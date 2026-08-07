High School On SI Releases First Look at 2026-27 Boys National High School Wrestling Rankings

The road to the 2026-27 high school wrestling season begins with Version 1 of the High School On SI National Rankings. With the Class of 2026 now graduated, this preseason update resets every weight class, welcomes the nation's top incoming freshmen and provides the first snapshot of where the country's best wrestlers stand heading into the new season.

A Fresh Start for a New Season

We will drop a new version in August and another later in the month as we being the process of moving wrestlers into their expected weight classes.

For this initial release, wrestlers remain at the weight classes they competed in at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo. Weight-class adjustments will come later this month as wrestlers settle into their expected weights for the high school season.

The other neat thing is that it allows you to see how the weights ended up with the seniors removed. Removing the graduating seniors created opportunities for wrestlers who emerged during the spring and summer to enter the rankings.

Building the Rankings

This was step one of building the new rankings. I need to do it in stages since The remaining preseason releases will also coincide with the release of High School On SI's preseason girls national rankings.

Each weight class includes 30 ranked wrestlers. Honorable mention lists will continue to expand as additional preseason evaluations are completed, particularly in the upper weights.

Our intent with the higher weights was to get to 30, but doing that research revealed other paths that needed to be traveled. The other factor with not filling up the honorable mention slots right away is that it allows the list to grow more naturally instead of hunting people down to fill it out.

Everyone in this report is wrestlers we’ve already been tracking or emerged during our extensive research on the new candidates. Every wrestler included in these rankings earned consideration through extensive evaluation. New additions were researched and compared against returning competitors before being placed in the rankings.

Current No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers

106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

113: Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

132: Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

138: Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

144: Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SR

150: Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

157: Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

165: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

175: Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

190: Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

215: Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

285: Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

What's Next

High School On SI publishes more national wrestling ranking releases than any other outlet, allowing the rankings to evolve quickly throughout the preseason and regular season. The updates come quickly so be sure to always check Billy Buckheit's page to look for the latest release.

Our audience has been growing, so I’m hoping I will get more information over the next few weeks for the late August report. Send any information to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 1

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) JR

4-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) JR

5-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) JR

6-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

7-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

8-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR

9-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) FR

10-Johnathan Thompson (IA) FR

11-Cyrus Millage (IA) FR

12-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) SO

13-Sebastian Gutierrez (CA) FR

14-Cameron Bartlow (CA) FR

15-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

16-Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO

17-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

18-Gavin Hoeft (Wayzata, MN) SO

19-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) FR

20-Casen Becker (CO) FR

21-Pietro Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) FR

22-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) JR

23-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SO

24-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

25-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) SO

26-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) JR

27-Asher Procunier (MI) FR

28-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) SO

29-Frank Fuentes (Chavez, CA) SR

30-Aidan Ortega (Glenbard West, IL) SR

HM:

Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) JR

Alex Huddleston (Brownsburg, IN) JR

Michael Densmore (Valdosta, GA) SR

Derek Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) JR

Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

Harper Hamacher (Becker, MN) FR

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) SO

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) SO

Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) SO

Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) SO

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

John Ross (NJ) FR

Parker Workman (OH) FR

Shay Lundvall (IA) FR

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

2-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) JR

3-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

4-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

5-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

6-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

8-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

9-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

10-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

11-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

12-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

13-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

14-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

15-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

16-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

17-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

18-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) SR

19-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

20-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

21-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

22-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

23-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

24-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

25-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

26-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) SO

27-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

28-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) SO

29-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

30-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) FR

HM:

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) JR

Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) FR

Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) SO

Santino Pascarella (Half Hollow Hils, NY) JR

Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) FR

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SO

Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) SO

Bryce Fiore (St. John’s Country Day, FL) 8th

Ausome Guillermo (CA) FR

Kolten Mueller (Milton, WI) SO

Garrett Bjerga (Staple Motley, MN) SO

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

3-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

5-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

6-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

7-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

8-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

9-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

10-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

11-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

12-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

13-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

14-Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

15-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

16-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

17-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

18-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR

19-Brand’n Edstrom (Madison, ID) SR

20-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

21-Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

22-Jack Stonebraker (West Allegheny, PA) FR

23-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) SO

24-Julian Zargo (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR

25-Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

26-Spencer McCammon (Mater Dei, IN) SO

27-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

28-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

29-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

30-Trevor Patrovich (Hauppauge, NY) SR

HM:

Devin Hord (NC) FR

Nikolas Duarte (Addison Trail, IL) JR

Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) JR

Xavier Seabury (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) SR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR

Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) SR

Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

5-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

7-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

8-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

9-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

10-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

11-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

12-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

13-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

14-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

15-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

16-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

17-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

18-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

19-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) JR

20-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

21-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

22-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) SR

23-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

24-Kash Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

25-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

26-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

27-David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) SR

28-Cole Caniglia (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

29-Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) SR

30-Allen Woo (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

HM:

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) SR

JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

Preston Waughtel (Carlyle, IL) SR

Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

Mason Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) JR

Cash Wiley (Carl Albert, OK) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) JR

John Segata (Council Rock South, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

2-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

3-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

4-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

5-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

6-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) JR

7-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

8-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

9-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

11-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

12-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

13-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

14-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

15-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

16-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

17-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

18-Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

19-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

20-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) JR

21-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

22-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

23-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

24-Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SR

25-Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) SR

26-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

27-Josiah Stanton (Bloomington South, IN) SO

28-Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO

29-Jeffrey Dunaway (IL) FR

30-Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

HM:

Mitchell Chen (PA) FR

Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SR

Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SR

Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) JR

Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) JR

Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SR

138-Pounds

1-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

2-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

3-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SR

4-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

5-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

6-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

7-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

8-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

9-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

10-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

11-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

12-Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) SR

13-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

14-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

15-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

16-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) JR

17-Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

18-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

19-Jake Kos (Simley, MN) SR

20-Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

21-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

22-Blake Nevils (Meridian, ID) JR

23-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

24-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

25-Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) JR

26-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

27-Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) SR

28-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

29-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

30-Brady Slicker (Hickory, PA) SR

HM:

Brady Full (Abington Heights, PA) SO

Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) JR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR

Reid Yakes (Jesuit, FL) SR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

Braden Johnson (Cumberland, WI) SR

144-Pounds

1-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SR

2-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

3-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

4-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

5-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

6-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

7-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

8-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

9-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

10-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

11-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

12-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

13-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

14-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

15-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

16-Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

17-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

18-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) JR

19-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

20-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

21-Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) JR

22-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

23-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

24-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

25-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

26-Vinny Ferrari (Melissa, TX) SO

27-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

28-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

29-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

30-Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

HM:

Isaias Hernandez (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR

Edgar Jiminez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) SR

Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) SR

Isaac Conner (Mountainside, OR) JR

Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SR

Mason Bauer (Ashland, OH) SR

James Sievers (Social Circle, GA) SR

Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

150-Pounds

1-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SR

4-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

5-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

6-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

7-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

8-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

9-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

10-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

11-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

12-Deacon Morgan (Rochester Adams, MI) SR

13-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

14-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

15-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) SR

16-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

17-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

18-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

19-Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) SR

20-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

21-Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) SR

22-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SR

23-Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) SR

24-Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) SR

25-Samuel Gehring (Slinger, WI) SR

26-Hunter Gordon (Rockwall, TX) JR

27-Jack Malinconico (Poway, CA) SR

28-Kaygen Roberts (Boyle County, KY) SR

29-Brendan Nadin (Marian, IL) SO

30-Kaden Martineau (Juab, UT) JR

HM:

Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

Niko Marnika (Commack, NY) SR

157-Pounds

1-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

2-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

3-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

5-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

6-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

7-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

8-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

9-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

10-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

11-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

12-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

13-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

14-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

15-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

16-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

17-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

18-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

19-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

20-Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) SO

21-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

22-Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

23-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

24-Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

25-Kayson White (Highlands, KY) JR

26-Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

27-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

28-Max Firestine (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

29-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

30-Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

HM:

Donald Jackson (Wichita-East, KS) SR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR

Parker Casey (Johnston, IA) SR

Dimetry Molina (Esperanza, CA) JR

Carmine Cruz (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) JR

Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH) SO

Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) SR

Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer, MN) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) SR

165-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

3-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

4-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

7-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

8-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

9-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

10-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

11-Jerin Coles (PA) SO

12-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

13-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

14-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

15-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

16-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

17-Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

18-Reed Wilson (Nixa, MO) JR

19-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

20-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

21-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

22-Thomas Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) JR

23-Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

24-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

25-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

26-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH) SR

27-Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) SR

28-Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

29-Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

30-Chris Anguiano (Millikan, CA) SR

HM:

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) SR

Coehn Weber (Joliet West, IL) SO

Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) SR

Easton Kammerud (Mount Horeb, WI) SO

175-Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

3-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

4-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

5-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

6-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SR

7-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

8-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

9-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

10-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

11-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

12-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

13-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

14-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

15-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

16-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

17-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

18-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) JR

19-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

20-Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

21-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

22-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

23-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

24-Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

25-William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

26-Leif Larwin (Bend, OR) SR

27-Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

28-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR

29-Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) SR

30-Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

HM:

Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Julius Pacheco (Davison, MI) SR

Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

Preston Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR

Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SR

Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) JR

Destan Skelly (Grand Rapids, MN) JR

190-Pounds

1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

2-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

3-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

4-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SR

5-Joseph Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

6-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

7-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

8-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

9-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

10-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

11-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

12-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

13-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

14-Beau Waldron (Hickman, MO) SR

15-Marco Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour, IL) JR

16-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

17-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

18-Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

19-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

20-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

21-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

22-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

23-Jacob Hutchins (River Falls, WI) SR

24-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

25-Owen Schacht (Mishicot, WI) SR

26-Shepard Stephens (Davis, UT) SR

27-Bryce Collins (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

28-Duane Leslie (Mead, WA) SO

29-Mason McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SO

30-Dresden Beard (Andover, KS) JR

HM:

Vicente Garcia (West Las Vegas, NM) JR

Blaise Turner (American falls, ID) SR

Carson Herbst (Madison Central, KY) SR

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SR

Samuel Josey (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

Gage Gross (Milton, WI) JR

Josh Ringler (Grinnell, IA) SR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SR

3-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

4-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

5-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

6-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

7-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

8-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

9-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

10-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

11-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

12-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

13-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) JR

14-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) SO

15-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

16-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

17-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

18-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

19-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

20-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

21-Mason Chamberlian (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

22-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

23-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

24-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) SR

25-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

26-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

27-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) SR

28-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

29-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

30-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

HM:

Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

285-Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

2-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

4-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) SR

5-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) SR

6-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) SR

7-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) SR

8-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) JR

9-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SR

10-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) JR

11-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) JR

12-Lucas Feuerbach (Solon, IA) SR

13-Preston Krueger (New London, WI) SR

14-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) SR

15-Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

16-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) SR

17-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) SR

18-Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) SR

19-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) JR

20-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) JR

21-Carlos Rodriguez (Sioux Falls Lincoln, SD) SR

22-Keyshon Morrison (Lake Norman, NC) SR

23-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) SR

24-Konway Williamson (Salina, OK) SR

25-Clete Gilbert (Marlow, OK) SR

26-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR

27-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

28-Keenan Mowery (South Putnam, IN) SR

29-Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) SR

30-Drake Buthe (Glenwood, IA) SR

HM:

Cary Cox (Pleasant Valley, IA) SR

JT Kelso (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA) SR

Alex Johnson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SR

Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR

Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR