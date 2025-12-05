2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Dec. 4, 2025
The 2025-26 high school wrestling season is in full swing now with just about every state firing up this week. The biggest event this weekend is the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Coralville, Iowa with two squads in our first team rankings of the year, No. 12 Marmion Academy of Illinois and No. 39 Creighton Prep from Nebraska. The Donnybrook can be watched on FloWrestling (subscription required).
Gardner Edgerton Invitational Adds More Top-40 Firepower
The Gardner Edgerton Invitational in Gardner, Kansas will also have two squads from our Top 40, No. 29 Allen, Texas and No. 34 Southeast Polk, Iowa. We have not been able to determine if this is going to be Livestreamed.
No. 1 vs. No. 10: Faith Christian and Wyoming Seminary Renew Rivalry
The biggest dual meet takes place on Friday night in Pennsylvania when No. 10 Wyoming Seminary hosts No. 1 Faith Christian Academy. A year ago, the calendar played out in a manner that had the Ironman open the season for both where Faith Christian took the title and No. 1 ranking. A week later, Seminary bested them in a dual.
Friday’s match, which can be viewed on MatScouts’ Rokfin page at 7pm ET, is the opener for the Knights while the Lions have two easy wins under their belt already. A Rokfin subscription is needed to tune in.
A Season Full of Marquee Tournaments and Must-Watch Duals
We put together a nifty schedule article that details all the biggest events and duals for the 2025-2026 season through the lens of our Top 40 teams. Each week we’ll elaborate on that in the rankings’ introduction and spotlight some of the mid-tier tournaments as well as the high-profile ones.
Layton Invitational Showcases Utah’s Rising Depth
One such event, L.I.T. (Layton Invitational Tournament), is being hosted by Utah’s No. 23 Layton this weekend and features a mostly Utah field with the addition of Bishop Gorman from Nevada. Top Utah teams like Corner Canyon and Uintah are in the fold.
Bishop McCort Opens Strong Despite Injuries
No. 2 Bishop McCort opened their Pennsylvania dual season with a 65-0 shutout of Central Cambria on Thursday night. When contacted by High School On SI regarding the McCort lineup, Coach Bill Bassett said, “We are all banged up”, and that showed when browsing the box score.
Missing from the lineup were Eli and Sam Herring along with Owen McMullen and Jayden O’Farrill. One notable inclusion was Jax Forrest, up at 139 pounds, but still wearing a Crusher singlet. It is widely believed, but not absolute, that Forrest will graduate early and wrestle at Oklahoma State in the second semester of the college calendar.
Early Weight Class Adjustments and Ranking Updates
We are doing our due diligence to get everyone in the right weight classes. As they step on the mat, that will take care of itself. We are waiting for tournaments to get a better gauge of where the wrestlers should be placed.
Ironman, Beast, PowerAde and More Set to Shape the Rankings
Many wrestle early season duals at a higher weight then come down for the bog tournaments. With Ironman next weekend, followed by the Beast of the East, and PowerAde, plus a slew of other intriguing tournaments, we’ll start to see most of the guys in the rankings in some form. Out west, there is the Reno Tournament of Champions in Mid-December and Doc Buchanan in early January.
While compiling the team rankings, I came across five weights where there was still more than one rep per team. I made those adjustments with this update as well as applied results from all the Thanksgiving Weekend tournaments.
Ongoing Updates and How Coaches Can Help
We’ve also been receiving a lot of lineup information. I hope that continues throughout the season. If you don’t see something reflected in the rankings, it’s likely because we don’t know about it. We will fix it if you let us know.
We will be updating these weekly as the season progresses. There may be slight delays here and there since I will also be updating the girls’ rankings on a weekly basis.
We don’t have the time, especially with adding girls rankings this year, to peruse every box score out there. We tend to track bigger and mid-tier events more than local tournaments. So, the point is, there is a lot that we just won’t see. Please keep us informed of anything we may have missed at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
106-Pounds
1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
2-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
3-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) JR
4-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR
5-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
6-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
7-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
8-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
9-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
10-Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SO
11-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
12-Cache Williams (Choctaw, OK) SO
13-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
14-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
15-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
16-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
17-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) JR
18-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
19-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th
20-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
21-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
22-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
23-Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) JR
24-Jonas Lusker (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
25-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
26-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
27-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
28-Will Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR
29-Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
30-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
HM:
Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) SO
Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO
Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR
113-Pounds
1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
2-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
4-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
5-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
8-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
9-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
10-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
11-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
12-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
13-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
14-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
15-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
16-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
17-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) SO
18-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
19-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
20-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
21-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
22-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
23-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) SR
24-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR
25-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
26-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) SO
27-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) SR
28-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) SO
29-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
30-Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) FR
HM:
Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Wyatt Stauffer (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) SO
Austin Brown (Hannibal, MO) SR
Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR
Jon Tutku (Massapequa, NY) FR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
4-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
6-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
7-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
9-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
10-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
11-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
12-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
13-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
14-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
15-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
16-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
17-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
18-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
19-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
20-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
21-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
22-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
23-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
24-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
25-Roman Lutrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
26-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
27-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR
28-Zack Samano (Chino, CA) JR
29-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
30-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
HM:
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO
Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
Mason Haines (Dundee, MI) SR
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort) SO
Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) SR
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR
Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) JR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
4-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
7-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
8-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
9-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
10-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
11-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
12-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
13-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
14-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
15-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
16-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
17-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR
18-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
19-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
20-Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) SO
21-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
22-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
24-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
25-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
26-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
27-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
28-Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
29-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
30-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
HM:
Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
Blake Getz (Roncalli, IN) SR
Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Peter Rincan (Billerica, MA) SR
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR
Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park, IL) JR
Jordan Manyette (Trinity, PA) JR
Martez Sheard (Aquinas, WI) SO
Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR
Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR
Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO
132-Pounds
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
3-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
6-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
8-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
9-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
10-Antonio Rodríguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
11-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
12-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
13-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
14-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
15-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
16-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
17-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
18-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
19-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
20-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR
21-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
22-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
23-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR
24-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
25-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
26-Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
27-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
28-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
29-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
30-Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
HM:
Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcan Vista, NM) SR
Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR
Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
138-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
3-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
4-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
5-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
6-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
7-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
8-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
9-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
10-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
11-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
12-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
13-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
14-Justyce Zuniga (Gilroy, CA) SR
15-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
16-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
17-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
18-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
19-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
20-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
21-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
22-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
23-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
24-Angel Serrano (Pomona, CO) SR
25-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
26-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
27-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO
28-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
29-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
30-Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
HM:
Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR
Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Zaydrein Hernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) SO
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR
Grayson Davis (DE) SO
William “Billy” Hamilton (Ringgold, GA) JR
Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR
Kameron Luif (Lombard Montini, IL) SR
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
3-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
4-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
5-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
6-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
7-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
8-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
9-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
10-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
11-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
12-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
13-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
14-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
15-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
16-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
17-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR
18-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
19-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SR
20-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
21-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
22-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
23-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
24-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
25-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
26-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
27-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
28-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
29-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
30-Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
HM:
Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) SR
Brock Johnson (Paola, KS) SR
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR
Owen Proper (Marana, AZ) SR
Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR
Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO
Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) SO
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Mason Basile (Jesuit, FL) JR
Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR
Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) JR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
4-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
5-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
6-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
8-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
9-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
10-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
11-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
12-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
13-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) SR
14-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
15-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
16-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
17-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
18-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
19-Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
20-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
21-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
22-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
23-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
24-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
25-Mikel David Uyemura (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
26-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
27-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
28-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR
29-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
30-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
HM:
Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
Carter Price (Point Pleasant, WV) JR
Preston Crone (Carolina Forest, SC) SR
Kayson White (Highlands, KY) SO
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central, NJ) SR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR
Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
Josh Requena (Camarillo, CA) SR
Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR
157-Pounds
1-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
2-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
4-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
6-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
7-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
8-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
9-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
10-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
11-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
12-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
13-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
14-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
15-Josiah Sykes (Skyline, VA) SR
16-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO
17-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
18-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
19-Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
20-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
21-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR
22-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR
23-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
24-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
25-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
26-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
27-Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
28-Rex Bryson (Centralia, NE) SR
29-Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
30-Brock Weaver (Camden County, GA) SR
HM:
Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
Justin Lowery (Loudon County, VA) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO
Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO
Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
Zachery Little (Summit, TN) SR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial, IL) SO
Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
Luke Stempkowski (Pascack Valley School, NJ) JR
165-Pounds
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
3-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
4-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
5-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
6-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
8-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
9-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
10-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
12-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
13-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
14-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
15-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
16-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
17-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
18-Samuel Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
19-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
20-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
21-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
22-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
23-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
24-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
25-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
26-Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
27-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
28-Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
29-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
30-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR
HM:
Cole Dunham (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Joey Monticello (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Brody Kehler (University, WV) SO
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
Koray Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
JD Minder-Broeckaert (Hudson, WI) SR
175-Pounds
1-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
2-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
3-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
5-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
6-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
7-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
8-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
9-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
10-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
11-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
12-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
13-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
14-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
15-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
16-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
17-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
18-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
19-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
20-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
21-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
22-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR
23-Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
24-Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
25-Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR
26-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
27-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
28-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
29-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
30-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR
HM:
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Kyler Crooks (St. Paris Graham, OH) SO
Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) JR
Jaxon Miller (Carlile, IA) SR
Matthew Mann (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) JR
190-Pounds
1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
3-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
5-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
7-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
8-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
9-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
10-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
11-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
12-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
13-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
14-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
15-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
16-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
17-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
18-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
20-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
21-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
22-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
23-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
24-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
25-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
26-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
27-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
28-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
29-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
30-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
HM:
Delton Kaufmann (Mountain View, AZ) SR
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR
CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
215-Pounds
1-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
2-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
3-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
6-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
8-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
9-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
10-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
11-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
12-Evan Perez (Windsor, CO) SR
13-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
14-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
15-Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
16-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
17-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) JR
18-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
19-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO
20-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
21-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
22-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
23-Kade Splinter (Edgerton, WI) FR
24-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
25-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
26-Colton Tupper (Reynolds, PA) SR
27-Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
28-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
29-Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
30-Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
HM:
Matt Harrold (Haverhill, MA) SR
Brian Haran (Gilroy) JR
Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR
Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
6-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
12-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
13-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
14-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
15-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
16-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
17-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
18-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
19-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
20-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
21-EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
22-Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
23-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
24-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
25-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
26-Caleb Patton (Pine View, UT) SR
27-Caden Young (Uintah, UT) SR
28-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
29-Kaden Stitt (Choctaw, OK) SR
30-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
HM:
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR
Preston Krueger (New London, WI) JR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR