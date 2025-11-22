Five Nationally Ranked Wrestlers Commit on Same Night as Utah Power Layton Targets Fourth Straight State Title
On Thursday evening at Layton High School in Utah, five nationally ranked wrestlers announced their commitments to various Division I College Programs. With their college choices secured, Lander Bosh, Noah Bull, Elijah Hawes, Austin Paris, and Gavin Regis can get down to the business of securing the fourth team state titles of their tenures.
Layton has become a player on the national scene in recent years and spent some time in High School on SI’s National Team Rankings during the 2024-2025 season but finished just outside our Top 35 when it was all said and done.
Adam Fager took over the Head Coaching position from his older brother, John, at the start of the 2019-2020 season, and was an assistant coach alongside him for four years before that.
Coach Fager’s Vision and Culture of Excellence
“I am just extremely grateful that these young men not only choose to wrestle but that they allow me to coach them,” Fager said. “Our purpose at Layton is to help everyone become their potential best self. So, I think at some point it makes sense that we would end up with some nationally ranked wrestlers. We get a lot of buy in, we have great culture on our team, and our vision is to help our athletes compete at the next level if that is what they choose.
“It helps when you have a great coaching staff that all want that same thing for these guys and know how to get them there because six out of our 18 coaches were college wrestlers themselves. So, in short, these are the results I have been waiting for, not just that our wrestlers have these opportunities but that we have created an environment to help them love this sport enough to want to keep doing it at the next level.
“I love and look up to each one of these young men for the adversities they have had to overcome and the choices they have made in pursuit of their dreams.”
Austin Paris Commits to Wyoming
All but Paris have been along for the ride since their freshmen year. Paris, who is ranked 23rd in the nation by High School on SI at 157 pounds, just transferred from Grand County where he captured three Utah state titles (one in the 3A class and two of the 2A variety).
The University of Wyoming commit is a three-time NHSCA Nationals placer, finishing second as a sophomore and junior and third as a freshman. The 2025 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals Champ has also placed at the last two Doc Buchanan Tournaments, sixth in 2025 and fourth in 2024.
“I have known Austin Paris for a few years now,” offered Fager. “One thing I have always noticed is he is one grateful individual. Always seeking to learn from anyone and everyone. Super friendly as long as you don't disrespect him on the mat. (He’s) very self-motivated. I think it is hard not to be as grateful as he is considering that he is here on our team with a full community of support. It is going to be really fun to see him excel.”
Top-Tier Duo of Lander Bosh (NC State) and Noah Bull (Nebraska) Are Set
The rest of the crew have been Lancers their entire high school careers with Bosh and Bull being the highest rated of that quartet. Bosh, who is headed to North Carolina State, is No. 15 at 126 pounds and Bull comes in as No. 6 at 150 pounds.
Bosh was tripped up in the 6A state finals as a freshman and sophomore by Syracuse’s Mason Carlson (Honorable Mention at 132 pounds) and finally made it to the top of the state podium a year ago.
Bosh enjoyed a stellar junior campaign that kicked off with him winning the 2024 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals, placing seventh at the Reno Tournament of Champions and Doc B, winning the USA Folkstyle Nationals, securing a bronze at the NHSCA Junior Nationals, and landing in the eighth spot at 126 pounds in Junior Freestyle at Fargo.
“Since the moment I met Lander, I have loved watching him compete,” Fager reflected. “He competes with so much intensity that his opponents get overwhelmed and just break. Sometimes that might get him a bad rap, but I could tell it was never a personal thing but just the way he attacks life. I have loved watching him grow and mature into a leader on our team. I have a lot of fun coaching him in both competitions and practices.”
The Nebraska Bound Bull came in third at the state tournament as a freshman and has won the whole thing the last two years. Bull was seventh at the Walsh Ironman to begin his junior season and followed that up with a runner-up showing at Reno. After the season, Bull secured a silver at the PNL Spring Freestyle Championships and took sixth at the U.S. Open at 65 kilograms in the U17 slate.
“(Bull) is one of the most determined wrestlers I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Fager quipped. “If you get in the way of the points he wants to score, he'll end you, but off the mat (he’s) one of the nicest most caring individuals you’ll ever meet. He is another one of my captains and is a great leader that leads with a lot of positivity. He was Layton’s first ever USA Folkstyle National Champ and our first ever USA Freestyle National Champ. Nebraska will be spoiled by getting this athlete in their room.”
Elijah Hawes & Gavin Regis Rise Are Both West Point Bound
Hawes and Regis will be attending West Point together after graduation, and both currently reside in the honorable mention section of our rankings at their respective weight classes – 190 pounds for Hawes and 157 for Regis. Neither have had the same national success as the others, hence their positioning as honorable mention entries.
In fact, Regis is looking to capture his first state championship in his Swan Song Season after placing third as a freshman and junior with a second-place finish sandwiched in between. Regis was fourth at 157 pounds at this fall’s Brian Keck Preseason affair. With the addition of Paris to the roster, Regis will likely need to slide up and man 165 pounds, although the two could also go back-and-forth throughout the season before finalizing their weights for the post season run.
“I remember coaching Gavin when he was in Kindergarten” recalled Fager. “Never a man of very many words but a very focused kid even back then. Very passionate and consistent and quietly one of, if not the hardest workers, in the room. (He) never complains. (He’s) not only willing to wrestle anyone and everyone but looks forward to wrestling the nation’s best wrestlers when others would be mad about their "bad draw" into a bracket.”
Hawes claimed his first state glory in 2025 after a third place showing as a sophomore and not placing during his freshman visit. Hawes came in sixth at the 2025 Doc B gauntlet.
“He was one of the first youth wrestlers I got to coach when I came back to Layton,” Fager said. “It is rare to see a young man as dedicated to his academics as he is to his wrestling. Not only that, but he is also one of my team captains, so you know he is dependable and loyal. He is really fun to get to wrestle in the room and tough to score on. (He) loves his God, Family and Wrestling in that order.”
A Program Built to Produce College Wrestlers
Reflecting on his time in the sport makes Fager appreciate the rarity of a day such as this.
“The closest thing I can remember is my senior year in high school back in 2008,” Fager continued. “Wasatch High School had a pretty special group that produced at least five D1 commits that year. Two of which ended up becoming my teammates at Utah Valley University after transferring from the original school that I attended for a year.
“I think since then Layton has been the front runner in Utah with consistently producing college wrestlers. This is the first time we have had so many D1 commits. What might add to the craziness of it is I think we still have three or four more guys that will end up wrestling somewhere in college. Last year we had seven graduates choose to wrestle in college, one D1 at Utah Valley, four went the Junior College route (three at Iowa Western CC and one at Western Wyoming CC), and two went to Southern Virgina University which is a D3 School.
“It means a lot to this program! I remember when I started coaching with my brother, we were setting goals for our program, We decided we weren't going to chase state titles or region championships, but we wanted our key indicator for success to be producing college wrestlers. We wanted it to be realistic, so we started with our goal being to average 1.5 college wrestlers per year.”
Layton has a history of doing just that. A trend that has increased in recent years seems destined to continue to grow.
“Layton all-time has produced 33 college wrestlers that have completed a degree and wrestled at least one full year in college or are currently in the process,” said Fager. “Since my brother took over in 2007, Layton has produced 31. Since I have been the head coach, we have had 18 not including these five amazing young men.
“So that put Layton at an all-time average of .38 college wrestlers since they opened in 1966. Under my brother’s leadership we averaged 1.08 college wrestlers per year. And currently since I took over, and with the help of our other coaches, we are averaging 3.6 college wrestlers per year.
“I am just grateful I get to be a part of this awesome program that was built on such a good foundation and tradition. Days like this don't happen overnight. They are years in the making. Starting with building strong relationships not only with the athletes but also helping the athletes build a strong relationship with the sport of wrestling.”
Challenging the Nation’s Best in 2025
Layton will once again be challenging themselves with a schedule that sends them around the country touring some of the nation’s most difficult in season high school tournaments as well as hitting the major events in Utah and their geographical surroundings.
“With our upcoming season I am excited to get to compete again against tough competition at our own Layton invitational, as well as Reno TOC, Walsh Ironman, Doc B and the Rockwell Rumble,” Fager added. “We will have at least one dual against nationally ranked SLAM! Academy (No. 28 in our final team rankings) out of Las Vegas (who we dropped a dual to last year). I just want to see our guys be competitive with the best wrestlers in the nation.
“I would love to see us get ranked in the top 20 nationally, win Reno, and have a top five finish at Doc B. I would also like to find a home for the other guys on our team that want to wrestle in college. I also want to develop our guys coming up the pipeline. And these leaders are already helping with that a lot. I don't want to have to think about rebuilding next year, just reloading.”
All five of the wrestlers train out of season at the Sanderson Wrestling Academy run by Cyler Sanderson of the famous Sanderson wrestling family.