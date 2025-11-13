2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings, Preseason Update No. 4 - Nov. 13, 2025
Our last update to the Boys’ High School Wrestling National Preseason Rankings update came just before Super 32. This update includes major events such as Super 32, the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals, and PNL’s Fall Championships as well as various other events from around the country.
How we rank: four data hubs, every week
As we mentioned in the intro to our latest Girls’ National Rankings, we look in four places every week to sort through results for the rankings – Track Wrestling, Flo Arena, USA Bracketing, and the new Boutboard site. Even with that much effort, we can still miss some results. Some events are not hosted online or have results posted and after hours of pouring over results, fatigue sets in, which can lead to overlooking things.
Case study at 215: small-event results that flipped the board
We click on every tournament we see, so we are tracking the big and small events. One such small event, BTC’s West Penn Duals in Pennsylvania, reversed an outcome from Super 32 involving two 215-pound Keystone Grapplers, Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area) and Colton Tupper (Reynolds). Both were at 220 for the duals where Roscosky got the better of Tupper, 4-1, after Tupper downed him, 4-1, at Super 32 as part of a national breakout that saw Tupper place eighth at S32.
Roscosky comes in at No. 26 in our 215-pound rankings with Tupper now manning the 28th position. The disparity in their rankings despite Tupper’s earlier win is based on the exploits of Ohio’s Xander Horak (Massillon Perry), who was also at the West Penn Duals. Horak (No. 27) defeated Tupper, 13-5, at the Tyrant Tussle Duals in September. Roscosky took down Horak at West Penn, 4-2.
Why this update took time: paper logs, deep cross-checks, year-back research
As you can see, our research goes deep. We are looking at events every week. We record all the relevant results on paper. Yes, old school style. Everything is written down on the wrestler’s sheets and updated as we move along. Keeping those sheets updated is very time consuming and that is why this update took so long to compile.
We went over the Super 32 brackets with a fine-tooth comb. So many new wrestlers emerged and that required research going a year back to create sheets for those wrestlers. Keeping these sheets and writing everything down is a valuable tool in our accuracy. All results are easily accessible, and we can place four, five, or as many sheets side by side that we need to as we compare wrestlers and figure out the best way to honor the results that are fair to all involved.
Wins AND losses matter: the full body-of-work standard
We say it all the time because it’s important: Rankings are not just based off wins. Your losses count, too. If you have five losses against unranked competition, then peel of two wins over ranked guys, it doesn't mean you will make the rankings and certainly not be placed in front of an established guy.
The whole body of work counts, so keep that in mind when perusing our list. Be honest with yourself. If you are, you can probably answer your own question about the positioning of the rankings. Yes, there are instances where we are ordering wrestlers solely on their body of work and accomplishments. But that is rare.
When I started these four years ago, one of the biggest things that fascinated me was how interconnected it all really is. I can explain the order of the rankings you see here for any weight class. There are countless numbers of common opponent chains that give these rankings their accuracy.
What Super 32 changed—and what stayed the same
At Super 32, and the other recent events, new chains emerged that in some cases were subtle, but in a few instances really turned a weight class upside down. Most of the guys in the top spots held serve, but the middle ground is where chaos ensued. From the top ten down in most weights was where a lot of the unpredictable happenings occurred.
Temporary weight policy: sticking with Super 32 weights (for now)
We won’t get into breaking down S32 results here. But on that note, we are keeping the guys at their Super 32 weight class for this update. We will put out another update before the end of November where we begin to move people into their in-season weight classes.
There are several guys we have been told will be up from their Super 32 weight or their track record indicates that. One that stood out was Missouri’s Israel Borge, who is wrestling for Bixby in Oklahoma, down at 132 pounds after last seeing that territory at the Journeymen Fall Classic a year ago and spending his time since then at 138 or 144 pounds.
One other thing we are allowing for this update is the inclusion of Waylon Cressell, who is attending, but not wrestling for, Janesville High School in Iowa after competing for Indiana’s Warren Central. Cressell is said to be sitting out the season and prepping for life at the University of Northern Iowa. The senior showed up for Super 32 and won the whole thing, so since we added him to the rankings ahead of S32, it made sense to leave him in what is essentially a post-Super 32 update.
Cressell will be removed from the ranks in the next update. The Valiant Prep wrestlers from Arizona will also be falling off the list as the season gets underway. Valiant Prep does not compete with other schools during the season since they are not a member of their state’s athletic association. Once we reach the spring, they and Cressell, if he reappears, will be added back in.
Next timeline: in-season weight moves coming before the end of November
The next update will be the last one where we allow more than one rep per team. Once lineups are finalized, we will only feature a team’s starter in the rankings during the season. The exceptions are the few states that do allow teams to have multiple entries in their state tournaments like Michigan. California allows multiple entries through most of the season but tightens it up in the back half to just one.
Anyone squeezed out of the lineup will be reinserted in the spring. It’s crazy to say that if you think about it. A nationally ranked wrestler not being able to crack his school’s lineup sounds ludicrous. But that’s the reality at powerhouses around the country like Pennsylvania’s Bishop McCort, Florida’s Lake Highland Prep, and some of those loaded California squads, like Buchanan and St. John Bosco.
If we have any eighth-graders in the rankings please let us know, it’s likely we thought they were incoming freshmen. The exception to that will be states or governing bodies that allow eighth graders to compete amongst high schoolers.
Please reach out if you have any questions about our rankings. I will explain my rationale and certainly use any relevant info brought to the table. Contact me at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
Current Top Ranked Wrestlers
Pennsylvania still leads the nation with top-ranked wrestlers but its total did decrease by one, from seven to six, with one school – Bishop McCort – still boasting three one them. Ohio now has two No. 1s, while Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York all have one each.
- 106: Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA)
- 113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH)
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA)
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH)
- 132: Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA)
- 138: Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
- 144: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY)
- 150: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA)
- 157: Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY)
- 165: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA)
- 175: Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, NJ)
- 190: Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA)
- 215: Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA)
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA)
2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings, Preseason Update No. 4 - Nov. 13, 2025
106-Pounds
1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
3-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
4-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
5-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) JR
6-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
7-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
8-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
9-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
10-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
11-Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SO
12-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
13-Cache Williams (Choctaw, OK) SO
14-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
15-Jon Tutku (Massapequa, NY) FR
16-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
17-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
18-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
19-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) JR
20-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
24-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th
21-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
22-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
23-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
25-Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) JR
26-Jonas Lusker (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
27-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
28-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
29-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
30-Will Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR
HM:
Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) SO
Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO
Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR
113-Pounds
1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
2-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
4-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
5-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
6-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
7-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
8-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
9-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
10-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
11-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
12-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
13-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
14-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
15-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
16-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
17-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
18-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
19-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
20-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
21-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR
22-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) SO
23-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
24-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
25-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
26-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
27-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) SR
28-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR
29-Cooper McArthur (Buford, GA) SO
30-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
HM:
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) SO
Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) SR
Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) SO
Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) FR
Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) SO
Austin Brown (Hannibal, MO) SR
Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR
Diego Robertty (IA) FR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
4-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
6-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
7-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
9-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
10-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
11-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
12-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
13-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
14-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR
15-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
16-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
17-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
18-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
19-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
20-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
21-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
22-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
23-Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
24-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
25-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
26-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
27-Roman Lutrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
28-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
29-Zack Samano (Chino, CA) JR
30-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR
HM:
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO
Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
Mason Haines (Dundee, MI) SR
Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) SR
Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR
Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) JR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Antonio Mills (Athens Christian, GA) SR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
4-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
7-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
8-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
9-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
10-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
11-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
12-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
13-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
14-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
15-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
16-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
17-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR
18-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
19-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
20-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
21-Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) SO
22-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
24-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
25-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
26-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
27-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
28-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
29-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
30-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
HM:
PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) JR
Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
Aaron Meza (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park, IL) JR
Jordan Manyette (Trinity, PA) JR
Martez Sheard (Aquinas, WI) SO
Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR
Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR
Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO
Peter Rincan (Billerica, MA) SR
132-Pounds
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
3-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
6-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
8-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
9-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
10-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
11-Antonio Rodríguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
12-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
13-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
14-Shamus Regan (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
15-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
16-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
17-Justyce Zuniga (Gilroy, CA) SR
18-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
19-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
20-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
21-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
22-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
23-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR
24-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
25-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
26-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR
27-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
28-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
29-Zaydrein Hernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
30-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
HM:
Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Bryar Hooks (Choctaw, OK) SO
Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Vince Jasinski (Fox Lake (Grant), IL) SR
Demetrios Carrera (South Elgin, IL) SR
Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcan Vista, NM) SR
Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
Jake Kos (Simley, MN) JR
DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR
Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
138-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
3-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
4-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
5-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
6-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
7-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
8-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
9-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
10-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
11-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
12-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
13-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
14-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
15-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
16-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
17-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
18-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
19-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
20-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
21-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
22-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
23-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
24-Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
25-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
26-Angel Serrano (Pomona, CO) SR
27-Brian Little III (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
28-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
29-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO
30-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
HM:
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR
Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) SO
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR
Grayson Davis (DE) SO
William “Billy” Hamilton (Ringgold, GA) JR
Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR
Kameron Luif (Lombard Montini, IL) SR
Julio Aguirre (Stillwater, OK) SR
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
3-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
4-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
5-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
6-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
7-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
8-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
9-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
10-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
11-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
12-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
13-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
14-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
15-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
16-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
17-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR
18-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
19-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SR
20-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
21-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
22-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
23-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
24-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
25-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
26-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
27-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
28-Ray Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
29-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
30-Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
HM:
Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) SR
Nick Meza (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
Brock Johnson (Paola, KS) SR
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR
Owen Proper (Marana, AZ) SR
Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR
Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO
Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) SO
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Owen McMullen (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
Mason Basile (Jesuit, FL) JR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
3-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
5-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
6-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
7-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
8-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
9-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
10-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
11-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) SR
12-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
13-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
14-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
15-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
16-Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
17-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
18-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
19-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
20-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
21-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
22-Mikel David Uyemora (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
23-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
25-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
24-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR
26-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
27-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
28-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
29-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
30-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
HM:
Carter Price (Point Pleasant, WV) JR
Preston Crone (Carolina Forest, SC) SR
Kayson White (Highlands, KY) SO
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central, NJ) SR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR
Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) JR
Josh Requena (Camarillo, CA) SR
Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR
157-Pounds
1-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
3-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
4-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
5-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
6-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
7-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
9-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
10-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
11-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
12-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
13-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
14-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
16-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
17-Josiah Sykes (Skyline, VA) SR
18-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO
19-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
20-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
21-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
22-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR
23-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) SR
24-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
25-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
26-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
27-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
28-Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
29-Rex Bryson (Centralia, NE) SR
30-Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
HM:
Brock Weaver (Camden County, GA) SR
Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Justin Lowery (Loudon County, VA) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO
Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO
Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
Zachery Little (Summit, TN) SR
Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial, IL) SO
Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Koray Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
165-Pounds
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
3-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
4-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
6-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
8-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
9-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
10-Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
11-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
12-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
13-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
14-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
15-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
16-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
17-Samuel Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
18-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
19-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
20-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
21-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
22-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
23-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
24-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
25-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
26-Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
27-Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
28-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
29-Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
30-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
HM:
Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR
Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
Cole Dunham (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Joey Monticello (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Brody Kehler (University, WV) SO
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
JD Minder-Broeckaert (Hudson, WI) SR
175-Pounds
1-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
2-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Waylon Cressell (Janesville, IA) SR
4-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
5-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
6-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
7-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
9-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
10-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
11-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
12-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
13-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
14-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
15-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
16-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
17-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
18-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
19-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
20-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
21-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
22-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
23-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
24-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR
25-Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
26-Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
27-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
28-Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR
29-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
30-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
HM:
Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) SO
Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) JR
Jaxon Miller (Carlile, IA) SR
Matthew Mann (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) JR
190-Pounds
1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
3-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
8-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
9-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
10-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
11-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
12-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
13-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
14-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
15-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
16-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
17-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
18-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
19-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
20-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
21-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
22-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
23-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
24-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
25-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
26-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
27-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
28-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
29-Delton Kaufmann (Mountain View, AZ) SR
30-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
HM:
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
215-Pounds
1-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
2-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
3-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
6-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
7-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
8-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
9-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
10-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
11-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
12-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
13-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
14-Evan Perez (Windsor, CO) SR
15-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
16-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
17-Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
18-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
19-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) JR
20-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
21-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO
22-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
23-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
24-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
25-Kade Splinter (WI) FR
26-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
27-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
28-Colton Tupper (Reynolds, PA) SR
29-Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
30-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
HM:
Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
Matt Harrold (Haverhill, MA) SR
Brian Haran (Gilroy) JR
Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
Zayde Facchetti (Humble Kingwood, TX) SR
Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) JR
Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
6-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
12-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
13-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
14-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
15-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
16-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
17-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
18-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
19-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
20-EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
21-Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
22-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
23-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
24-Caleb Patton (Pine View, UT) SR
25-Caden Young (Uintah, UT) SR
26-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
27-Kaden Stitt (Choctaw, OK) SR
28-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
29-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
30-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
HM:
Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR
Preston Krueger (New London, WI) JR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR