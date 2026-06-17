National Boys High School Postseason Wrestling Rankings Update: Junior Duals, Fargo Loom After 16U Nationals

The Boys 16U National Wrestling Duals are now in the books, with Pennsylvania Blue defeating Ohio in the freestyle finals and Pennsylvania defeating Wisconsin in the Greco-Roman championship match.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Junior National Duals kick off in Wisconsin with two days of Greco followed by two days of freestyle competition. After that, final prep for the Fargo 16U and Junior Nationals will begin with that gauntlet taking place July 10-18.

The girls have their own national tournament in Indiana this week, on the same days as well, and will also converge on Fargo with the boys. The difference in the Girls National Duals is that all three age groups will compete under one roof, while the boys had separate locales for all three – 14U, 16U, and Junior.

The 14U Boys will compete at the Kids Nationals in Iowa at the end of June. Fargo will feature 16U and Junior Divisions for both genders.

The 16U Duals introduced several new faces at 106 pounds, forcing us to spend additional time evaluating that weight class. A few of the new entries are still eighth graders, but we felt they belonged in the rankings at 106 pounds and, to a lesser extent, at 113. Many of our previously ranked wrestlers at those weights have moved up the scale.

We also removed two more wrestlers from 106 pounds after reviewing USA Bracketing rosters following weigh-ins. Overall, there were roughly 10 weight-class changes after going over the entries (it’s possible we could have overlooked someone as well).

We have no way of knowing if these moves up, or down in some cases, are a preview of their Fargo weight classes or if they are just filling a roster spot and wrestling where needed. Last year, we released two rankings updates in the days leading up to Fargo, and we will stay on top of it again this year.

Graduating seniors are still in our rankings and will remain there until the conclusion of Fargo, which is the last high school level event they are eligible for. Following Fargo, we will release one final set of rankings for the postseason cycle. In August, we will release our first set of preseason rankings for the 2026-27 school year.

USA Wrestling events won't be the only competitions we're monitoring. There are the Tyrant Duals, which always attracts a crew of competitive grapplers. Summer Nationals and Deep South Nationals will also be important events to watch later this month.

You can watch the Junior National Duals and Girls Duals on Flo. Both the Junior Boys Duals and the Women's National Duals can also be followed on the USA Bracketing site.

Please send any information to improve the rankings to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - June 17, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

3-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

4-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

5-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) 8th

6-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

7-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) FR

8-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

9-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) FR

10-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

11-Ausome Guillermo (CA) 8th

12-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

13-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) 8th

14-Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) 8th

15-Pietro “Pete” Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) 8th

16-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

17-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO

18-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

19-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

20-Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

21-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

22-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

23-D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

24-Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) FR

25-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) FR

26-Johnathan Thompson (IA) 8th

27-Cyrus Millage (IA) 8th

28-Sebastian Gutierrez (CA) 8th

29-Casen Becker (CO) 8th

30-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

HM:

Fernando Jimeno (TX) 8th

Derek Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) SO

Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) FR

Kaemen Orine (Seckman, MO) SO

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) FR

Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) FR

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

3-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

4-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) 8th

5-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

6-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

7-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

8-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

9-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

10-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

11-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

12-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

13-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

14-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

15-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

16-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR

17-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

18-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

19-Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

20-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

21-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) 8th

22-Jaxon Sanchez (CA) 8th

23-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

24-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

25-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

26-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

27-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

28-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR

29-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

30-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO

HM:

Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR

Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR

Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

4-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

5-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

6-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

7-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

8-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

9-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

10-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

11-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

12-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

13-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

14-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

15-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

16-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

17-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

18-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

19-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

20-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

21-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

22-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO

23-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR

24-Julián Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

25-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

26-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

27-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

28-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

29-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

30-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

HM:

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

6-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

7-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

8-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

9-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

10-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

11-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

12-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

13-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

14-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

15-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

16-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

17-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

18-Cale Vandermark (Ankeney Centennial, IA) SR

19-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

20-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

21-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

22-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

23-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

24-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

25-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

26-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

27-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

28-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

29-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO

30-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

HM:

Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) SO

David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR

Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

4-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

5-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

6-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

9-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

10-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

11-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

12-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

13-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

15-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

16-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

17-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

18-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

19-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

20-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

21-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

22-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

23-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

24-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

25-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

26-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

27-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

28-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

29-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

30-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

HM:

Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR

Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO

Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) JR

Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

3-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

4-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

5-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

6-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

7-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

9-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

11-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

12-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

13-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

14-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

15-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

16-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

17-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

18-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

19-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

20-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

21-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

22-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

23-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

24-Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

25-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

26-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

27-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

28-Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan, KS) SR

29-Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

30-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR

HM:

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Riker O’Hearon (Carbo, UT) SO

Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) JR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR

Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

4-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

5-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

6-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

7-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

8-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

9-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

10-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

11-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

12-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

13-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

14-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

15-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

16-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

17-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

18-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

20-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

21-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

22-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

23-Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR

24-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

25-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

27-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

28-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

29-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

30-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

HM:

Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

3-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

7-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

8-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

9-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

10-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

11-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

12-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

13-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

14-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

15-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

16-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

17-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

18-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

19-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

20-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

21-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

22-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

23-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

24-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

25-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

26-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

27-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

28-Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR

29-Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) JR

30-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

HM:

Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR

Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR

Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) JR

Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) JR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

5-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

6-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

7-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

8-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

9-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

10-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

11-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

12-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

13-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

14-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

15-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

16-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

18-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

19-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

20-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

21-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR

22-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

23-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

24-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

25-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

26-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

27-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

28-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

29-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

30-Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

HM:

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

Jerin Coles (PA) SO

Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

3-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

5-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

6-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

7-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

8-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

9-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

10-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

11-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

12-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

13-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

14-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

15-Jay’Den Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

16-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

17-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

18-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

19-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

20-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

21-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

22-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

23-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

24-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

25-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

26-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

27-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

28-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

29-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

30-Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

HM:

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) JR

Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Mario Del Vecchio (Clinton, SC) JR

Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR

Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

175-Pounds

1-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

3-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) SO

4-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

5-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

7-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

9-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

10-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

11-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

12-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

13-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

14-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

15-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

16-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

17-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

18-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

19-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

20-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

21-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

22-Musa Apshev (IL)

23-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

24-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

25-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

26-Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ)

27-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) JR

28-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

29-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

30-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

HM:

McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Robert Kendall (Windsor, CO) SR

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

190-Pounds

1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

2-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

3-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

4-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

5-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

7-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

9-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

13-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

14-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

15-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

16-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

17-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

18-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

19-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

20-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

21-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

22-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

23-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

24-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

25-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

26-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

27-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

28-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

29-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

30-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

HM:

Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) JR

Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Gabriel Barragan (Esperanza, CA) SR

Hugh Meyer (Dickinson, ND) SR

Tristan Waters (Smithville, MO) SR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) SO

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

215-Pounds

1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

3-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

4-Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

5-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

7-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

8-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

9-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

10-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

11-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

12-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

13-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

14-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

15-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

16-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

17-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

18-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

19-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

20-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

21-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

22-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

23-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

24-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR

25-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

26-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

27-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

28-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

29-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

30-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

HM:

Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Brock Swenson (Saint Croix Central, WI) SR

Lucas Nance (Fremd, IL) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

285-Pounds

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

12-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

13-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

14-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

15-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

16-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

17-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) JR

18-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) JR

19-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

20-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

21-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

22-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

23-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

24-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR

25-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

26-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

28-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

29-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

30-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

HM:

Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) JR

Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingstown, RI) JR

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR