennsylvania’s Deklan Barr (120) and Idaho’s Blake Nevils (126). Both are freshmen. Barr failed to place in Pennsylvania but won by an 8-0 major versus Jaxon Felker (Colorado) in the finals here. Nevils did win a state crown and added a 7-3 win over Colorado’s Parker Wickam to the final line of his bracket.
The titles were spread out with only two states winning more than one in the 16U Division, Iowa and Missouri.
Iowa’s champs were Coy Mehlert (106) and William Fullhart (165). Mehlert was evenly matched with Indiana’s Connor Maddox, winning 12-10. Fullhart registered one of only two pins in the gold medal matches in 1:42 over Montana’s Holden Hoiness. The other fall was pocketed by South Dakota’s Braden Shoemaker in 3:40 versus Alexander Penzkover (Wisconsin).
Missouri’s titlists came in two of the first three weight classes, Max Lindquist (88) and Wyatt Dannegger (100). Lindquist’s title was uncontested as he was the only entrant at 88-pounds. Dannegger posted a 10-1 major decision of Wisconsin’s AJ Woerpel.
Other champions were Michigan’s Grabriel Ryzyi (94), Wisconsin’s Carson Neubert (132), Utah’s Riker Ohearon (138), Kansas’ Thunder Page (150), Arizona’s Carter Barrio (157), Illinois’ Maximus Purdy (175), Montana’s Bruno Pallone (190), and heavyweight Andrew Olson of Minnesota.
USA Folkstyle Nationals Junior & 16U Placers
Junior Boys - 100
1st - Tyler Sweet (Red Wave Wrestling)
2nd - William Alves (Montana)
3rd - Jackson Thorn (Pinnacle Wrestling Club)
4th - Grady Swalberg (Empire)
5th - DeVaughn Miller (Alabama Takedown Academy)
Junior Boys - 106
1st - Aiden Sweat (Kalispell Wrestling Club)
2nd - Julian Bigueur (California)
3rd - Michael Kowalski (Empire)
4th - Johnny Behm (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
5th - Jackson Jacobs (Tip Of The Mitt Wrestling Club)
6th - Wyatt Cox (Eastside Wrestling Club)
7th - Cooper Green (Arizona)
8th - Matthew Deutch (Black Ops WC)
Junior Boys - 113
1st - Caleb Noble (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy)
2nd - Drake VomBaur (Bear Cave Wrestling Club)
3rd - Cason Craft (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma)
4th - Khel Lipumano (Grindhouse Wrestling Club)
5th - Aiden Bastian (Sanderson Wrestling Academy)
6th - Drew Dawson (Roseburg Mat Club /Umpqua Valley Wrestling Associaction)
7th - Daniel Goodwin (Izzy Style Wrestling)
8th - Joseph Hamilton (Contenders Wrestling Academy)
Junior Boys - 120
1st - Roman Luttrell (Cleveland High School Wrestling)
2nd - Peyton Schoettle (Roncalli Wrestling Foundation)
3rd - Kiyan Simon (Alabama Takedown Academy)
4th - Josiah Neri (New Mexico)
5th - Zaiyahn Ornelas (Team Zapas Wrestling Club)
6th - Nicolas Enzminger (MATPAC Wrestling Club)
7th - Brendon Oehme (Heartland Wrestling Academy)
8th - Jaxson Freeman (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
Junior Boys - 126
1st - Lander Bosh (Sanderson Wrestling Academy)
2nd - Gage Spurgeon (Sebolt Wrestling Academy)
3rd - Gavin Landers (Immortal Athletics WC)
4th - Blake Getz (Roncalli Wrestling Foundation)
5th - Saxton Scott (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
6th - Tanner Telford (Sanderson Wrestling Academy)
7th - Nolan Brown (Big Game Wrestling Club MT)
8th - Logan Schad (Team Nazar Training Center)
Junior Boys - 132
1st - Jace Hedeman (Immortal Athletics WC)
2nd - Rider Seguine (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
3rd - Che Jenkins (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness)
4th - Caleb McElroy (Driller Wrestling Club)
5th - Draven Johns (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
6th - Daniel Guerrero (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness)
7th - Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan Wrestling)
8th - Ryder Shelton (MO West Championship Wrestling Club)
Junior Boys - 138
1st - Dean Anderson (Valiant Wrestling Club)
2nd - Christian Jelle (Pinnacle Wrestling Club)
3rd - Geronimo Rivera (Brunson UVRTC)
4th - Chris Lalonde (Bear Cave Wrestling Club)
5th - Owen Proper (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness)
6th - Connor Peterson (Minnesota)
7th - Nick Dardanes (Bear Cave Wrestling Club)
8th - Justin Beauvais (Grindhouse Wrestling Club)
Junior Boys - 144
1st - Jayce Paridon (Spartan RTC@LHP)
2nd - Edward Sheeran (Vasky Bros\Pitman Wrestling Club)
3rd - Jake Miller (Broken Arrow Wrestling Club)
4th - Lorenzo Gallegos (SJF/HAC)
5th - Hunter Stevens (Sarbacker Wrestling Academy)
6th - Edwyn Schroeder (Oshkosh West High School Wrestling)
7th - Torin Kuokkanen (Askren Wrestling Academy)
8th - Hudson Egeberg (MATPAC Wrestling Club)
Junior Boys - 150
1st - Sergio Vega (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness)
2nd - Gabriel Gallardo (Mustang Wrestling Club)
3rd - Jason Worthley (Sanderson Wrestling Academy)
4th - Gus Cardinal (Arizona)
5th - William Alt (Eastside United Wrestling Club)
6th - Legend Ellis (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma)
7th - jahkari clark (Doomsday Wrestling Club)
8th - Colin Weiss (Zumwalt Wrestling Club)
Junior Boys - 157
1st - Austin Paris (Devils Wrestling)
2nd - Jozeph Valenzuela Smith (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness)
3rd - Boden White (Immortal Athletics WC)
4th - Gavin Regis (Sanderson Wrestling Academy)
5th - William Brooks (Scanlan Wrestling Academy)
6th - Frank Tagoe (Izzy Style Wrestling)
7th - Mason Schrempp (Wolves Wrestling Club)
8th - Noah Johnson (Greater Heights Wrestling)
Junior Boys - 165
1st - Claudio Torres (Spartan RTC@LHP)
2nd - Taye Wilson (Pratt Wrestling Club)
3rd - Steel Meyers (Best Trained Wrestling)
4th - Xayvion Anderson (Viking Wrestling Club (IA))
5th - Barrett Mieras (Immortal Athletics WC)
6th - Kyler Knaack (Immortal Athletics WC)
7th - Royce Lopez (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy)
8th - Griffin Van Tichelt (Bulldog Premier Wrestling Club)
Junior Boys - 175
1st - Xavier Smith (Fishers Wrestling Club)
2nd - Aaron Stewart (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy)
3rd - Levi Dicugno (Reality Sports Wrestling Club)
4th - Isaiah Guerrero (Askren Wrestling Academy)
5th - Eli Leonard (Sarbacker Wrestling Academy)
6th - Eli Larson (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club)
7th - Ilia Dvoryannikov (Suplex Wrestling Club)
8th - Rocker Aguilar (MATPAC Wrestling Club)
Junior Boys - 190
1st - Cooper Reves (Abilene Kids Wrestling Club)
2nd - Deacon Moran (Zumwalt Wrestling Club)
3rd - Carter Vannest (Vasky Bros\Pitman Wrestling Club)
4th - Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Wrestling Club)
5th - Seth Martin (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
6th - Delton Kaufmann (Arizona)
7th - Merrick Johnson (Beatrice High School Wrestling)
8th - Christopher Quarles (Fishers Wrestling Club)
Junior Boys - 215
1st - Leimana Fager (Sanderson Wrestling Academy)
2nd - Jean Ngoma (Iowa)
3rd - Aiden Cooley (Best Trained Wrestling)
4th - Carter Green (South Central Punisher Wrestling)
5th - Elijah Schunke (Heartland Wrestling Academy)
6th - Carter Brown (Bonhomme Wrestling)
7th - Layne O'Neil (WOW Wrestling Club)
8th - Eli Roiko (Jack Pine Savage Wrestling)
Junior Boys - 285
1st - Jonathan Rulo (Black Ops WC)
2nd - Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna High School Wrestling)
3rd - Trayvn Boger (Sanderson Wrestling Academy)
4th - Zayne Candelaria (Arizona)
5th - Cade Okeson (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club)
6th - Kaydon Williams (Charger Wrestling Club)
7th - Keagyn Linden (Nebraska)
8th - Samuel Stockton (GRIT Athletics Wrestling Club)
16U Boys - 88
1st - Max Lindquist (Collum Trained School of Wrestling)
16U Boys - 94
1st - Gabriel Ryzyi (Fenton Youth Wrestling)
2nd - Javier Salas III (Bulldog Premier Wrestling Club)
3rd - Ty Martin (Immortal Athletics WC)
4th - Anderson Osgood (Big Game Wrestling Club)
5th - Jack Holman (Juab Wrestling Club)
6th - Karver Peasley (Omak Wrecking Crew Wrestling)
7th - Johnnie Caldwell (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma)
8th - Hudson Cox (Moen Wrestling Academy)
16U Boys - 100
1st - Wyatt Dannegger (Collum Trained School of Wrestling)
2nd - AJ Woerpel (Team Nazar Training Center)
3rd - Colton Wyller (Illinois)
4th - Braxton Plunk (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma)
5th - Brody Nedens (Montana)
6th - Tayden Ringstad (Wisconsin)
7th - Derek Wade (Arizona)
8th - Jaxon Hansen (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
16U Boys - 106
1st - Coy Mehlert (Immortal Athletics WC)
2nd - Connor Maddox (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club)
3rd - Brand'n Edstrom (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
4th - Dylan Sandness (MATPAC Wrestling Club)
5th - Colton Schultz (Callan Wrestling Academy)
6th - Liam McClain (Michigan)
7th - Jesse Grossman (Billings Wrestling Club)
8th - Jantz Greenhalgh (Carbon Wrestling Club)
16U Boys - 113
1st - Lewis Davis (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma)
2nd - Hendrix Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC)
3rd - Lazarus McEwen (Mat Demon Wrestling Club)
4th - Jeremy Carver (Contenders Wrestling Academy)
5th - Greysen Packer (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
6th - Zachary Donalson (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma)
7th - Lincoln Swick (Askren Wrestling Academy)
8th - Josiah Stanton (Bloomington South Wrestling Club)
16U Boys - 120
1st - Deklan Barr (Young Guns Wrestling Club)
2nd - Jaxon Felker (Bear Cave Wrestling Club)
3rd - Ernesto Perez (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness)
4th - Scout Scott (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
5th - Dominic Olson (Nebraska)
6th - Aiden Jalajel (Team Tulsa Wrestling Club)
7th - Slater Thomas (Moyer Elite Wrestling)
8th - Maddax Hacking (Uintah Wrestling)
16U Boys - 126
1st - Blake Nevils (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
2nd - Parker Wickam (Bear Cave Wrestling Club)
3rd - Ryan Totten (Michigan Revolution Wrestling Club)
4th - Adam Carey (Immortal Athletics WC)
5th - Martez Sheard (LaCrosse Area Wrestlers)
6th - Calan Manley (Cowboy Wrestling Club)
7th - Breckin Henry (Camel Kids Wrestling)
8th - Landon Herdic (Metro West United Wrestling Club)
16U Boys - 132
1st - Carson Neubert (Team Nazar Training Center)
2nd - Malakii Martin (Bear Cave Wrestling Club)
3rd - Ian Avalos (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
4th - Cael Puderbaugh (Bobcat Wrestling Club)
5th - Luke Cline (Greater Heights Wrestling)
6th - Cordell Lee (Alabama Takedown Academy)
7th - Brian Moreno (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
8th - Isaac Foster (Aviators Wrestling)
16U Boys - 138
1st - Riker Ohearon (Champions Wrestling Club)
2nd - Colton Shaffer (Moyer Elite Wrestling)
3rd - Caden Woodall (Black Cat Wrestling Club)
4th - Odin Anschutz (The Best Wrestler)
5th - Jaimon Mogard (Moen Wrestling Academy)
6th - Lane Spencer (Montana)
7th - Brayden Manning (Backyard Brawlers Midwest)
8th - Daylen Davis (Cougar Wrestling Munford)
16U Boys - 144
1st - Braden Shoemaker (South Dakota)
2nd - Alexander Penzkover (LaCrosse Area Wrestlers)
3rd - Hayden Hutt (Moen Wrestling Academy)
4th - Jackson Paulsen (MO West Championship Wrestling Club)
5th - Dakoda Willoughby (Red Hawk Wrestling Academy)
6th - Diesel Pedersen (Broken Arrow Wrestling Club)
7th - Onyx Kunsaitis (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
8th - Chase Krantz (Iowa)
16U Boys - 150
1st - Thunder Page (South Central Punisher Wrestling)
2nd - Lincoln Hinchman (Contenders Wrestling Academy)
3rd - Marcus Killgore (Mustang Wrestling Club)
4th - Oakley Maddox (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
5th - Dalton Humeniuk (Bison Wrestling Club)
6th - Sergio Macias (Mustang Wrestling Club)
7th - Aaron Schmitz (Montana)
8th - Drake Troxel (Nebraska Wrestling Academy)
16U Boys - 157
1st - Carter Barrio (Valiant Wrestling Club)
2nd - Liam Weber (Immortal Athletics WC)
3rd - Easton Kammerud (Sarbacker Wrestling Academy)
4th - Keeghan Clouse (Nebraska)
5th - Slaton Jones (South Dakota)
6th - Maddox Slater (Mandan Wrestling Club)
7th - Lane Gudenkauf (McDominate Training Center)
8th - Hudson Babb (Backyard Brawlers Midwest)
16U Boys - 165
1st - William Fullhart (Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club)
2nd - Holden Hoiness (Billings Wrestling Club)
3rd - Harmon Kramer (South Dakota)
4th - Magnus Michaelson (NWWC)
5th - Dalton Pattee (Tennessee)
6th - Finley Olson (Wisconsin)
7th - Grant Gugelman (Team Idaho Wrestling Club)
8th - Baron Krueger (Team Nazar Training Center)
16U Boys - 175
1st - Maximus Purdy (Assumption Elite WC)
2nd - Rocky Hoffschneider (Bear Cave Wrestling Club)
3rd - Tate Sailer (MATPAC Wrestling Club)
4th - Braden Strain (Lost City Wrestling Club)
5th - Brandon Bethea (Alabama Takedown Academy)
6th - Nolan Kemp (Team Nazar Training Center)
7th - Zoya Wexler (Maryland)
8th - Layth Qouchbane (Oregon Wrestling National Team)
16U Boys - 190
1st - Bruno Pallone (Montana)
2nd - Cody Savage (Ranger 47 Wrestling Club)
3rd - Tyler Ruff (Minnesota)
4th - Kannon Freschette (Camas Wrestling Club)
5th - Bryce Newham (Columbia Wrestling Club)
6th - Gage Herrin (Cardinal Wrestling Club)
7th - Braylen Bieber (Indee Mat Club)
8th - Victor Esparza (Iowa)
16U Boys - 215
1st - Ceasar Salas (Bulldog Premier Wrestling Club)
2nd - Cayson Boltjes (Nebraska)
3rd - Elliot Havlish (Wisconsin)
4th - Brody Mattox (Nebraska)
5th - Samuel Swais (Illinois)
6th - Joseph Hauser (Immortal Athletics WC)
7th - Garrett Cowan (MATPAC Wrestling Club)
8th - Jack Praska (MATPAC Wrestling Club)
16U Boys - 285
1st - Andrew Olson (Pinnacle Wrestling Club)
2nd - Leland Havens (RT Elite Wrestling)
3rd - Jaxson Owens (Indiana)
4th - Carlos Rodriguez Jr. (Viking RTC)
5th - Hunter Gregory (South Sip Wrestling Club)