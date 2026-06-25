National Boys Postseason Wrestling Rankings: A New No. 1 and the Biggest Movers After Junior Duals

With Fargo less than a month away, last week's Junior National Duals reshaped the boys national postseason wrestling rankings, producing some new stars, several major upsets and significant movement across multiple weight classes. The later rounds, especially those in the Gold/Silver realm, were quite entertaining with Pennsylvania Blue winning the Freestyle crown over Indiana and finishing second to Illinois in Greco Roman.

Ohio's Michael Boyle (Watterson) climbed to No. 1 at 215 pounds, while Pennsylvania's Arav Pandey (Trinity) and California's Jax Vang (Buchanan) were among the biggest risers after breakthrough performances in Wisconsin.

Biggest Movers

The two biggest movers both came in the 113-pound weight class.

Pandey, came into the duals ranked No. 20 at 113 pounds , but now sits in at No. 7 after a thrilling win over No. 8 Camden Rugg (Wisconsin) by technical fall, 17-5.

That 13-spot improvement was outdone by Vang, who raised his stock by 16 spots at 113-pounds. Vang was No. 30 in our last rankings, but he has now moved to No. 14, after wins over previously-No. 13 Cruz Gannon (Iowa) and previously-No. 16 Shiloh Joyce (New Jersey). Those losses made Gannon and Joyce tumble three spots each to No. 16 and No. 19, respectively.

New No. 1 at 215 Pounds

The 215-pound weight class has a new No. 1, as Boyle of Ohio ascended to the top spot after the previous top-ranked wrestler, Jimmy Mastny (Illinois), suffered a loss. Mastny was tripped up by, then and still, No. 4 Garett Kawczynski (Wisconsin). It marks the first change atop the 215-pound rankings in several months.

Boyle has now defeated Kawczynski three straight times without surrendering a single point. At the U20 U.S. Open, Boyle blanked Kawczynski, 11-0. At the U20 World Team Trials, Boyle put up consecutive 10-0 techs in their best of three final. Mastny stays at No. 2 since Kawczynski suffered a surprising loss to No. 17 Ceasar Salas (Indiana) during the Junior Freestyle Duals.

Weight-Class Adjustments Continue

We have moved some guys up to a higher weight as well. We have an unofficial guideline that stipulates when a wrestler makes a third appearance in a row at a higher weight, we move him to the new weight class. An example of this is Michigan’s Brody Compau, who was ranked at 106 pounds, but has appeared at 113 the last few times he’s stepped on the mat.

Fargo Will Shape Final Rankings

Some of these moves up in weight may have been to fill spots for the dual rosters. Fargo will obviously be the deciding factor in regard to what weight we slot someone at in our final report. If they don’t attend Fargo, then we will go with their most recent weight or the weight they’ve appeared at the most since the conclusion of the regular season.

Seniors still remain in our report and will do so until after Fargo. Once we do a final ranking following Fargo, we will begin the process of preparing our first set of ratings for the 2026-2027 rankings period. That will be when the seniors are removed and incoming freshman will be added to weights other than 106 and 113 pounds.

Please send any lineup information or questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - June 25, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

3-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

4-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

5-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) 8th

6-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

7-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) FR

8-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

9-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) FR

10-Ausome Guillermo (CA) 8th

11-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

12-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) 8th

13-Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) 8th

14-Pietro “Pete” Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) 8th

15-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

16-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO

17-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

18-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

19-Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

20-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

21-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

22-D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

23-Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) FR

24-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) FR

25-Johnathan Thompson (IA) 8th

26-Cyrus Millage (IA) 8th

27-Sebastian Gutierrez (CA) 8th

28-Casen Becker (CO) 8th

29-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

30-Fernando Jimeno (TX) 8th

HM:

Derek Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) SO

Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) FR

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) FR

Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) FR

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

3-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) 8th

4-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

5-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

6-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

7-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

8-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

9-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

10-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

11-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

12-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

13-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

14-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO

15-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

16-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

17-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

18-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

19-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR

20-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

21-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

22-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

23-Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

24-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) 8th

25-Jaxon Sanchez (CA) 8th

26-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

27-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

28-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

29-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

30-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR

HM:

Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR

Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

4-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

5-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

6-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

7-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

8-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

9-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

10-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

11-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

12-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

13-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

14-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

15-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

16-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

17-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

18-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

19-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

20-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

21-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

22-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

23-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

24-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

25-Julián Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

26-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

27-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

28-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

29-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

30-Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

HM:

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Koa DeLoach (North Bay Haven, FL) SR

Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO

Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

6-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

7-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

8-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

9-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

10-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

11-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

12-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

13-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

14-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

15-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

16-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

17-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

18-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

19-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

20-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

21-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

22-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

23-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

24-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

25-Cale Vandermark (Ankeney Centennial, IA) SR

26-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

27-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

28-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

29-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

30-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

HM:

Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO

Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) SO

David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR

Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

4-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

5-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

6-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

9-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

10-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

11-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

12-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

13-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

15-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

16-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

17-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

18-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

19-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

20-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

21-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

22-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

23-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

24-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

25-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

26-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

27-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

28-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

29-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

30-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

HM:

Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR

Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO

Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) JR

Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

3-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

4-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

5-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

6-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

7-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

9-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

11-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

12-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

13-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

14-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

15-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

16-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

17-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

18-Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

19-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

20-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

21-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

22-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

23-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

24-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

25-Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

26-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

27-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

28-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

29-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

30-Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan, KS) SR

HM:

Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Riker O’Hearon (Carbo, UT) SO

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) SO

Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) SO

Tommy Banas (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) JR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) JR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

4-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

5-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

6-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

7-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

8-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

9-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

10-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

11-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

12-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

13-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

14-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

15-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

16-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

17-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

18-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

20-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

21-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

22-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR

23-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

24-Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR

25-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

27-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

28-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

29-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

30-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

HM:

Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR

Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Jake Kos (Simley, MN) JR

Garrett VerHeecke (Unity Christian, IL) SR

Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

3-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

5-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

6-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

7-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

8-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

9-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

10-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

11-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

12-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

13-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

14-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

15-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

16-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

17-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

18-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

19-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

20-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

21-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

22-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

23-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

24-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

25-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

26-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

27-Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR

28-Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) JR

29-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

30-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

HM:

Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR

Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Dominic Wilson (Rockwall, TX) SR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) JR

Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR

Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR

Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) JR

Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) JR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

5-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

6-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

7-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

8-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

9-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

10-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

11-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

12-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

13-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

14-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

15-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

16-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

18-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

19-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

20-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

21-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

22-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR

23-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

24-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

25-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

26-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

27-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

28-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

29-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

30-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

HM:

Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

3-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

4-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

5-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

6-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

7-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

8-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

9-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

10-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

11-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

12-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

13-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

14-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

15-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

16-Jay’Den Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

17-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

18-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

19-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

20-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

21-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

22-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

23-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

24-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

25-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

26-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

27-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

28-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

29-Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

30-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

HM:

Jerin Coles (PA) SO

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR

Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Thomas Belding (LaGrande, OR) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

175-Pounds

1-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

3-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) SO

4-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

5-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

7-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

9-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

10-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

11-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

12-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

13-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

14-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

15-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

16-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

17-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

18-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

19-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

20-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

21-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

22-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

23-Musa Apshev (IL)

24-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

25-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

26-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

27-Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ)

28-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

29-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

30-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

HM:

McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) FR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR

Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO

Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) SO

190-Pounds

1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

2-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

3-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

4-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

5-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

7-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

9-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

13-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

18-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

14-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

15-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

16-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

17-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

19-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

20-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

21-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

22-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

23-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

24-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

25-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

26-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

27-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

28-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

29-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

30-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

HM:

Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Gabriel Barragan (Esperanza, CA) SR

Hugh Meyer (Dickinson, ND) SR

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Tristan Waters (Smithville, MO) SR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) SO

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR

Ibrahim Zaky (Woodgrove, VA) JR

Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) SO

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

3-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

5-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

7-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

8-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

9-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

10-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

11-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

12-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

13-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

14-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

15-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

16-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

17-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

18-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

19-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

20-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

21-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

22-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

23-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

24-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

25-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

26-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR

27-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

28-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

29-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

30-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

HM:

Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Brock Swenson (Saint Croix Central, WI) SR

Lucas Nance (Fremd, IL) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

285-Pounds

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

12-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

13-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

14-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

15-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

16-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

17-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

18-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

19-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR

20-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) JR

21-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) JR

22-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

23-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

24-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

25-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

26-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

27-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

28-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

29-Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

30-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

HM:

Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) JR

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingstown, RI) JR

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Keyshon Morrison (Lake Norman, NC) JR

Landon Jackson (Berkley, SC) SR