Fargo Looms as High School On SI Boys Postseason Wrestling Rankings Continue to Reshape

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and so is the third installment of the boys’ post season high school wrestling rankings from High School On SI. The schedule intensifies beginning with next week’s U20 World Team Trials.

Summer Wrestling Season Begins

Later in June, the 16U and Junior National Duals will be held, followed by the largest wrestling tournament of the year, the Fargo Nationals in July. Following Fargo, we will have one last set of rankings that includes graduating seniors.

Once they are removed from the report and we transition to the next rankings cycle, incoming freshman will begin being added in to mix. The exception to this is the 106 pounds, where we continue to scout the incoming freshman who will fill those vacancies.

With so many guys moving up in weight, 106 was bare without the inclusion of some middle schoolers who are competing successfully against high school competition. Our research to add the new entries at 106 showed us a few other candidates we were unable to fully evaluate.

We will dig deeper for the next report and try to get 106 pounds back to at least 30 guys. The 113-pound weight class has also been hit hard with movement, and we are down to just 30 ranked wrestlers in that weight class. Over the next two months, new competitors will emerge.

Weight Class Movement Creates Challenges

The other thing that will become clear at that time is the weight classes the wrestlers settle on. At this time of the year some of these kids are at three different weights (some more!). The state and regional tournaments are not “true” qualifiers for Fargo because they are not locked into those weights.

How Rankings Decisions Were Made

Wrestlers typically make last-minute changes ahead of Fargo. Weight projections remain fluid this time of year. What we have done is make the best determination based on their history and where they have been competing at recently or have had the most success.

For wrestlers who have only made one post season appearance we placed them where they competed unless we had other information. Some are up one weight class from where they were during the high school campaign, and they may likely go back down.

We like these to be up to date with weights and don’t mind moving wrestlers around from week-to-week. If you have weight class information to help improve the rankings or results, we are unaware of, please contact us at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - May 22, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Cash McClurg (Granite Hils, CA) FR

3-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

4-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

5-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

6-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

7-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

8-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

9-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) 8th

10-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

11-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) FR

12-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

13-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

14-Maurice Worthy (NJ) 8th

15-Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) 8th

16-Pietro “Pete” Velardi (NJ) 8th

17-Noah Desmond (IMG Academy, FL) 8th

18-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

19-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

20-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

21-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

22-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

23-D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

24-Andres Rambo Lopez (West Las Vegas, NM) SO

25-Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) FR

26-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

3-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

4-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

5-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

6-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

7-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

8-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

9-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

10-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

11-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

12-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO

13-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

14-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

15-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR

16-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

17-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

18-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

19-Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

20-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

21-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

22-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

23-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

24-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR

25-Nolan Deshon (St. Vincent-St. Mary, OH) FR

26-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

27-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

28-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO

29-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR

30-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

4-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

5-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

6-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

7-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

8-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

9-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

10-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

11-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

12-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

13-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

14-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

15-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

16-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

17-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO

18-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

19-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

20-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

21-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

22-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

23-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

24-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO

25-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR

26-Julián Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

27-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

28-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

29-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

30-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

HM:

Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

126-Pounds

1-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

6-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

7-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

8-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

9-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

10-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

11-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

12-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

13-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

14-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

15-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

16-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

17-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

18-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

19-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

20-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

21-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

22-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

23-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

24-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

25-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

26-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

27-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

28-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

29-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

30-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

HM:

Cale Vandermark (Ankeney Centennial, IA) SR

Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

4-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

5-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

6-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

8-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

9-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

10-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

11-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

12-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

13-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

15-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

16-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

17-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

18-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

19-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

20-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

21-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

22-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

24-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

25-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

26-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

27-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

28-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

29-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

30-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

HM:

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR

Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO

Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) JR

Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

3-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

4-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

5-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

6-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

7-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

9-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

11-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

12-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

13-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

14-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

15-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

16-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

17-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

18-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

19-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

20-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

21-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

22-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

23-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

24-Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

25-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

26-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

27-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

28-Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan, KS) SR

29-Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

30-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR

HM:

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Riker O’Hearon (Carbo, UT) SO

Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) JR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR

Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

4-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

5-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

6-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

7-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

8-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

9-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

10-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

11-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

12-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

13-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

14-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

15-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

16-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

17-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

18-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

19-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

20-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

21-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

22-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

23-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

24-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

25-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

27-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

28-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

29-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

30-Tommy Banas (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

HM:

Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

3-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

7-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

8-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

9-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

10-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

11-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

12-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

13-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

14-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

15-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

16-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

17-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

18-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

19-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

20-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

21-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

22-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

23-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

24-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

25-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

26-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

27-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

28-Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR

29-Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) JR

30-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

HM:

Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) JR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

6-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

7-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

8-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

9-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

10-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

11-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

12-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

13-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

14-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

15-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

16-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

17-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

18-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

19-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

20-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

21-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

22-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR

23-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

24-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

25-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

26-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

27-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

28-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

29-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

30-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

HM:

Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

Jerin Coles (PA) SO

Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO

Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO

Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

3-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

5-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

6-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

7-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

8-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

9-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

10-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

11-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

12-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

13-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO

14-Jay’Den Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

15-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

16-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

17-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

18-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

19-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

20-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

21-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

22-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

23-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

24-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

25-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

26-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

27-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

28-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

29-Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

30-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

HM:

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Mario Del Vecchio (Clinton, SC) JR

Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR

Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Thomas Belding (LaGrande, OR) SR

Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

175-Pounds

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

2-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) SO

3-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

4-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

5-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

6-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

7-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

8-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

9-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

10-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

11-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

12-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

13-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

14-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

15-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

16-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

17-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

18-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

19-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

20-Musa Apshev (IL)

21-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

22-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

23-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

24-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

25-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

26-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

27-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

28-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

29-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

30-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

HM:

Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Robert Kendall (Windsor, CO) SR

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR

190-Pounds

1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

2-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

3-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

7-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

8-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

9-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

13-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

14-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

15-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

16-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

17-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

18-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

20-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

21-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

22-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

23-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

24-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

25-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

26-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

27-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

28-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

29-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

30-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

HM:

Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Gabriel Barragan (Esperanza, CA) SR

Hugh Meyer (Dickinson, ND) SR

Tristan Waters (Smithville, MO) SR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) SO

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR

215-Pounds

1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

3-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

4-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

5-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

6-Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

7-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

8-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

9-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

10-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

11-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

12-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

13-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

14-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

15-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

16-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

17-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

18-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

19-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

20-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

21-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

22-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

23-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

24-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

25-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

26-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

27-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

28-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

29-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

30-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

HM:

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Brock Swenson (Saint Croix Central, WI) SR

Lucas Nance (Fremd, IL) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR

285-Pounds

1-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

12-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

13-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

14-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

15-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

16-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

17-William Glessing (New Palestine, IN) JR

18-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) JR

19-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

20-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

21-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

22-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

23-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

24-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR

25-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

26-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

27-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

28-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

29-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

30-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

HM:

Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) SO

Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) JR

Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingstown, RI) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR