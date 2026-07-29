Top Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Players to Watch in 2026

Wisconsin enters the 2026 high school football season with an experienced defensive class led by returning all-state linebackers, championship-tested defensive backs and disruptive defensive linemen. Several defending state champions—including Darlington and Notre Dame Academy—return key pieces that should once again anchor some of the state's top defenses.

High School On SI's preseason watch list highlights many of the state's premier defensive players,

High School On SI's preseason watch list highlights many of the state's premier defensive players, including 14 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selections.

Note: The list (based strictly on all-state accolades from the 2025 season) was compiled referencing information from the WFCA, 247sports.com, and Bound.com. The senior-dominated field is broken down by position with all-state players listed in alphabetical order.

Defensive Line

Deangelo Clay, Monona Grove, senior

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection registered 80 tackles (including 40 solo stops), 25 tackles for loss, and nine sacks as Monona Grove placed second in the Badger Conference (Large Division), advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 10-2 overall record.

Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection registered 42 tackles (including 23 solo), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and a fumble recovery as Notre Dame won the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Other Notables: West Bend West senior James Banks, New Berlin Eisenhower senior Cole Biscobing, Franklin senior A.J. Chromy, Catholic Memorial senior Kyle Johnston, D.C. Everest senior Niko Kleinschmidt, Shiocton senior Brett Singler, and Whitefish Bay senior Kaben Ziegler.

Edge

Brady Bauer, Lourdes Academy, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 60 tackles (including 43 solo), 5.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble as Lourdes Academy won the Trailways Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Other Notables: Waunakee senior Sam Follen, Oak Creek senior Lincoln Hanson, Fond du Lac senior Guardian Harris, Lourdes Academy senior Harlan Kuehn, West Bend West senior Colton Markohn, Slinger senior Mason McGuire, and Catholic Memorial senior Isaac Miller.

Linebacker

Cayden Cavanaugh, De Pere, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 112 tackles (including 50 solo), four forced fumbles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and a sack as De Pere placed fourth in the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division), advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-5 overall record.

De Pere High School linebacker Cayden Cavanaugh (18) tackles West De Pere's Ryan Lutz (20) during a Fox River Classic Conference game on September 26, 2025 .Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Calum Crist, Darlington, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection registered 69 tackles (including 47 solo), 11 tackles for loss, and three sacks as Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) title, claimed a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Dante Glendenning, Darlington, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 80 tackles (including 45 solo), 19 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks as Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) title, claimed a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Reece Joten, Little Chute, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection registered 98 tackles (including 71 solo), and 14 tackles for loss as Little Chute won the North Eastern Conference (NEC) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and finished the season with a 12-2 overall record.

Little Chute High School linebacker Reece Joten (20) attempts to make a diving tackle during the WIAA Division 4 state championship football game on November 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eli Maier, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection earned a share of the Badger Conference (Small Division) title, registered 103 tackles (including 32 solo), 16 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks as Mount Horeb-Barneveld advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished with a 9-3 overall record.

Keaton Wollan, Amery, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection registered 125 tackles (including 108 solo), nine tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks as Amery tied for fourth place in the Middle Border Conference, and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Other Notables: Catholic Memorial senior Naverion Flowers, Oconomowoc senior Tyson Jacques, Coleman senior Bryce Seefeldt, Verona senior Jackson Guenzler-Soda, Neenah senior Connor Stuckel, Kenosha Bradford senior Corbin Burrell-Warfield, and Notre Dame Academy senior Jack Whitehouse.

Defensive Back

Christopher Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 70 tackles, seven interceptions, and two sacks as Kenosha St. Joseph won the Midwest Classic Conference title, claimed a WIAA Division 7 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Cohen Kraus, Racine Lutheran, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 85 tackles (including 46 solo) and seven tackles for loss as Racine Lutheran won the Midwest Classic (Large Division) title, and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-4 overall record.

Brady Lee, Aquinas, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 52 tackles (including 19 solo), and four tackles for loss and an interception as Aquinas won the Coulee Conference title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with an 11-1 overall record.

Amarii Ward, Milwaukee Reagan, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 48 tackles (including 24 solo), five tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a sack as Milwaukee Reagan won the Milwaukee City Conference (Richardson Division) title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 45 tackles (including 30 solo) and five interceptions as Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) title, claimed a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Darlington defensive back Zeke Zuberbuhler (13) runs downfield during the WIAA Division 6 state championship game on November 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other Notables: West De Pere senior Cooper Borowicz, Muskego senior Taylen Czarniak, Racine Case senior Amarie King, Catholic Memorial senior Dustin Roach, River Falls senior Oliver Simmons, Kimberly senior Christopher Thao, and Arrowhead senior Evan Wozniak.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com