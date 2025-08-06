Team USA Crowns Four Champions, Wins Freestyle Title at 2025 U17 Wrestling World Championships
The U17 Boys claimed their medals on the final two days of the Freestyle World Championships in Athens, Greece. On August 2nd and 3rd Team USA crowned four champs, with one being a repeat titlist, California’s Sammy Sanchez (51 kilograms). The other gold medalists were Georgia’s Ariah Mills (48 kilograms), New Jersey’s Jayden James (71), and Pennsylvania’s Keegan Bassett (45 kilograms).
USA Edges Iran in Final Session to Capture Freestyle Team Title
Those champions fueled the United States’ run to the top of the standings as the three crowns captured during the final session by Bassett, Sanchez, and James overcame a deficit to Iran and ended with the final team standings showing the USA ahead of Iran by four, 154-150.
Sanchez Repeats as World Champ, Dominates 51-Kilo Bracket
Sanchez’s crown came when he dropped a 5-2 decision on Ulugbek Rashidov of Uzbekistan in the finals. Sanchez was on the shot clock as time was running down in the first period when he hit a fireman’s carry into a double leg and then added two more near the end for his win.
Sanchez’s previous crown came at 45 kilograms before his ninth-grade season, and this one comes ahead of his sophomore campaign. Sanchez competes for Esperanza High School and finished the rankings period second at 113 pounds in the post-Fargo update to the High School on SI National Rankings. The Golden State Grappler was No. 1 in the final rankings for the high school season at 106 pounds in March.
Four tech falls delivered Sanchez to the finals. A 10-0 technical superiority result played out in the semifinals versus Kazakhstan’s Danael Abdykassym and in the opener against Bulgaria’s Georgi Spasov. Sanchez’s other techs came by 12-1 in the quarterfinals over Temuri Tutarashvilu (Georgia) and 13-2 with Bugra Kavak of Turkey.
Mills Becomes Youngest U.S. Champion in Athens
Mills is following in Sanchez’s footsteps by winning his World Championship just ahead of his ninth-grade year. Mills wrestled for Athens Christian Academy as an eight-grader and was eligible to compete at the National Prep Tournament, where he captured the 106-pound title and ended the season ranked second behind Sanchez. When Sanchez moved up in weight, Mills slid into the No. 1 spot at 106 and has held that position since.
Mills’ closest bout came in the semis, 7-2, with Azerbaijan’s Ravan Hasanzade. Mills’ other victories occurred by tech fall, including, 12-1, in the gold medal match against Iran’s Sina Boustani Kalateh Abbagabad. The quarters saw Mills drop Georgia’s Giorgi Narimanidze by a 12-1 count and the opening match was ended with an 11-0 tally over Isham Rabadanov (United World Wrestling). Wrestlers compete for the United World Wrestling moniker when their countries’ federation is banned from participation, but the individual is eligible.
Bassett’s Emotional Pin Propels Team USA Momentum
Bassett and James would be squaring off with foes from Iran. Whoever wins these matches would likely be marching their team towards victory. Bassett came out fired up as the first American to hit the mats in the medal round on Sunday and stuck Parsa Tahmasbi in 1:42. You could see the sheer shock and unbridled joy on Bassett’s face as he was coming to the realization, he was about to win his World Championship match by pin.
Bassett’s path to the finals had two close bouts and one tech fall. In the semis, the Bishop McCort product defeated Ibragim Veliullov (UWW), 6-2, the quarters saw the No. 4 ranked 106-pounder roll to the tech, 15-4, over Kazakhstan’s Bakdaulet Agabek. India’s Shivam was given an 8-5 loss in Bassett’s first match.
Delbarton’s James Delivers Gold, Secures Team Title
When No. 2 James stepped on the mat in the 71-kilogram final, a win was needed for a shot at the team title. James, who will be a senior at Delbarton in the fall, took control of his match with Arsham Vahabian Kandbon early and worked to a rather easy 9-2 win for the gold.
Two techs, a pin, and a 6-0 quarterfinal blanking of Uzbekistan’s Farruhbek Jumanazarov delivered James to the final. Armenia’s Yeghishe Mosesyan was decked at the 3:38 mark of the semis. Georgia’s Koba Goguadze, 12-2, and Rashad Veysalov (Azerbaijan), 13-2, were the tech fall victims.
Kikiniou Medals in Both Styles; Hodgins, Burnett Grab Bronze
California’s Arseni Kikiniou (Poway Wrestling) was one of the two wrestlers who competed in both Freestyle and Greco Roman with the other being Ohio’s Alex Taylor. Kikiniou, though, was the only one to medal and he did it in both disciplines as his second-place finish in Freestyle came after earning a Greco Bronze.
Kikiniou’s 65-kilogram silver was a hard one to swallow as the soon to be junior in high school lost the championship bout on criteria, 1-1, versus Azerbaijan’s 2024 World Silver Medalist Huseyn Ismayilov. Two razor thin wins were gained in the semis, 3-2, over Iran’s Morteza Haj Mollamohammadi, and quarters, 5-4, versus India’s Gourav Punia. Two shutouts came before those, 9-0, over Poland’s Michal Michniewicz and a 10-0 tech of Nikita Kozich (Israel). Kikiniou’s style is better suited for the Olympic Disciplines than Folkstyle, where he ended the period ranked 16th at 144 pounds.
On the Greco side, where medals were awarded on July 29th and 30th, Kikiniou dropped his first match to the eventual champion from Armenia, Janes Nazaryan, 4-1. Once in the Repechage, Kikiniou reeled off three straight wins to lock down the bronze, 5-1, over Ukraine’s Yehor Tarasenko. Kikiniou also dealt a 5-1 loss to France’s Kyliane Eddouh after sticking Huseyn Isgandarov of Azerbaijan in 3:38.
As part of the final day’s slate where the USA could not afford a single loss, New Jersey’s Tanner Hodgins (Howell), did what Kikiniou did in Greco. After losing his first match to Iran’s finalist Amirali Alizadeh, who would place second, 11-4, Hodgins ran through the Repechage matches.
Hodgins’ 92-kilogram bronze was earned with a 10-0 tech of Georgia’s Elguja Lomidze. A 10-0 tech of Mongolia’s Sarul Erdenetsogt opened the consolation rounds for Hodgins and was followed by an 8-2 decision of Said Riza of Turkey. Hodgins finished his sophomore season ranked 23rd at 190 pounds as a youngster in an older kid’s weight class.
Perrysburg, Ohio’s Grey Burnett earned a Freestyle Bronze at 55 kilograms by shutting out Iran’s Mohammadreza Barari, 4-0. Burnett dropped his semifinal match to the gold medalist from Japan, Jinnosuke Okonogi, 8-2. Burnett is ranked second at 120 pounds by High School on SI. Burnett, who will be a junior this season, used two decisions to advance to the semis, taking down India’s Jaiveer Singh, 3-0, and Armenia’s Armen Papikyan, 4-0.
Illinois’ Aaron Stewart (Warren Township) went 1-1 at 80 kilograms in Freestyle to earn a ninth-place finish. Stewart was rated 7th at 175 pounds in our most recent report.
Rundell, Calkins Earn Greco Bronze as U.S. Finishes 10th
Two other Americans brought home Greco Roman Bronze Medals, Illinois’ Michael “MJ” Rundell (48 kilograms) and California’s David Calkins (92).
Rundell won his first bout on a tech, 10-0, of Artem Kolos (Ukraine), then was on the receiving end of an 8-0 tech to the silver medalist, Kazakhstan’s Nurdaulet Kumaruly. Rundell beat Japan’s Kaisei, 12-6, and Azerbaijan’s Gurban Majunov, 7-3, in his other matches.
Calkins (Liberty High School) won two straight before getting dropped to the Repechage portion of the bracket. Like Rundell, Calkins lost to the eventual runner-up, with his loss coming, 7-5, to Kanstantin Kasyan (UWW). Calkins third-place victory came over U15 2024 European Champ, Ionut Patru (Romania), 4-0. Two 9-0 techs over Brazil’s Raphael Drigues Duarte and Zong Han Wu (Chinese Taipei) along with a 3-1 decision of Croatia’s Andrija Mikulic account for Calkins’ other wins.
Two Californians were tenth in Greco, Thales Silva (45 kilograms) and St. John Bosco’s Isai Fernandez (No. 14 at 175 pounds) at 80 kilograms. Mount Vernon’s Alex Taylor (No. 6 at 285 pounds) was mentioned earlier as a double participant. Taylor placed ninth in Greco Roman at 110 kilograms, posting a 1-1 record, and was 0-1 in Freestyle.
Freestyle Team Standings
1. United States, 154
2. Iran, 150
3. Kazakhstan, 91
4. Azerbaijan, 90
5. Japan, 79
6. Uzbekistan, 79
7. India, 59
8. Kyrgyzstan, 56
9. Ukraine, 49
10. Georgia, 38
Men’s Freestyle Group One Results
48 kg
Gold – Ariah Mills (United States)
Silver – Sina Boustani Kalateh Abbasabad (Iran)
Bronze – Dovudbek Bakhadirov (Kyrgyzstan)
Bronze – Islam Rabadanov (UWW)
5th – Masamune Ushimado (Japan)
5th – Ravan Hasanzade (Azerbaijan)
7th – Sabyrzhan Rakhatov (Kazakhstan)
8th – Jakhongir Tulkunov (Uzbekistan)
9th – Giorgi Narimanidze (Georgia)
10th – Nazar Kaplun (Ukraine)
Gold – Ariah Mills (United States) tech. fall Sina Boustani Kalateh Abbasabad (Iran), 12-1
Bronze – Dovudbek Bakhadirov (Kyrgyzstan) tech. fall Masamune Ushimado (Japan), 12-0
Bronze – Islam Rabadanov (UWW) dec. Ravan Hasanzade (Azerbaijan), 11-9
55 kg
Gold – Jinnosuke Okonogi (Japan)
Silver – Abdumalik Jaloldinov (Uzbekistan)
Bronze – Chingis Saryglar (UWW)
Bronze – Grey Burnett (United States)
5th – Jovanni Tovar (Colombia)
5th – Mohammadreza Barari (Iran)
7th – Ruslan Alizada (Azerbaijan)
8th – Zhakshylyk Borobaev (Kyrgyzstan)
9th – Jaiveer Singh (India)
10th – Armen Papikyan (Armenia)
Gold – Jinnosuke Okonogi (Japan) dec. Abdumalik Jaloldinov (Uzbekistan), 5-4
Bronze – Chingis Saryglar (UWW) dec. Jovanni Tovar (Colombia), 8-2
Bronze – Grey Burnett (United States) dec. Mohammadreza Barari (Iran), 4-0
65 kg
Gold – Huseyn Ismayilov (Azerbaijan)
Silver – Arseni Kikiniou (United States)
Bronze – Morteza Haj Mollamohammadi (Iran)
Bronze – Adisbek Altynbekov (Kyrgyzstan)
5th – Gourav Punia (India)
5th – Yeraly Askerbek (Kazakhstan)
7th – Maxim Dimov (Moldova)
8th – Ivan Zalisko (Ukraine)
9th – Liam Gorton (Canada)
10th – Magomed Ibragimov (UWW)
Gold – Huseyn Ismayilov (Azerbaijan) dec. Arseni Kikiniou (United States), 1-1
Bronze - Morteza Haj Mollamohammadi (Iran) dec. Gourav Punia (India), 8-8
Bronze - Adisbek Altynbekov (Kyrgyzstan) dec. Yeraly Askerbek (Kazakhstan), 7-1
80 kg
Gold – Artur Kostiuk (Ukraine)
Silver – Mohammadparsa Karami (Iran)
Bronze – Dinmukhammed Kassymbek (Kazakhstan)
Bronze – Issa Zangiev (UWW)
5th – Ivan Paslari (Moldova)
5th – Muhammet Erturk (Turkey)
7th – Bunyod Rufatov (Uzbekistan)
8th – Haruta Shiotsuka (Japan)
9th – Aaron Stewart (United States)
10th – Arslan Azymberdiyev (Turkmenistan)
Gold – Artur Kostiuk (Ukraine) dec. Mohammadparsa Karami (Iran), 3-1
Bronze – Dinmukhammed Kassymbek (Kazakhstan) dec. Ivan Paslari (Moldova), 5-4
Bronze – Issa Zangiev (UWW) dec. Muhammet Erturk (Turkey), 5-2
110 kg
Gold – Magomedrasul Omarov (UWW)
Silver – Lacky (India)
Bronze – Amirhossein Naghdalipour (Iran)
Bronze – Hakim Taghiyev (Azerbaijan)
5th – Murtaz Bagdavadze (Georgia)
5th – Stefan Stefanov (Bulgaria)
7th – Riza Izakhar (Kazakhstan)
8th – Laert Movsesyan (Armenia)
9th – Zekeriya Dogan (Turkey)
10th – Mykyta Krasnokutskyi (Ukraine)
Gold – Magomedrasul Omarov (UWW) dec. Lacky (India), 6-4
Bronze – Amirhossein Naghdalipour (Iran) tech. fall Murtaz Bagdavadze (Georgia), 11-0
Bronze – Hakim Taghiyev (Azerbaijan) dec. Stefan Stefanov (Bulgaria), 1-1
Men’s Freestyle Group Two Results
45 kg
Gold – Keegan Bassett (United States)
Silver – Parsa Hossein Tahmasbi (Iran)
Bronze – Ibragim Veliullov (UWW)
Bronze – Mirjalol Mukammilov (Uzbekistan)
5th – Bakdaulet Agabek (Kazakhstan)
5th – Arnur Nursaidov (Kyrgyzstan)
7th – Riku Furusawa (Japan)
8th – Volodymyr Yatel (Ukraine)
9th – Saba Mindiashvili (Georgia)
10th – Tamir Shirmamedov (Israel)
Gold – Keegan Bassett (United States) fall Parsa Hossein Tahmasbi (Iran), 1:42
Bronze – Ibragim Veliullov (UWW) dec. Bakdaulet Agabek (Kazakhstan), 9-2
Bronze – Mirjalol Mukammilov (Uzbekistan) dec. Arnur Nursaidov (Kyrgyzstan), 4-4
51 kg
Gold – Samuel Sanchez (United States)
Silver – Ulugbek Rashidov (Uzbekistan)
Bronze – Danael Abdykassym (Kazakhstan)
Bronze – Dzhamal Bakaev (UWW)
5th – Temuri Tutarashvili (Georgia)
5th – Haruku Shiina (Japan)
7th – Cruz Little (Puerto Rico)
8th – Sadyr Kaiypbekov (Kyrgyzstan)
9th – Bugra Kavak (Turkey)
10th – Xiyi Liang (China)
Gold – Samuel Sanchez (United States) dec. Ulugbek Rashidov (Uzbekistan), 5-2
Bronze – Danael Abdykassym (Kazakhstan) dec. Temuri Tutarashvili (Georgia), 9-4
Bronze – Dzhamal Bakaev (UWW) dec. Haruku Shiina (Japan), 12-5
60 kg
Gold – Sitender (India)
Silver – Rihito Hiura (Japan)
Bronze – Bekassyl Assambek (Kazakhstan)
Bronze – Hasan Hasanov (Azerbaijan)
5th – Arian Mehralizadeh (Iran)
5th – Nathan Nash (Canada)
7th – Zorab Aloiev (Ukraine)
8th – Yahor Daroshka (UWW)
9th – Ulukman Zhekshenkulov (Kyrgyzstan)
10th – Stefan Puscas (Romania)
Gold – Sitender (India) dec. Rihito Hiura (Japan), 9-4
Bronze – Bekassyl Assambek (Kazakhstan) dec. Arian Mehralizadeh (Iran), 9-0
Bronze – Hasan Hasanov (Azerbaijan) dec. Nathan Nash (Canada), 5-4
71 kg
Gold – Jayden James (United States)
Silver – Arsham Vahabian Kandbon (Iran)
Bronze – Yeghishe Mosesyan (Armenia)
Bronze – Ayubjon Bozorzoda (Tajikistan)
5th – Farrukhbek Jumanazarov (Uzbekistan)
5th – Jason Keil (Germany)
7th – Omer Gul (Turkey)
8th – Ali Esenov (Turkmenistan)
9th – Artsiom Bolsun (UWW)
10th – Rashad Veysalov (Azerbaijan)
Gold – Jayden James (United States) dec. Arsham Vahabian Kandbon (Iran), 9-2
Bronze – Yeghishe Mosesyan (Armenia) dec. Farrukhbek Jumanazarov (Uzbekistan), 7-6
Bronze – Ayubjon Bozorzoda (Tajikistan) dec. Jason Keil (Germany), 6-0
92 kg
Gold – David Dzebisov (UWW)
Silver – Amirali Abas Alizadeh (Iran)
Bronze – Said Pashayev (Azerbaijan)
Bronze – Tanner Hodgins (United States)
5th – Beibarys Yergali (Kazakhstan)
5th – Elguja Lomidze (Georgia)
7th – Said Riza (Turkey)
8th – Magor Lorincz (Romania)
9th – Eugen Dohoter (Moldova)
10th – Avet Engoian (Armenia)
Gold – David Dzebisov (UWW) dec. Amirali Abas Alizadeh (Iran), 4-2
Bronze – Said Pashayev (Azerbaijan) dec. Beibarys Yergali (Kazakhstan), 5-3
Bronze – Tanner Hodgins (United States) tech. fall Elguja Lomidze (Georgia), 10-0
Greco-Roman Team Standings
1. Iran, 125
2. Uzbekistan, 118
3. Kazakhstan, 113
4. Kyrgyzstan, 100
5. Azerbaijan, 100
6. Georgia, 77
7. Turkiye, 64
8. Ukraine, 61
9. Armenia, 55
10. United States, 53
Greco-Roman Group One Results
48 kg
Gold - Bunyod Hasanov (Uzbekistan)
Silver Nudaulet Kumaruly (Kazakhstan)
Bronze – MJ Rundell (USA)
Bronze – Amirmohammed Hajivandsavaki (Iran)
5th - Kasei Yamamoto (Japan), 12-6
5th - Baris Soylu (Turkey), 12-3, 2:26
7th - Zhanarbek Seiitov (Kyrgyzstan)
8th - Stanislav Ivanov (Bulgaria)
9th - Aditya Dileep Jadhav (India)
10th - Tsimafei Semianenka (UWW)
Gold - Bunyod Hasanov (Uzbekistan) dec. Nudaulet Kumaruly (Kazakhstan), tech fall 10-0, 3:53
Bronze – MJ Rundell (USA) dec. Kasei Yamamoto (Japan), 12-6
Bronze – Amirmohammed Hajivandsavaki (Iran) tech fall Baris Soylu (Turkey), 12-3, 2:26
55 kg
Gold - Alkham Adbirasulov (Kyrgyzstan)
Silver - Nurali Askar (Kazakhstan)
Bronze – Amirreza Tahmasbpourmarzouni (Iran)
Bronze - Makhi Barotov (Tajikistan)
5th - Aditya Gupta (India)
5th - Nihat Bahmanov (Azerbaijan)
7th - Rakhman Gamidov (Ukraine)
8th - Zongyao Wu (China)
9th - Antoan Tsvetanov (Bulgaria)
10th - Lavozier Wadik Maruso (Brazil)
Gold - Alkham Adbirasulov (Kyrgyzstan) dec. Nurali Askar (Kazakhstan), 4-3
Bronze – Amirreza Tahmasbpourmarzouni (Iran) pin Aditya Gupta (India), 2:24
Bronze - Makhi Barotov (Tajikistan) dec. Nihat Bahmanov (Azerbaijan), 8-5
65 kg
Gold - Janes Nazaryan (Armenia)
Silver - Erekle Tavberidze (Georgia)
Bronze – Dosbol Shamil (Kazakhstan)
Bronze – Arseni Kikiniou (USA)
5th - Anuj (India)
5th - Yehor Tarasenko (Ukraine)
7th - Alessio Arancio (Italy)
8th - Kyliane Eddouh (France)
9th - Shohijahon Boboev (Tajikistan)
10th - Kristiyan Petkov (Bulgaria)
Gold - Janes Nazaryan (Armenia) dec. Erekle Tavberidze (Georgia), 5-4
Bronze – Dosbol Shamil (Kazakhstan) tech fall Anuj (India), 9-0, 2:48
Bronze – Arseni Kikiniou (USA) dec. Yehor Tarasenko (Ukraine), 5-1
80 kg
Gold - Abdulaziz Kholmirzaev (Uzbekistan)
Silver - Luka Martiashvili (Georgia)
Bronze - Ismail Bereket (Turkey)
Bronze - Nurislam Oskonbaev (Kyrgyzstan)
5th - Nijat Yeylagaliyev (Azerbaijan),
5th - Taha Nouri (Iran)
7th - Nestor Baran (Ukraine)
8th - Sora Tahara (Japan)
9th Stepan Danhel (Czech Republic)
10th Isai Fernandez (USA)
Gold - Abdulaziz Kholmirzaev (Uzbekistan) pin Luka Martiashvili (Georgia), 3:48
Bronze - Ismail Bereket (Turkey) tech fall Nijat Yeylagaliyev (Azerbaijan), 9-0, 1:09
Bronze - Nurislam Oskonbaev (Kyrgyzstan) dec. Taha Nouri (Iran), 3-1
110 kg
Gold - Hardeep (India)
Silver - Yazdan Reza Delrouz (Iran)
Bronze - Temuri Simsive (Georgia)
Bronze – Anatolli Novachenko (Ukraine)
5th - Hu Nuerlebieke (China)
5th - Emrulla Capkan (Turkey)
7th - Sayidamir Nematov (Uzbekistan)
8th - Baktur Sovetkhan (Kazakhstan)
9th - Alexander Taylor (USA)
10th - Umar Ormanov (Kyrgyzstan)
Gold - Hardeep (India) dec. Yazdan Reza Delrouz (Iran), 3-3
Bronze - Temuri Simsive (Georgia) dec. Hu Nuerlebieke (China), 1-1
Bronze – Anatolli Novachenko (Ukraine) dec. Emrulla Capkan (Turkey), 5-1
Greco-Roman Group Two Results
45 kg
Gold - Kuanyshbek Zhangazhol (Kazakhstan)
Silver - Nurkerim Kumarbekov (Kyrgyzstan)
Bronze - Abdurrahman Huseynli (Azerbaijan)
Bronze - Vadim Tarelunga (Moldova)
5th - Tymur Maharramov (Ukraine)
5th - Benyamin Neamatollah Khezli (Iran)
7th - Saba Abashidze (Georgia)
8th - Juntao Luo (China)
9th - Mustafa Guven (Turkiye)
10th - Thales Silva (United States)
Gold – Kuanyshbek Zhangazhol (Kazakhstan) dec. Nurkerim Kumarbekov (Kyrgyzstan), 8-7
Bronze – Abdurrahman Huseynli (Azerbaijan) tech. fall Tymur Maharramov (Ukraine), 9-0
Bronze – Vadim Tarelunga (Moldova) dec. Benyamin Neamatollah Khezli (Iran), 8-3
51 kg
Gold - Otabek Tursunov (Uzbekistan)
Silver - Hikmat Hagverdiyev (Azerbaijan)
Bronze - Marat Atshemyan (Armenia)
Bronze - Abu Bakar Saga (Norway)
5th - Polat Can Karadeniz (Turkiye)
5th - Islam Rustamovich Kurbanov (Kyrgyzstan)
7th - Pavlos Tsentidis (Greece)
8th - Giorgi Aznaurishvili (Georgia)
9th - Zihao Zhang (China)
10th - Nikko Adachi (Japan)
Gold – Otabek Tursunov (Uzbekistan) dec. Hikmat Hagverdiyev (Azerbaijan), 4-1
Bronze – Marat Atshemyan (Armenia) tech. fall Polat Can Karadeniz (Turkey), 11-0
Bronze – Abu Bakar Saga (Norway) dec. Islam Rustamovich Kurbanov (Kyrgyzstan), 5-3
60 kg
Gold - Ali Nazarov (Azerbaijan)
Silver - Amangeldi Ysakbaev (Kyrgyzstan)
Bronze - Abolfazl Mashaallah Zare Eshaghi (Iran)
Bronze - Zaven Mezhlumyan (Armenia)
5th - Humoyun Erkinov (Uzbekistan)
5th - Denys Seredin (Ukraine)
7th - Damir Akan (Kazakhstan)
8th - Mika Noel Labes (Germany)
9th - Riccardo Delle Cave (Italy)
10th – Przemyslaw Andrychowski (Poland)
Gold – Ali Nazarov (Azerbaijan) dec. Amangeldi Ysakbaev (Kyrgyzstan), 6-1
Bronze – Abolfazl Mashaallah Zare Eshaghi (Iran) dec. Humoyun Erkinov (Uzbekistan), 7-5
Bronze – Zaven Mezhlumyan (Armenia) dec. Denys Seredin (Ukraine), 5-2
71 kg
Gold - Behruzbek Valiev (Uzbekistan)
Silver - Dimitrios Soulis (Greece)
Bronze - Mohammad Hossein Kazemi (Iran)
Bronze - Marlen Meirbekuly (Kazakhstan)
5th - Yusif Ahmadli (Azerbaijan)
5th - Imre Sandor Kolompar (Hungary)
7th - Zakhar Tserashkou (UWW)
8th - Alisher Ruzimadov (Tajikistan)
9th - Vaclav Satrapa (Czech Republic)
10th - Edgar Davidov (Israel)
Gold – Behruzbek Valiev (Uzbekistan) dec. Dimitrios Soulis (Greece), 3-1
Bronze – Mohammad Hossein Kazemi (Iran) dec. Yusif Ahmadli (Azerbaijan), 4-3
Bronze – Marlen Meirbekuly (Kazakhstan) dec. Imre Sandor Kolompar (Hungary), 7-1
92 kg
Gold - Amirsam Behnam Mohammadi (Iran)
Silver - Kanstantsin Kasyan (UWW)
Bronze - Ahmet Enes Uzun (Turkiye)
Bronze - David Calkins Jr. (United States)
5th - Said Pashayev (Azerbaijan)
5th - Ionut Erick Patru (Romania)
7th - Mamuka Bidzinashvili (Georgia)
8th - Tomasz Mital (Poland)
9th - Adilet Toishy (Kazakhstan)
10th - Andrija Mikulic (Croatia)
Gold – Amirsam Behnam Mohammadi (Iran) tech. fall Kanstantsin Kasyan (UWW), 8-0
Bronze – Ahmet Enes Uzun (Turkey) dec. Said Pashayev (Azerbaijan), 5-0
Bronze – David Calkins Jr. (United States) dec. Ionut Patru (Romania), 4-0