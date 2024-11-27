HSOSI unveils our inaugural National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (11/27/2024)
Welcome to the first-ever High School On SI National High School Wrestling Team Rankings. After three years of crafting individual rankings, it’s time to expand the lens. With a deep understanding of the national wrestling landscape, we’re introducing team rankings to spotlight the programs shaping the sport.
Sitting atop our inaugural list is Pennsylvania powerhouse Wyoming Seminary. The Blue Knights, last year’s consensus No. 1 team, retain the crown to start the 2024-25 season. They’ve earned their place as the top dogs, and until someone proves otherwise, they’ll stay there. That said, this year’s Wyoming Seminary squad doesn’t have the same aura of invincibility as last year’s “super team.” Graduation claimed several of their stars, and with a few gaps in their lineup, they appear more vulnerable—offering hope to challengers nationwide.
Right behind them at No. 2 is another Pennsylvania squad, Faith Christian Academy. The defending AA state champions are deeper, stronger, and primed for a big year. They head to next week’s Ironman Tournament with a legitimate shot to dethrone the Blue Knights and seize the top spot.
New Jersey’s St. Joe’s Regional claims the No. 3 position. While they won’t compete at Ironman—New Jersey’s season doesn’t start until mid-December—they return the core of last year’s lineup, bolstered by standout freshman JoJo Burke at 106 pounds.
At No. 4, Bishop McCort (PA) has the firepower to make waves at Ironman. Their lineup features some of the nation’s top wrestlers, further strengthened by a promising group of freshmen. If all clicks, they could emerge as the tournament’s big winners.
Florida’s Lake Highland Prep rounds out the top five. The Highlanders boast dominant upperweights but have question marks at the lower weights. How their unproven lightweights handle the national spotlight at Ironman will determine if they rise—or slide—in future rankings.
Another New Jersey squad, Delbarton, enters at No. 6. With their season also starting later, their first big test will come at the Beast of the East, where they’ll clash with Lake Highland and other elite programs. Delbarton’s blend of veterans and newcomers makes them a balanced contender.
California’s St. John Bosco takes the No. 7 spot as the highest-ranked team from the Golden State. Due to recent travel restrictions, California teams are no longer able to attend Ironman, so we’ll have to wait and see how they stack up against national competition.
Perennial juggernaut Blair Academy (NJ) lands at No. 8. Normally a fixture at or near the top of national rankings, Blair’s current lineup has some question marks. If their athletes deliver on their potential, Blair could quickly climb back to its customary elite status.
Rounding out the top 10 are California’s Gilroy High (No. 9) and Oklahoma’s Stillwater High (No. 10). Both programs have the pedigree to rise as the season unfolds.
Our rankings go beyond the top 10, extending to the top 25. December’s Hall of Fame Duals in Oklahoma often feature several top-ranked teams in a stacked 16-team field. While we’re still awaiting confirmation on this year’s participants, the Duals could provide an early-season shakeup.
As always, feedback and insights are welcome. Send your questions or information to billybwrestling@yahoo.com—I respond to every email. Let’s make this season one for the books!