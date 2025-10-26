Repeat champions, ranked wrestlers highlight 2025 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals in Des Moines
USA Wrestling’s Annual Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals and Boys National Recruiting Showcase Crowned the Showcase Champions on Saturday afternoon at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. The 9th/10th and 11th/12th grade boys’ divisions began competition on Thursday and concluded Friday. The Showcase kicked off on Friday.
The girls got underway as the Boys Showcase was winding down and will have their medal matches on Sunday afternoon. Three wrestlers that appear in our latest Boys National Rankings won titles in both other divisions.
Top-Ranked Wrestlers Shine at Showcase Finals
The 9th/10th grade champs were Michigan’s Dylan Nieuwehuis (113, Honorable Mention at 106 pounds), Texas’ Oliver Pulliam (120 pounds, HM at 113), and No. 28 Kade Splinter of Wisconsin at 215 pounds.
On the 11th/12th grade slate, No. 25 Cruz Gannon of Iowa claimed the 106-pound crown. Oklahoma’s No. 29 Cason Craft took home the 113-pound gold and Nebraska’s Cruzer Dominguez (No. 25 at 113) claimed the title at 120 pounds after being third at 106 in the 9th/10th brackets a year ago.
Honnold Powers to Third Straight Title
Iowa’s No. 9 Ashton Honnold needed overtime to gain his second consecutive Boys Showcase Championship, and third in a row counting a 9th/10th title as a sophomore. The first two came at 215 pounds but now Honnold is walking amongst the biggest boys as a heavyweight.
Honorable Mention Nehemiah Lendobeja (Wisconsin) traded escapes with Honnold after a scoreless first period. About midway through the first overtime period, Honnold saw an opening and exploded for a power double/football tackle that Wisconsinite had no chance at defending for the 4-1 win.
Sanchez and Miller Lead the Repeat Parade
California’s two-time U17 World Champion, Sammy Sanchez (No. 1 at 113 pounds), made it two Showcase titles in a row with a 17-0 dismantling of Pennsylvania’s Flynn Arnestad at 120 pounds. Sanchez, who won at 106 last year, posted three pins and a technical fall to reach the finals.
Oklahoma Leads All States with Three Champions
For the third repeat champ, Oklahoma’s Jake Miller, it was also his second Showcase with a gold as he took home the 150-pound honors in 2024. The senior is currently ranked fourth at 144 pounds as that was his weight the last time we saw him at Fargo.
Seeing him here, it is obvious, Miller’s days at 144 are long over. Up at 157 pounds, Miller looked comfortable and bulked up putting up three takedowns versus Arizona’s Marcus Killgore on the way to a 10-3 win. The first two takedowns were strange outcomes that weren’t necessarily moves as much as results of the circumstances. The final takedown near the end of the third came on a cradle with 15 seconds left.
Killgore is an incoming freshman who made his mark this weekend with two upsets as he marched to the finals. In the quarterfinals, Killgore won an overtime bout with Missouri’s Jet Brown (No. 14 at 150 pounds), 8-5, then decked Honorable Mention Gavin Regis of Utah, 4:24, in the semis.
Oklahoma had two more champs, with their three being the most of any state. The 126-pound final was a showdown of two ranked Oklahoma grapplers, No. 26 Isaiah Jones and No. 28 Van Smith. The two met at the 6A State Tournament with Jones edging Miller, 4-3.
This one would be easier and far more one-sided as Jones rolled to a 12-0 major decision, simply overwhelming his rival. It was 5-0 after the first when a low single’s momentum brought them to their feet where Jones finished it off, catching Smith on his back for two near-fall points. An escape in the second led to a late takedown and another single leg was secured in the third for the final count.
Briar Hooks and Jason Hampton had a low-key bout at 132 pounds. Hooks was able to squeeze by Hampton after falling behind early to give the Sooner State their third gold, 5-4.
Breakout Performances Define the 2025 Event
Both of Illinois’ champions used upsets to advance through the brackets. The greatest of those being authored by Donovan Rosauer at 150 pounds when he shocked No. 13 Mason Petersen of Nebraska, 9-7, in the quarterfinals. In the finals, Rosauer beat another Illini Grappler, Dana Wickson, 14-6.
Griff Powell took out Iowa’s Nico DeSalvo (No. 24 at 126 pounds) in the 138-pound semis, 6-2. Like Rosauer, Powell would face a foe from his home state in his final, Demetrios Carrera. No one scored in the first and escapes were exchanged leading to a third period ending that needed a review since Powell secured his winning takedown off a hip heist with one second on the clock.
One of Missouri’s champs was unexpected, Jordan Fincher (165 pounds) and the other, No. 21 Carter Brown (215) was the favorite.
Fincher took out Michigan’s Honorable Mention Donny Beaufait, 4-0, in the quarters. In the gold medal match, Fincher fell behind 4-1 to Arizona’s Jozeph Valenzuela Smith before rallying for the win on the strength of two takedowns in the middle frame including one on a cradle that was accompanied by two back points. An escape, stall point, and technical violation would be added to Fincher’s tally in the third for an 11-6 final.
Brown faced off with a familiar face in state mate, Porter Talbot. Talbot is unranked and Brown had little trouble securing his championship, putting up a 13-4 major decision.
Wisconsin’s No. 20 Wyatt Dannegger toed the line with Honorable Mention Abe Heysinger of Iowa in the 106-pound finals. Dannegger placed 5th in the 9th/10th part of things a year ago and pocketed the Showcase gold this time with a 4-1 decision. Dannegger was close to securing back points a few times early in the second on a tilt, then worked an arm bar and half to the point of exhaustion before breaking through with a four-point tilt at the end of the period.
Pennsylvania’s No. 9 Chase Karenbauer was injured at last year’s tournament, so his sixth-place finish comes with an asterisk. There will be no need for a notation this year as the sophomore blew Iowa’s Carew Christensen off the mat with a 17-1 tech fall at 113 pounds.
Colorado’s Michael Lopez came down from 150 pounds, where he is an honorable mention entry, to claim the 144-pound title with a 15-2 assault of Arizona’s Owen Proper. Lopez continually attacked with low singles and ankle picks to which Proper had no answers.
Arizona’s No. 29 Ryder Schulte built a 9-1 lead after two periods over Texas’ Sean Perez at 175 pounds. A slide-by and throw-by got Schulte his first two scores, with a snap and spin behind in the second. Perez hit a single and changed to a double with 22 seconds left to post his only non-escape points.
Georgia’s Dylan Reel secured the 190-pound bracket with a 10-7 win over Arizona’s Jeremy LeBlanc. LeBlanc landed in the finals after clobbering No. 29 Deacon Moran (Missouri), 17-4, in the semis.
