2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings, Preseason Update No. 2
It’s been about five weeks since we dropped the first preseason edition of this year’s boys national rankings. In that time there has been some heated national competition with wrestlers moving up and down the ranks, even to other weight classes.
This update includes the Journeymen Fall Classic and other tournaments from this weekend and every major event that has occurred since we hit September.
Girls National Rankings Now Complete, Allowing Faster Updates
The updates will come more frequently now that we have finished building our first ever set of Girls Wrestling National Rankings. That taking longer than expected pushed this update down the road. We need to go over everything from September on for the ladies next and then everything will be caught up.
Inside the Ranking Process: Every Match Matters
We won’t get into too much of the ins and outs of the system, but when you’re looking at where a wrestler is placed in the rankings, think about all his matches, because we do, and that’s how they are placed. It’s not random. At this level, especially in the middle of the rankings, you get a lot of wrestlers trading wins, A beating B, B beating C, then C beating A, and other scenarios like that. We do the best we can to balance all results. Yes, your losses do matter, so think about that as you analyze a rating.
A Closer Look at Weighing Wins, Losses, and Common Opponents
As this update came together and people moved around, a close look at all the sheets transpired. We dug into all of them like this but wanted to share this one to shed some light on our process and how the detailed records we keep are used.
Breaking Down a Key Example: Tsarni vs. Singer vs. Shahbazyan
Nic Singer (Faith Christian Academy, Pennsylvania) is hailed as No. 2 in Flo’s 175-pound rankings ahead of Who’s No. 1. That led to wondering if something was being overlooked on our end as Maryland’s Salah Tsarni, now at New Jersey’s Blair Academy, has been slotted ahead of Singer in our rankings for a while now. It turns out we did, but it didn’t change their rankings but elevated California’s Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham) up the list. The following breakdown will show how wins and losses are weighed.
There is a direct reason Tsarni is ahead of Singer, and it comes from the U.S. Open, where Tsarni finished as a runner-up at 80 kilograms, even winning a match in the best of three final with Illinois’ Aaron Stewart, to Singer’s eighth-place finish.
Shahbazyan is also one of the links between Tsarni and Singer as Tsarni handled Shahbazyan, 4-2, and Singer fell to the Californian, 8-1. The other is Pennsylvania’s Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA), whom Tsarni defeated, 11-2, and Singer lost to 13-2 in the placement match.
Why Tsarni Holds the Edge in the Rankings
A look at Tsarni’s resume shows nothing but hi-level losses, all to ranked wrestlers. The most recent blemish on Tsarni’s slate is the 16U Fargo finals loss to Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, Pennsylvania). Given it was in freestyle with the winning points coming on push outs, we allowed Tsarni to stay above that loss given his results relative to Singer’s.
Reevaluating Overlooked Results and Adjusting the Order
Shahbazyan lost to Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) at the U. S. Open and holds a few in season losses that weigh him down and force us to honor the loss to Fernandez more than the win over Singer, but it did bring Shahbazyan up in the ranks as we overlooked that relationship until this closer inspection.
Key Results That Shaped the Latest Rankings
Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) beat Fernandez and O’Farrill at the Elite 8 Duals. Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) beat O’Farrill at states and has done nothing to hurt his case since then. Wentzel was quiet on the national front after winning the NHSCA Junior National crown at 170 pounds and making an appearance at the NHSCA Duals. O’Farrill downed California’s Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) at Elite 8.
Looking Ahead to Super 32 and Future Adjustments
We chose to go with the weights the wrestlers are seeded at for Super 32. We do realize a lot of the wrestlers won’t stay at those weights and we’ll make the adjustments as needed. The changes we make with each update obviously involve the results but also any weight class movement.
Help Us Keep the Rankings Accurate
That being said, we try to be accurate with the weight classes, grade levels, and schools. A lot of great info and help on those points has come in, and please keep it coming. Not everyone is on the mats yet, so let us know about weights and anything else that will help the rankings become as accurate as possible.
Questions or comments? Contact me at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
Current Top Ranked Wrestlers
Seven on the top ranked wrestlers in this update are from Pennsylvania, including three from one team – Bishop McCort – and two from another – Faith Christian Academy. No other state has more than one, with California, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio and Oklahoma being the other states with a wrestler on top of our national rankings podium.
- 106: Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA)
- 113: Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA)
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA)
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH)
- 132: Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA)
- 138: Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA)
- 144: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY)
- 150: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA)
- 157: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ)
- 165: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA)
- 175: Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK)
- 190: Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA)
- 215: Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA)
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA)
2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings, Preseason Update No. 2
106-Pounds
1-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) FR
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
3-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
5-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) JR
6-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
7-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
8-Jack Stonebraker (West Allegheny, PA) FR
9-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
10-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
11-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
12-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
13-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR
14-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
15-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
16-Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO
17-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
18-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
19-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
20-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
21-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
22-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) JR
23-Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) JR
24-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
25-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
26-Diego Robertty (IA) FR
27-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
28-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
29-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
30-Will Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR
HM:
Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) FR
Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SO
Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
Jon Tutku (Massapequa, NY) FR
Brennen Veverka (PA) FR
Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) SO
Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO
Tristan Pino (Sand Creek, CO) SO
Daniel Romero (Greeley Central, CO) SR
Branden Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO
113-Pounds
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
2-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
3-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO
4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
5-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
6-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
7-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
8-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
9-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
10-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
11-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
12-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
13-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
14-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
15-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
16-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
17-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
18-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
19-Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) JR
20-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) JR
21-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
22-Tee Mills (Athen Christian, GA) SR
23-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
24-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
25-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
26-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
27-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) SR
28-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) SO
29-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) SR
30-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) SO
HM:
Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) JR
Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) FR
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
Bo Gibbs (Columbia, OH) SO
Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO
Urijah Courter (West Marshall, IA) JR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
4-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
5-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
6-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
7-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
8-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
9-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
10-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
11-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
12-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
13-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
14-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
15-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
16-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
17-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
18-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
19-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
20-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
21-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
22-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
23-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
24-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR
26-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
27-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
28-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
29-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO
30-Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) JR
HM:
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
Zack Samano (Chino, CA) JR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR
Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) SO
Aaron Meza (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Oliver Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) SO
Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) SO
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
Roman Lutrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Antonio Mills (Athens Christian, GA) SR
3-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
8-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
9-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
10-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
11-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
12-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
13-Shamus Regan (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
14-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
15-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
16-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
17-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
18-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
19-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
20-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
21-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
22-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
23-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
24-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
25-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
26-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
27-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
28-Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) SR
29-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
30-Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
HM:
Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
Jordan Manyette (Trinity, PA) JR
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Martez Sheard (Aquinas, WI) SO
Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR
Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
Tye Johnson (Cape Fear, NC) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO
132-Pounds
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
3-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
6-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
7-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
8-Antonio Rodríguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
9-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
10-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
11-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR
12-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
13-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
14-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
15-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
16-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
17-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
18-Vince Jasinski (Fox Lake (Grant), IL) SR
19-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
20-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
21-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
22-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
23-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
24-Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
25-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
26-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
27-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
28-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
29-Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
30-Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) SR
HM:
Ozias Gray (Acadiana, LA) SR
Frank Leanza (PA) FR
Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) SR
Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO
Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Hunter Berger (Saint Louis School, HI) SR
Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Riker Ohearon (Carbon, UT) SO
Sal Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
138-Pounds
1-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
3-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
5-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
6-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
7-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
8-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
9-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
10-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
12-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
13-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
14-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
15-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
16-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
17-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
18-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
19-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
20-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR
21-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
22-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
23-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
24-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
25-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
26-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
27-Collier Hartman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR
28-Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
29-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
30-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
HM:
Angel Serrano (Pomona, CO) SR
Brian Little III (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
Julio Aguirre (Stillwater, OK) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR
Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
4-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
5-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
6-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
7-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
8-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
9-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
10-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
11-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
12-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
13-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
14-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
15-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
16-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SR
17-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
18-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
19-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
20-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
21-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
22-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
23-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
24-Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SO
25-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
26-Landen Davis (Eddyville, IA) JR
27-Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) SO
28-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR
29-Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR
30-Brock Johnson (Paola, KS) SR
HM:
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR
Hayden Andrus (Bermudian Springs, PA) SR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO
Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) JR
Josh Requena (Camarillo, CA) SR
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Jack Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR
George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) SR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
3-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
5-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
6-Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
7-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
8-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) SR
9-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
10-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR
11-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
12-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
13-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
14-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
15-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
16-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
17-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) SR
18-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
19-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
20-Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
21-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
22-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
23-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
24-Gary High (Cleveland, TN) SO
25-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) SR
26-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
27-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
28-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
29-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
30-Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) JR
HM:
Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
Dallas Korponic (Hartland, MI) SR
Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
Luke Knox (Upper Perkiomen, PA) JR
Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR
Asher Bacon (First Baptist, FL) FR
Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR
157-Pounds
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
3-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
5-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
6-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
7-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
9-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
10-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
11-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
12-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
13-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
14-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
16-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR
17-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) JR
18-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
19-Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
20-Rex Bryson (Centralia, NE) SR
21-Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
22-Brock Weaver (Camden County, GA) SR
23-Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) JR
24-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
25-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
26-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
27-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
28-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
29-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
30-Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley, PA) SO
HM:
Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
Koray Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Boden White (Denver, IA) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) SR
Thomas Belding (La Grande, OR) SR
Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
Louden Dixon (West Holmes, OH) SR
165-Pounds
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
3-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
4-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
5-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
6-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
8-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
9-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
10-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
11-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
13-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
14-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
15-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
16-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
17-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
18-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
19-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
20-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
21-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
22-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
23-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
24-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
25-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
26-Cole Dunham (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
27-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
28-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
29-Thomas Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO
30-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
HM:
Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) JR
Joey Monticello (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Brody Kehler (University, WV) SO
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
175-Pounds
1-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
2-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
3-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
4-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
5-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
6-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
7-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
8-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
9-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
11-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
12-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
13-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
14-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
15-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
16-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
17-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
18-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
19-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
20-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
21-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
22-AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
23-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
24-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
25-Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
26-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
27-Jaxon Miller (Carlile, IA) SR
28-Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
29-Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
30-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
HM:
Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) SO
Jack Harty (Northern Guilford, NC) JR
190-Pounds
1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
2-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
3-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
4-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
5-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
6-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
7-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
8-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
9-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
10-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
11-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
12-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
13-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
14-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
15-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
16-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
17-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
18-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
19-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
20-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
21-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
22-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
23-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
24-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
25-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
26-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
27-Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR
28-Delton Kaufmann (Mountain View, AZ) SR
29-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
30-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
HM:
Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR
William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
215-Pounds
1-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
2-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
3-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
4-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
5-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) JR
6-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
7-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
8-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
9-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
10-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
11-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
12-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
13-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
14-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
15-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
16-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
17-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
18-Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
19-Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
20-Evan Perez (Windsor, CO) SR
21-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
22-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
23-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
24-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
25-Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
26-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
27-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
28-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
29-Kade Splinter (WI) FR
30-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
HM:
Carter Green (Douglass, KS) JR
Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
Jeremiah Chavis (Hernando, FL) SO
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Dominic Darch (Attica/Batavia, NY) FR
Houston Rettig (Eagleville, TN) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) JR
Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
6-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
12-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
13-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
14-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
15-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
16-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
17-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
18-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
19-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
20-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
21-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR
22-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) JR
23-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR
24-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
25-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
26-Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR
27-EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
28-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
29-Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
30-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
HM:
Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Caleb Patton (Pine View, UT) SR
Caden Young (Uintah, UT) SR
Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
Rhodes Molenda (OK) FR