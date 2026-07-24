Final 2026 High School On SI Postseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings

High School On SI is proud to present its final 2026 Postseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings of the year. These rankings span the entire 2025-26 wrestling calendar, from September 2025 through the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, and include high school, folkstyle and freestyle competition. The postseason rankings build upon the rankings published at the end of the high school wrestling season, when we crowned our national champions, through Fargo.

High School Folkstyle Continues to Carry the Bigget Weight

While freestyle results at Fargo and other major summer events are heavily considered, folkstyle performances during the high school season continue to carry the greatest weight. Individual head-to-head results matter, but they're evaluated within the context of each wrestler's complete body of work rather than a single match or tournament.

Recent performances are especially important, though established rivalries, multiple head-to-head meetings and overall consistency remain significant factors when separating closely ranked wrestlers.

Waylon Cressel Climbs to No. 1 at 190

One of the most notable changes in the final rankings comes at 190 pounds, where Iowa's Waylon Cressell moves to No. 1 after capturing double Fargo national titles. His undefeated record against high school competition this season, combined with his continued dominance throughout the freestyle season, ultimately gave him the edge over Indiana's Michael White.

As always, we welcome thoughtful discussion about the rankings. Questions regarding individual placements can be sent to billybwrestling@yahoo.com. Final girls national rankings will be released next week.

High School On SI

Final 2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

3-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

4-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

5-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO

6-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

7-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) 8th

8-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) 8th

9-Johnathan Thompson (IA) 8th

10-Cyrus Millage (IA) 8th

11-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

12-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) FR

13-Sebastian Gutierrez (CA) 8th

14-Cameron Bartlow (CA) 8th

15-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

16-Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) FR

17-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) FR

18-Gavin Hoeft (Wayzata, MN) FR

19-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) 8th

20-Casen Becker (CO) 8th

21-Pietro Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) 8th

22-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

23-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

24-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

25-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) FR

26-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

27-Asher Procunier (MI) 8th

28-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) FR

29-Frank Fuentes (Chavez, CA) JR

30-Aidan Ortega (Glenbard West, IL) JR

HM:

Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) SO

Alex Huddleston (Brownsburg, IN) SO

Michael Densmore (Valdosta, GA) JR

Derek Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) SO

Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) 8th

Harper Hamacher (Becker, MN) 8th

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) FR

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) FR

Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) FR

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

John Ross (NJ) 8th

Parker Workman (OH) 8th

Shay Lundvall (IA) 8th

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

3-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) 8th

4-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

5-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

6-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

7-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

8-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

9-Koa DeLoach (North Bay Haven, FL) SR

10-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

11-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

12-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

13-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO

14-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

15-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

16-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

17-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

18-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

19-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR

20-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

21-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR

22-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

23-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

24-Jha’Kai Roller (TN) 8th

25-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

26-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 7th

27-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

28-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

29-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

30-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR

HM:

Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) 8th

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR

Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) 8th

Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) FR

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

Santino Pascarella (Half Hollow Hils, NY) SO

Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) 8th

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) FR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

4-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

5-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

6-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

7-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

8-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

9-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

10-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

11-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

12-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

13-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

14-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

15-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

16-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

17-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

18-Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

19-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

20-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR

21-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

22-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO

23-Brand’n Edstrom (Madison, ID) JR

24-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

25-Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) SO

26-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

27-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

28-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR

29-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

30-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) FR

HM:

Julián Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

Julian Zargo (St. John Vianney, NJ) JR

Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Spencer McCammon (Mater Dei, IN) FR

Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO

Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR

Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

Trevor Patrovich (Hauppauge, NY) JR

Nikolas Duarte (Addison Trail, IL) SO

Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) SO

Xavier Seabury (North Babylon, NY) SO

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR

Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

6-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

7-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

8-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

9-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

10-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

11-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

12-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

13-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

14-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

15-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

16-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

17-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

18-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

19-Cale Vandermark (Ankeney Centennial, IA) SR

20-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR

21-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

22-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

23-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

24-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

25-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

26-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

27-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

28-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO

29-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

30-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

HM:

Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO

Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR

Kash Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

4-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

6-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

7-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

8-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

9-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

10-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

11-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

12-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

13-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

14-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

15-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

16-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

17-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

18-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

19-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) JR

20-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

21-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

22-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

23-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

24-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

25-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

26-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

27-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

28-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

29-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

30-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

HM:

Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR

Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) JR

Josiah Stanton (Bloomington South, IN) FR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

3-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

4-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

6-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

7-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

8-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

9-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) JR

10-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

11-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

12-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

13-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

14-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

15-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

16-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

17-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

18-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

19-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

20-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

21-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

22-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

23-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

24-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

25-Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR

26-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

27-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

28-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

29-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

30-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

HM:

Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO

Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) JR

Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

Jake Kos (Simley, MN) JR

Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) SO

Blake Nevils (Meridian, ID) SO

Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) SO

Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR

Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) SO

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

4-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

5-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

6-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

7-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

8-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

9-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

10-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

11-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

12-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

13-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

14-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

15-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

16-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

17-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

18-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

20-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

21-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

22-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

23-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR

24-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

25-Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR

26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

27-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

28-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

29-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

30-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

HM:

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO

Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Garrett VerHeecke (Unity Christian, IL) SR

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

3-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

4-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

5-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

6-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

7-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

8-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

9-Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SR

10-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

11-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

12-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

13-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) JR

14-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

15-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

16-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

17-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

18-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

19-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

20-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

21-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

22-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

23-Deacon Morgan (Rochester Adams, MI) JR

24-Gunnar Ortiz (Valiant Pre, AZ) SR

25-Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

26-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) SO

27-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

28-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

29-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

30-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

HM:

Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

Ivan Kyrianenko (South Broward, FL) SR

Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR

Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Dominic Wilson (Rockwall, TX) SR

Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) JR

Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR

Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) JR

Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) JR

157-Pounds

1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

2-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

3-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

4-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

5-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

6-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

7-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

8-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

9-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

10-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

11-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

12-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

13-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

14-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

15-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

16-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

17-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

18-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

19-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

20-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

21-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

22-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

23-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

24-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR

25-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

26-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

27-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

28-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

29-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

30-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR

HM:

James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) FR

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

3-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

5-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

6-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

7-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

8-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

9-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

10-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

11-Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) SR

12-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

13-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

14-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

15-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

16-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

17-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

18-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

19-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

20-Jay’Den Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

21-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

22-Jerin Coles (PA) SO

23-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

24-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

25-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

26-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

27-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

23-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

28-David Ogunsanya (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

29-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

30-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

HM:

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR

Reed Wilson (Nixa, MO) JR

Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

Vaughn Strobel (Casteel, AZ) SR

Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

175-Pounds

1-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

2-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) SO

3-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

4-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

5-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

6-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

7-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

8-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) SO

9-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

10-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

11-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

12-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

13-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) SO

14-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

15-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

16-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

17-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

18-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

19-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

20-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

21-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

22-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

23-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

24-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

25-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

26-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

27-Musa Apshev (IL) SR

28-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

29-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

30-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

HM:

Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) JR

CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO

190-Pounds

1-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

2-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

3-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

4-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

5-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

7-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

9-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

10-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

11-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR

12-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

13-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

14-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

15-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

16-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

17-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

18-Joseph Heim (Shakopee, MN) SO

19-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

20-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

21-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

22-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

23-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

24-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

25-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

26-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

27-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR

28-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) SO

29-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) SO

30-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

HM:

Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Tristan Waters (Smithville, MO) SR

Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) SO

Marco Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour, IL) SO

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) SO

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

3-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

5-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR

6-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

7-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

8-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

9-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

10-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

11-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

12-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

13-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

14-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

15-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

16-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

17-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

18-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

19-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

20-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

21-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

22-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

23-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

24-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

25-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

26-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

27-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

28-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

29-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

30-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

HM:

Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Wiliam Etu (Stafford, VA) SR

Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Brock Swenson (Saint Croix Central, WI) SR

285-Pounds

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

12-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

13-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

14-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

15-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

16-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

17-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

18-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR

19-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

20-Kaz Morosetti (North Kingstown, RI) JR

21-Kade West (Anacortes, WA) SR

22-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) JR

23-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

24-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

25-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

26-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) JR

27-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

28-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR

29-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

30-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

HM:

Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

Preston Krueger (New London, WI) JR

Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) JR

Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) JR

Clayton Shipley (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

Darion Bitz (Bismarck Century, ND) SR

Carter Johnson (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) JR