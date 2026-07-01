Girls National High School Postseason Wrestling Rankings Shaken Up After Wild National Duals

Upsets were everywhere since our last set of Girls National High School Postseason Wrestling Rankings, particularly in the lightweight divisions, where nationally ranked wrestlers repeatedly fell to lower-ranked—and in some cases previously unranked—opponents. The results forced one of the most difficult ranking updates of the summer and sent our staff back through months of head-to-head results to separate true breakthroughs from one-off performances.

Chaos at the National Duals

What in the world was going on with the lightweights in the Junior Division of the Women’s National Duals? Those little ladies sent us down quite a few rabbit holes with our research. Days of it, in fact. When we opened one door, that led to another, and then another, etc. etc.

It was wild how many girls suffered losses to lower ranked, and even unranked, girls. We can only assume the general newness of the sport to most girls and the volatile nature of Freestyle outcomes created a perfect storm of chaos.

Repeat after me, “All matches count.”

Now say it again, “All matches count.”

We harp on this a lot and after the results of the National Duals, it needs to be reiterated and emphasized.

There were quite a few girls who went 2-6, 3-6 (or something like that) with one of their wins being over someone ranked higher than them. Obviously, the six losses are more representative of who that wrestler truly is than the one win. And that applies to older results, too. Just because you had one great tournament, your past doesn’t go away.

Why One Upset Doesn't Change Everything

So, before you blow the inbox up, think about all of the matches for the girl you’re inquiring about. We did our best to go with most recent results holding more weight, but again, that can’t outweigh a past filled with losses.

We were able to add a whole batch of new girls to the rankings, but some just couldn’t be included because of their past endeavors. The results accumulated at the duals followed with a successful Fargo trip could be what’s needed for those left on the outside looking in, but as of now, this is where we are.

With so many results that seemed to be outliers, we needed to weigh the wins and losses as a body of work to land at the appropriate slots for all involved. So, a wrestler may be behind someone she has beaten because of her other results. There was some serious nonsense put in the books at the duals, and we did our best to make sense of it all.

What comes next is not a copout, it’s just the truth – someone else could look at our rankings going into the duals, take the results, and arrive at different rankings than we did. Some of these weights and groups of girls are very difficult to cleanly rank. Most of the top 15 spots or so held mostly true. Deeper into the rankings was where the list underwent the majority of its reconstruction.

Why Bouzakis Remains No. 1

Our top rated 105-pounder, Pennsylvania’s Jaclyn Bouzakis, is a multiple time World Medalist with an impressive cache of National Championships, so even though she suffered a defeat at the National Duals, she remains in the number one spot. Remember - all the matches dictate your ranking.

Now if Bouzakis were to get dealt another loss from someone higher in the rankings, or Colorado’s Emma Faczak handles her again, then we will be making a change. Faczak was ranked sixth at the time of beating Bouzakis and now sits at number three. The biggest thing holding Faczak back now is her two in season losses to Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) at 105 pounds, and that is relevant when comparing her history to Bouzakis’.

Fargo Could Change Everything

Faczak aided her case by beating the previous number five, Madison Nieuwenhuis of Michigan, at the duals as well. Hopefully Fargo will give us a Bouzakis versus Faczak rematch.

Lastly, this update includes everything through the last weekend of June, including the AAU Scholastic Duals and the Western States Championships.

Any information to improve the rankings or questions can be directed to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On SI

2026 Girls Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - July 1, 2026

195-Pounds

1-Francesca Gusfa (Ridgewood, NJ) JR

2-Lily Enos (Batavia, IL) JR

3-Olivia Polansky (Choate Rosemary, CT) SO

4-Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) SO

5-Lilly Lundy (Lewis-Palmer) JR

6-Olivia Maya Felix (Liberty, CA) FR

7-Leivelle Alejado (Leilehua, HI) JR

8-Lindsey Lau (Mid-Pacific, HI) SO

9-Mia Pardo (Jack Britt, NC) FR

10-Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) FR

11-Lanaia Selig (Bonney Lake, WA) FR

12-Emma Martinez (Madera South, CA) FR

13-Kaila Robles-Rials (Presentation, CA) SO

14-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) FR

15-Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) JR

16-Piper Phillips (Mason City, IA) SO

17-Sophia Lopez (Woodburn, OR) FR

18-Tatiana Alexander (Eastchester, NY) JR

19-Lorilye Beardsley (Avon-Geneseo, NY) 8th

20-Pearl Jewett (General Brown, NY) 8th

21-Malaina Comfort (Williamsport, PA) SO

22-Cambria Leshko (Southern Lehigh, PA) FR

23-Aaliyah Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR

24-Lillian McHam (Canyon Randall, TX) FR

25-Angelina Ramirez (Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy, NY)

100-Pounds

1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

2-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) FR

3-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR

4-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) SO

5-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) FR

6-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

7-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) JR

8-Bella Graziani (Tinora, OH) SR

9-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) FR

10-Rhilynn Tolzman (New Prague, MN) 8th

11-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) FR

12-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) FR

13-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR

14-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY) JR

15-Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) SO

16-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) JR

17-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central, NJ) FR

18-Serah Yogi (Pearl City, HI) JR

19-Aileen Paniagua (North Salem, OR) JR

20-Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County, KY) SO

21-Katie Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) JR

22-Aini Anderson (Holmen, WI) JR

23-Ella Coomes (Madison, SD) 8th

24-Rebecca Marin (Doral Academy, FL) JR

25-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

26-Mya Beckett (Notre Dame, WI) FR

27-Tiffany Francisco (Western, FL) JR

28-Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) JR

29-Kristen Walzer (Montour, PA) SR

30-Ashley Stank (Quakertown, PA) SR

HM:

Brooklyn Henry (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

Cidney Schaffer (Lackawanna Trail, PA) FR

Carson Robertson (Catawa Ridge, SC) FR

Nora Ohnemus (Indianola, IA) SO

Nicole Abrego (Garden City, KS) JR

Kyrian Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

Lexi Wolk (Ste. Genevieve, MO) FR

Krislynn Martinez (Maize South, KS) SO

Kate Hollinger (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

105-Pounds

1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

2-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR

3-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO

4-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR

5-Ryleigh Sturgill (TN) JR

6-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Ella Neibert (Indian Creek, IN) SO

8-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR

9-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) JR

10-Kyrstan Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

11-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) SO

12-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

13-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) JR

14-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR

15-Maya Wong (Hawaii Baptist Academy, HI) SO

16-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) SO

17-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) JR

18-Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

19-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) 8th

20-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR

21-Kiera Partello (Baron G. Collier, FL) SR

22-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR

23-Emily Beltran (Katy, TX) SR

24-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) JR

25-Giselle Solano (Elk Grove, CA) SR

26-Sophia Lazaro (Northview, CA) FR

27-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) SO

28-Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

29-Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) FR

30-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA) SO

HM:

Ayda Miller (Saint Croix Central, WI) SO

Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) SO

Taylor Drake (Kuna, ID) JR

Madison Rucci (Jackson Township, NJ) SR

Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) SO

Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

Siera Becker (Indianola, IA) JR

Penelope Ayala (Manawa, HI) FR

Denni Bippes (University, WA) FR

Emma Moore (Walton-Verona, KY) SR

Finley Fourspring (Corry, PA) SO

Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) JR

110-Pounds

1-Morgan Turner (IL) SR

2-Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) JR

3-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR

4-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR

5-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR

6-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR

7-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

8-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

9-Amaya Hoku Kapihe (Kapolei, HI) SO

10-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

11-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) SO

12-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR

13-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO

14-Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) JR

15-Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

16-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

17-Khiry Reese (Rosewood, NC) JR

18-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR

19-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR

20-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

21-Addison Morse (Harrah, OK) SR

22-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) JR

23-Serineh Crane (Hoover, CA) JR

24-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR

25-Dilynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) SO

26-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR

27-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) SO

28-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR

29-Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) JR

30-Bailey Hoard (Monache, CA) SR

HM:

Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR

Kyler Menza (Washington, WA) SR

Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO

Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) FR

Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) FR

Katherine Cook (Freedom, WI) JR

Samantha Cornejo (Esperanza, CA) SO

Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO

Zoey Dodgers (Leyden, IL) JR

Nevaeh Colon (Wilson Aea, PA) SO

Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) FR

Tess Fortenbaugh (Canyon (Anaheim), CA) SR

Layla Ward (Oakland Tech, CA) FR

Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) JR

115-Pounds

1-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR

2-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) SO

3-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

4-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

5-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

6-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR

7-Lyric Hetzer (OH) FR

8-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) JR

9-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO

10-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO

11-Lily Runez (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

12-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) JR

13-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR

14-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR

15-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) FR

16-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) FR

17-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) JR

18-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) FR

19-Sydney Stifter (Belton, MO) SR

20-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) FR

21-Isabella Crompton (Frankfort, MI) SR

22-Mariana Gonzalez (Buchanan, CA) SR

23-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) SO

24-Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) JR

25-Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) FR

26-Addison McGinness (Racoon River-Northwest, IA) SO

27-Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze, FL) SR

28-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR

29-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) SO

30-Devlynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) SR

HM:

Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO

Princessstorm Woody (Trenton Central, NJ) SR

Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR

Stacallen Mahoe (Nanakuli, HI) SR

Leila Witzerman (Peninsula, CA) SR

Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR

Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, WV) JR

Skye Schneider (Elk Grove, CA) SR

Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) JR

Katie Porcelli (Rocky Point, NY) JR

Chloe Medlock (Putnam City West, OK) SO

Lillian Fonceca (Fremont, CA) SO

Cora Stewart (Port Washington, WI) FR

Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO

Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) SO

Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) FR

120-Pounds

1-Everest Leydecker (Thorobred/NYAC, NY) SR

2-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

3-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO

4-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

5-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR

6-Taina McGowan (NJ) SO

7-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR

8-Kaura Coles (Johnstown, PA) SR

9-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR

10-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR

11-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR

12-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO

13-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

14-Angela Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR

15-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR

16-Lilly McCleary (Lone Jack, MO) JR

17-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR

18-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO

19-Hepua Salter (Kapalama, HI) JR

20-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO

21-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) FR

22-Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln, WI) SR

23-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

24-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO

25-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

26-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) SO

27-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR

28-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) JR

29-McKenna Wilson (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

30-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

HM:

Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) FR

Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR

Presley Beard (Derby, KS) FR

Lilly Quintanilla (Thermopolis, WY) JR

Zoe Dempsey (Lincoln-Way Central, IL) SR

Tegan Robertson (Ridge View, IA) JR

Talea Nichols (Rocky Mountain, ID) SR

Anica Barze (Roseville Area, MN) SR

Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR

Morgan Johnson (Deforest, WI) FR

Nova Estrada (North Bay Haven, SC) 8th

Madelyn Little (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Alexia Hernandez (Rio Mesa, CA) FR

Kherington Mendes (Mayfair, CA) SR

Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) FR

125-Pounds

1-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR

2-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR

3-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR

4-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

5-Martynique Davis (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

6-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR

7-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR

8-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR

9-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO

10-Raenah Smith (Easton, PA) JR

11-Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) FR

12-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) JR

13-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) SO

14-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO

15-Reese Adams (Calhoun, NY) SR

16-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

17-Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR

18-Corabella Wesley (Hobart, IN) FR

19-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR

20-Raylee Hunter (Lake Hamilton, AR) SR

21-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO

22-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

23-Shaniyah McDaniel (Grovetown, GA) SR

24-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR

25-Kaydence Golding (Lisbon, ND) FR

26-Mary Minogue (Libertyville, IL) JR

27-Malia Griffin (Melissa, TX) JR

28-Phoebe Richers (TX) SO

29-Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley, OH) SR

30-Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls CMR, MT) JR

HM:

Braelyn Troxell (Colony, AK) JR

Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR

Arianna Ruiz (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO

Caly Rodriguez (Brandon, FL) SO

Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO

Lucy Clarno (Dripping Spring, TX) SO

Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak, CO) SR

Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) JR

Samiyah Rahming (Northeast, PA) SR

Mia Hooper (Northview, CA) SR

Ellie Westerman (Eagan, MN) JR

Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) JR

Dakota Athey (Bay Port, WI) JR

Callie Hess (Benton Area, PA) SR

130-Pounds

1-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR

2-Emma Bacon (PA) JR

3-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR

4-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) JR

5-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR

6-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR

7-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR

8-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO

9-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO

10-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR

11-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

12-Eleanor Polking (Oak Hills, OH) FR

13-Lacie Knick (Olentangy Orange, OH)

14-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR

15-Mia Pedersen (Redmond, OR) SR

16-Madison Black (Newbury Park, CA) SR

17-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR

18-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) JR

19-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) JR

20-Lilly May (Foothill, NV) SR

21-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) FR

22-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

23-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR

24-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR

25-Camille Torres (Brawley, CA) JR

26-Tamara Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

27-Mackinzie Brewer (Fulton, MO) SO

28-Karina Lojowski (Stevenson, IL) SR

29-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) FR

30-Anaiah Kolesar (Northwest Bedford, PA) SR

HM:

McKinzee Mills (Huntington, OH) FR

Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO

Charlee Noah (Tri-Valley, ID) SO

Julia Kay (Kalispel, MT) SR

Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

Julissa Ortiz (Marianna Bracetti Academy, PA) SR

Isabella Hernandez (Jack Britt, NC) SR

Alanna Harwell (St. Mary’s, CA) SR

Rianna Bernal (Lemore, CA) SR

Kyla Janowitz (Round Rock Westwood, TX) SO

Sheyna Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) SO

Lamiah Berry (Absegami, NJ) JR

Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR

Scout Puryear (Willard, MO) FR

Addison Harkins (Nixa, MO) SR

Melanie Medrano (Bentonville, AR) SO

135-Pounds

1-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR

2-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR

3-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

4-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR

5-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR

6-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR

7-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR

8-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR

9-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO

10-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) FR

11-Shelby Garten (Timberlake, ID) SR

12-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR

13-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

14-Zoe Furman (Montgomery Area, PA) SR

15-Camila Torres (AZ)

16-Kaison Miller (Norton Community, KS) SO

17-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR

18-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) JR

19-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR

20-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

21-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR

22-Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

23-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR

24-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

25-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR

26-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) SO

27-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO

28-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

29-Kiyah Jeske (Maricopa, AZ) SR

30-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR

HM:

Sophia Fodera (Poway, CA) JR

Auston Brown (United Local, OH) SR

Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR

Sofia Hoegemeyer (Millard West, NE) JR

Addison Brown (Waynesville, MO) SO

Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR

Kit Alsaker (Waunakee, WI) SO

Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) JR

Chloe Pearce (Rancho Bernardo, CA)

Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR

Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) SO

Kimber Alford (Daphne, AL) JR

Noli Paddock (Chatauqua Lake, NY) FR

Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) JR

Nora Grabuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR

Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) SO

140-Pounds

1-Morgan Lucio (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

2-Alexis Lazar (Brighton, MI) SR

3-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR

4-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR

5-Vivienne Gitke (Strasburg, CO) SR

6-Sarah Pearson (Downingtown West, PA) SO

7-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) JR

8-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR

9-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR

10-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR

11-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR

12-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR

13-Ava Johnson (Clarksville, TN) JR

14-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO

15-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO

16-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) FR

17-Brynlee Lutz (Wasilla, AK) SO

18-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR

19-Itzel Padilla (Excelsior Charter, CA)

20-Franky Groom-Frey (North Crawford, WI) JR

21-Ema Durst (Sycamore, IL) JR

22-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

23-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR

24-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) JR

25-Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) JR

26-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR

27-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR

28-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SO

29-Kiiaana Gavere (Pace, FL) SR

30-Mira Richardson (Eureka, MO) SR

HM:

Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) JR

Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) SO

Ava Golding (Kiski Area, PA) SR

Lily Weinreich (Clarinda, IA) SO

Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian School, FL) FR

Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR

Lyla Kasztner (Olympic Heights, FL) SO

Sarai Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SO

Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) JR

Payton Helmin (Milaca-Faith Christian, MN) FR

145-Pounds

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR

3-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR

4-Gray Joyce (KS) FR

5-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

6-Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

7-Audrey Robinson (Crater, OR) SO

8-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR

9-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR

10-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

11-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR

12-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

13-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR

14-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR

15-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR

16-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR

17-Serenity State (Gaffney, SC) SR

18-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO

19-Charisma Lawrence (Merrillville, IN) SR

20-Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR

21-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) SO

22-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR

23-Trinity Roberts (Heritage, TN) SR

24-Eva Barry (Newton/Kittatinny, NJ) SR

25-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) FR

26-Ivana Cuellar (Downey, CA) JR

27-Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) JR

28-Anna O’Rear (West Delaware, IA) SR

29-Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR

30-Delaney Dixon (Windsor, NY) SO

HM:

Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR

Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR

Lillian Hendricks (Greeneview, OH) JR

Mackenna Webster (Three Rivers, MI) SR

Zaira Sugui (Moanalua, HI) SR

Ana Carolina Lockard (Brooklyn Technical, NY)

Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) FR

Sophi Grunhuvd (Massabesic, ME)

Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) JR

Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR

Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) SO

Natalie Beaumont (Cumberland, IL) SR

Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) JR

Maia Dolinar (Kansas City-Pier, KS) SR

Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) JR

Paige Jox (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SR

Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) FR

Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) FR

155-Pounds

1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

2-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR

3-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR

4-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR

5-Janiya Johnson (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

6-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR

7-Olivia Davis (Esperanza, CA) SR

8-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR

9-Mary Snider (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

10-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR

11-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR

12-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) JR

13-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR

14-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR

15-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

16-Taylor Williams (Robert B. Glenn, NC) SR

17-Cassy Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR

18-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SO

19-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

20-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) SO

21-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) JR

22-Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR

23-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

24-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR

25-Maddison Miller (Honesdale, PA) SO

26-Olivia Faust (Buchanan, CA) SO

27-Julie Cimarusti (West Covina, CA) JR

28-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) JR

29-Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO

30-Ashley Thompson (Rogers, AR) SR

HM:

Joanna Henry (Austin Vandegrift, TX) SO

Makaylee Cannon (Piedmont, OK) SR

Olivya Kroope (Emmaus, PA) SR

Vivienne Legato (Archbold, OH) SO

Emersyn Miller (Poynette, WI) SR

Rhaigyn Trenary (Garrett, IN) JR

Maya Keane (Bishop Hartley, OH) SR

Maria Imhauser (Hillsborough, NJ) JR

Christal Desir (Forest Hill, FL) JR

Bianca Connell (Maudlin, SC) SR

Kalea Loving (Sparkman, AL) SR

Elizabeth Yelle (Azle, TX) JR

Jayci Shelton (Centralia, MO) JR

Breanne Gibbs (Moberly, MO) SR

Mya Dobrinski (Stillwater, OK) SO

Madison Sherman (Skyridge, UT) SR

Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside, NE) SR

Lauren Luzum (Decorah, IA) SR

Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) SO

Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) JR

170-Pounds

1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR

2-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

3-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

4-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR

6-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

7-Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR

8-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

9-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) JR

10-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR

11-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR

12-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR

13-Kayli Morris (Platt, CT) SR

14-Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA) SR

15-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR

16-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO

17-Ana Simon (Decorah, IA) SR

18-Rylynn Keziah (Parkwood, NC) SO

19-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) SO

20-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

21-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) JR

22-Sophia Flores (Discovery Canyon, CO) SR

23-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR

24-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) JR

25-Chloe Williams (Brooke Point, VA) SR

26-Clarion Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR

27-Isabelle Rodela (Jefferson, OR) JR

28-Ari Jacobson (Hazen, WA) JR

29-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) JR

30-Sally Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

HM:

Payton Temple (Central, IL) JR

Sara Martinez Lopera (Kelly, IL) JR

Rosalynn Diaz (Liberty, CA) SR

Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) JR

Samarah Tafiti (East Ridge, TN) SR

Regan Jensen (Algona, IA) SO

Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR

Alezandra Robles (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Hayden Manning (Abington Heights, PA) FR

Ashlee Motes (Morrison, OK) SO

Ava Pfab (Western Dubuque, IA) JR

Gracie Pinckney (Mount Vernon, IA) SR

Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) SO

Sky Kopp (Grand Forks, ND) SR

Taylor Owen (Black River, OH) JR

190-Pounds

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO

3-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR

4-Maddie Hayden (Caledonia, MI) SR

5-Tynsley Leonard (Maize, KS) FR

6-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR

7-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) JR

8-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) FR

9-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR

10-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR

11-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR

12-Erin Cauble (Harrison WL, IN) SR

13-Riley Alborn (Carrollton, OH) JR

14-Nevaeh Williamson (Southern Lee, SC) JR

15-Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) JR

16-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR

17-Paisley Murphy (Sunlake, FL) SR

18-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR

19-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR

20-Izzy Renfro (Basehor-Linwood, KS) SR

21-Alexis Storsved (Mandan, ND) JR

22-Hi’ilei Tuikolongahau (Kamehameha, HI) SO

23-Ava Asing (Moanalua, HI) JR

24-Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) JR

25-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR

26-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR

27-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR

28-Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) SO

29-Brook West (Comanche, OK) SR

30-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR

HM:

Megan Weil (Burns, OR) SO

Allison Konrad (Watertown, SD) SR

Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR

Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish, SD) SO

Kloe Knutson (Louisville, NE) SO

Jazmyn Garcia (Scottsbluff, NE) JR

Jayden Moehle (Grain Valley, MO) SR

Blake Baker (All Saints, TX) JR

JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR

Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR

Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) FR

Ashley Hoffman (Central Dauphin, PA) SO

Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR

Emery Turner (McAlester, OK) SR

Brianna Sandoval (Bound Brook, NJ) SO

Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR

235-Pounds

1-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR

2-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR

3-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR

4-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR

5-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO

6-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR

7-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR

8-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR

9-Olivia Ruacho (Central East, CA) SR

10-Ashley Najera (Lexington, NE) SR

11-Kaylee DeJong (Boyden-Hull, IA) SR

12-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR

13-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) SO

14-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) SO

15-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) JR

16-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR

17-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) JR

18-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) SO

19-Taya Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) SO

20-Ashley Wafer (Lakewood, CA) SR

21-Isabella Lorenzana (Francis Lewis, CA) SR

22-Adelena Martinez (Hemet, CA)

23-Caylee Miller (Bloomfield, NM) SO

24-Maycee Hales (Box Elder, UT) SO

25-Angela Bereuter (Holt, MO) SO

26-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR

27-Evelyn Sheer (Hazelton Area, PA) FR

28-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO

29-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) JR

30-Izabella Riebe (Wisconsin Lutheran, WI) SR

HM:

Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

Naomi Gonzalez (Valley Stream Central, NY) SR

Maliana Heimuli (Euless Trinity, TX) SR

Mya Brandenburg (Allen Park, MI) SR

Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) JR

Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR