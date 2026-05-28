NHSCA National Duals Results Shake Up the Latest High School On SI Postseason Wrestling rankings

The massive NHSCA National Duals have been combed over and the results applied to the rankings, which means some new faces are making their debuts or reappearances in our report. Wrestlers sidelined by injuries during the season are beginning to return and, as promised, will be added back into the mix.

New Faces Enter the Rankings

New candidates need to be vetted before we slot them into the rankings. Without that vetting process, the rankings would become reactionary. A blind squirrel finds a nut, lightning can strike anywhere, a broken clock is right twice a day, etc., etc.

We are not implying that some of the wrestlers are not talented. If you’re beating ranked wrestlers, you clearly have talent, but consistency is the key. What does that wrestler’s track record look like? That is what ultimately determines whether they can be included or not.

Consistency Still Matters

A lot of losses to unranked guys can’t be negated by beating one, or even two, nationally ranked competitors. We love to find new guys to add in. Nothing gives us more pleasure than adding a new name to the list. But we won’t do it just to scratch that urge.

So, with that being said, if you don’t see a particular wrestler in this report or he is not as high as you think he should be; be honest with yourself. What does their history look like? Honest reflection will answer most of your questions. The losses count, too. Rankings are not just based on wins. They are based on your entire resume.

Losses Count Too

That caveat allows a ranked wrestler with enough juice to sustain a loss and remain in the rankings. But even they will fall off the report if the losses begin outweighing the resume wins by picking up enough “bad” losses.

U20 Entries Create Weight-Class Shakeups

We also went over the U20 World Team Trials entries and made some adjustments based on those. Most wrestlers stayed at their U.S. Open weights, but a handful decided to try their luck at a new weight.

Adam Waters’ Move Changes Two Weight Classes

The most notable gives us a new number one at 190 and 215 pounds as Pennsylvania’s Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy) chose to compete at 92 kilograms (roughly 203 pounds) even though there was a 190-pound option (86 kilograms). While he’s not quite a 215-pounder, Waters is certainly not a 190-pound guy at the moment (at least for this weekend).

Waters’ move up in weight leaves the previous number two and former number one, Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) as the top dog at 190 pounds. After White won Ironman, he was the number one guy and held that designation until the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic when Waters defeated him, 8-7.

As usual, feel free to send inquiries or information to help improve the rankings to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - May 28, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Cash McClurg (Granite Hils, CA) FR

3-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

4-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

5-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

6-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

7-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

8-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) 8th

9-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

10-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) FR

11-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

12-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

13-Maurice Worthy (NJ) 8th

14-Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) 8th

15-Pietro “Pete” Velardi (NJ) 8th

16-Noah Desmond (IMG Academy, FL) 8th

17-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

18-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

19-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO

20-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

21-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

22-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

23-Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

24-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

25-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

26-D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

27-Andres Rambo Lopez (West Las Vegas, NM) SO

28-Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) FR

29-Jonathan Thompson (IA) 8th

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

3-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

4-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

5-Evan Restivo (PA) 8th

6-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

7-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

8-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

9-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

10-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

11-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

12-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

13-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

14-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

15-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

16-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR

17-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

18-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

19-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

20-Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

21-Ausome Guillermo (CA) 8th

22-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

23-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

24-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

25-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

26-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

27-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR

28-Nolan Deshon (St. Vincent-St. Mary, OH) FR

29-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

30-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO

HM:

Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR

Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

3-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

4-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

5-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

6-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

7-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

8-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

9-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

10-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

11-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

12-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

13-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

14-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

15-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

16-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

17-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

18-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

19-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

20-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

21-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO

22-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR

23-Julián Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

25-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

26-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

27-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

28-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

29-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

30-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

HM:

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

126-Pounds

1-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

6-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

7-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

8-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

9-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

10-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

11-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

12-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

13-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

14-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

15-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

16-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

17-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

18-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

19-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

20-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

21-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

22-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

23-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

24-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

25-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

26-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

27-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

28-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

29-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

30-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

HM:

Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO

Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

Cale Vandermark (Ankeney Centennial, IA) SR

Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) SO

David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

4-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

5-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

6-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

8-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

9-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

10-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

11-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

12-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

13-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

15-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

16-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

17-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

18-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

19-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

20-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

21-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

22-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

24-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

25-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

26-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

27-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

28-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

29-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

30-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

HM:

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR

Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO

Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) JR

Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

3-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

4-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

5-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

6-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

7-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

9-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

11-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

12-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

13-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

14-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

15-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

16-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

17-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

18-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

19-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

20-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

21-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

22-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

23-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

24-Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

25-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

26-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

27-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

28-Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan, KS) SR

29-Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

30-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR

HM:

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Riker O’Hearon (Carbo, UT) SO

Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) JR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR

Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

4-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

5-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

6-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

7-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

8-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

9-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

10-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

11-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

12-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

13-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

14-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

15-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

16-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

17-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

18-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

20-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

21-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

22-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

23-Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR

24-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

25-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

27-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

28-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

29-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

30-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

HM:

Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

3-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

7-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

8-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

9-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

10-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

11-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

12-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

13-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

14-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

15-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

16-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

17-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

18-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

19-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

20-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

21-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

22-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

23-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

24-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

25-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

26-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

27-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

28-Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR

29-Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) JR

30-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

HM:

Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR

Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Plok, IA) SR

Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR

Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) JR

Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) JR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

5-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

6-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

7-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

8-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

9-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

10-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

11-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

12-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

13-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

14-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

15-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

16-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

18-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

19-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

20-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

21-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR

22-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

23-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

24-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

25-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

26-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

27-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

28-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

29-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

30-Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

HM:

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

Jerin Coles (PA) SO

Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO

Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO

Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

3-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

5-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

6-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

7-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

8-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

9-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

10-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

11-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

12-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

13-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

14-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

15-Jay’Den Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

16-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

17-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

18-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

19-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

20-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

21-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

22-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

23-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

24-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

25-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

26-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

27-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

28-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

29-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

30-Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

HM:

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) JR

Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Mario Del Vecchio (Clinton, SC) JR

Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR

Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Thomas Belding (LaGrande, OR) SR

175-Pounds

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

2-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) SO

3-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

4-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

5-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

7-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

9-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

10-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

11-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

12-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

13-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

14-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

15-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

16-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

17-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

18-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

19-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

20-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

21-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

22-Musa Apshev (IL)

23-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

24-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

25-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

26-Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ)

27-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) JR

28-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

29-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

30-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

HM:

McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Robert Kendall (Windsor, CO) SR

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

190-Pounds

1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

2-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

3-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

4-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

5-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

6-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

7-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

8-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

9-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

10-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

11-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

12-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

13-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

14-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

15-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

16-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

17-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

18-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

19-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

20-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

21-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

22-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

23-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

24-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

25-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

26-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

27-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

28-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

29-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

30-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

HM:

Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Gabriel Barragan (Esperanza, CA) SR

Hugh Meyer (Dickinson, ND) SR

Tristan Waters (Smithville, MO) SR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) SO

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

215-Pounds

1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

3-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

5-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

6-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

7-Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

8-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

9-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

10-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

11-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

12-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

13-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

14-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

15-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

16-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

17-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

18-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

19-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

20-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

21-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

22-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

23-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

24-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

25-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR

26-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

27-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

28-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

29-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

30-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

HM:

Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Brock Swenson (Saint Croix Central, WI) SR

Lucas Nance (Fremd, IL) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

285-Pounds

1-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

12-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

13-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

14-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

15-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

16-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

17-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) JR

18-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) JR

19-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

20-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

21-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

22-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

23-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

24-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR

25-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

26-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

28-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

29-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

30-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

HM:

Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) JR

Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingstown, RI) JR

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR