Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (12/7/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Dec. 1-6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard boys basketball
Heydon opened the year with a bang, scoring 34 points with 15 rebounds and two steals.
Owen Smith, Riceville boys basketball
Smith had a monster double-double in a win over Postville, scoring 30 points while collecting 21 rebounds, including 11 on the offensive end.
Taytum Edwards, Eagle Grove girls basketball
Edwards dropped 45 points with seven steals in a one-sided 91-6 victory.
Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge boys wrestling
Ross won his second Donnybrook title and was named outstanding wrestler after dominating at heavyweight.
Landon Blum, Woodbine boys basketball
Fresh off a run to the state football finals, Blum opened the basketball season with 19 points, seven assists, seven steals and three blocks.
Kalyn Scamman, Shenandoah girls basketball
The sophomore scored 33 points with 10 rebounds and four steals vs. Underwood.
Josiah Harrington, North Scott boys basketball
Harrington, an Iowa State commit, scored 45 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks in a win over Iowa City Liberty.
Ty Martin, Don Bosco boys wrestling
Martin earned two technical falls, a fall and two decisions in claiming the 106-pound title at the Donnybrook.
Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley boys wrestling
Honnold, a defending state wrestling champion, reached 150 career wins during a meet.
Eli Dee, Baxter boys basketball
Dee scored 39 points with 15 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a win over Meskwaki Settlement.
Rylie Fugate, Martensdale-St. Marys girls basketball
Fugate flirted with a triple-double, scoring 19 points with 11 rebounds and six assists.
Irelynne McNamara, MVAOCOU girls basketball
McNamara, a junior, recorded 11 steals in a 64-25 victory over Missouri Valley, adding 13 points with three assists, three rebounds and two blocks.
Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf boys wrestling
Jipp reeled off four falls, including three in the first period, on his way to gold at the Donnybrook in Coralville at 215 pounds.
Gage Moreno, Saydel boys basketball
Moreno went off for 35 points with eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in an 87-40 victory over South Tama County.
Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest boys basketball
Davis dominated Ankeny Centennial, scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and two steals as the Wolves won, 64-21.
Reese Montgomery, Red Oak boys basketball
Montgomery controlled the glass in a close loss to Clarinda, grabbing 29 rebounds. He also scored 13 points with four assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
Brielle Parke, Linn-Mar girls wrestling
Parke recorded five falls in just over four minutes of mat time in claiming a title at the Dan Gable Donnybrook.
Abigail Peterson, Denver girls wrestling
Peterson picked up five wins via fall as she won an individual title at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, an event featuring wrestlers from several states.
Parker Macho, Linn-Mar boys swimming
The senior has started off the year strong, posting fastest times in the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.