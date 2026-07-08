The High School On SI Boys Postseason National Wrestling Rankings Set the Stage for Fargo

We have reached the end of the line. The 2026 Boys Postseason National Wrestling Rankings period will come to a close over the next week at the Fargodome in North Dakota at USA Wrestling’s 16U and Junior Nationals, aka “Fargo.” Boys Freestyle begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday with both divisions competing on all three days. Greco Roman follows that and then the ladies will close out the action.

State rosters were released over the last few weeks, and while there can still be changes at the scale – this is what it looks like heading into Fargo.

Weight Changes Shake Up the Rankings

We moved folks around based on their listed weight on the rosters. Last year we recall scrambling on the first day of boys’ competition to make last-minute changes that were presented at the scales. Weight changes are permitted at weigh in and every year there are at least a handful or more who do so.

A New No. 1 at 157 Pounds

The results of the weight class shuffle due to roster construction gives us a new number one at 157 pounds in Lake Highland Prep, Florida’s Charlie DeSena, who moved up from 150 pounds, where he was ranked second. The previous number one at 157, Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, Pennsylvania) has migrated up to 165 pounds. Miller is ranked second behind Delbarton, New Jersey’s Jayden James, who defeated him at Ironman.

We will not be getting a rematch at Fargo, though, as James is sitting it out as he prepares for what he hopes will be another gold medal run at the World Championships later this summer. In fact, most of the wrestlers who qualified for the World Team are skipping Fargo.

No Penalty for Sitting Out

There are a lot of stars missing from the Fargo field. Between the World Team members, graduating seniors just taking the summer off, and others choosing different events to attend, a lot of the top ten guys are not registered for Fargo.

One thing we’ve never done and will not start now, is penalizing wrestlers for not competing. If you’ve made your way into our rankings, you will stay there unless you are forced out by your own actions or those of others. While inactivity doesn’t necessarily hurt you, it can lead to a tumble down the ranks as others emerge.

The 106-pound weight class has just 30 entries and no honorable mention section as a few more from the previous report are registered at 113 pounds for Fargo. We tried to get everyone at the weight in which they are slotted to compete, but it is possible we overlooked someone or a person may have been omitted from their state’s roster.

If time allows, we hope to do a Boys and Girls Fargo Preview, so we aren’t going to dig into too much of that kind of stuff right now. The next thing on our “To Do” list is to update the Girls Rankings with Fargo entry information.

If you have any questions or Fargo related information, please send it to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On SI

2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - July 7, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

3-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

4-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

5-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) 8th

6-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) FR

7-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

8-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) FR

9-Ausome Guillermo (CA) 8th

10-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

11-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) 8th

12-Pietro “Pete” Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) 8th

13-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO

14-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

15-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

16-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

17-D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

18-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) FR

19-Johnathan Thompson (IA) 8th

20-Cyrus Millage (IA) 8th

21-Sebastian Gutierrez (CA) 8th

22-Casen Becker (CO) 8th

23-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

24-Fernando Jimeno (TX) 8th

25-Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) 8th

26-Derek Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) SO

27-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) FR

28-Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

29-Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) FR

30-Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) FR

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

3-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

4-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

5-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) 8th

6-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

7-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

8-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

9-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

10-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

11-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

12-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

13-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

14-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

15-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO

16-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

17-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

18-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR

19-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

20-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

21-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

22-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR

23-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

24-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

25-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

26-Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

27-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) 8th

28-Jaxon Sanchez (CA) 8th

29-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

30-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

HM:

Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR

Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

Koa DeLoach (North Bay Haven, FL) SR

Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR

Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR

Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) FR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

4-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

6-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

7-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

8-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

9-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

10-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

11-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

12-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

13-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR

14-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

15-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

16-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

17-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

18-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

19-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

20-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

21-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

22-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

23-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

24-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

25-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

26-Julián Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

27-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

28-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

29-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

30-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

HM:

Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO

Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

6-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

7-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

8-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

9-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

10-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

11-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

12-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

13-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

14-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

15-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

16-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

17-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

18-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

19-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

20-Cale Vandermark (Ankeney Centennial, IA) SR

21-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

22-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

23-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

24-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO

25-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

26-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

27-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

28-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

29-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

30-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

HM:

Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR

Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

4-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

5-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

6-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

9-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

10-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

11-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

12-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

13-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

14-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

15-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

16-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

17-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

18-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

19-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

20-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

21-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

22-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

23-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

24-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

25-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

26-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

27-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

28-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

29-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

30-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

HM:

Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR

Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR

Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) JR

Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) SO

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

3-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

6-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

7-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

8-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

9-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

10-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

11-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

12-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

13-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

14-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

15-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

16-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

17-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

18-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

19-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

20-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

21-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

22-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

23-Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

24-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

25-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

26-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

27-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

28-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

29-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

30-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

HM:

Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

Jake Kos (Simley, MN) JR

DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Riker O’Hearon (Carbo, UT) SO

Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) SO

Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) SO

Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) JR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) JR

Curtis Zion Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

4-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

5-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

6-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

7-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

8-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

9-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

10-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

11-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

12-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

13-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

14-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

15-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

16-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

17-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

18-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

20-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

21-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

22-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

23-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR

24-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

25-Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR

26-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

27-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

28-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

29-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

30-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

HM:

Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR

Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Isaias Hernandez (DePaul Catholic, NJ) JR

Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

Garrett VerHeecke (Unity Christian, IL) SR

Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

5-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

6-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

7-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

8-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

9-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

10-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

11-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

12-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

13-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

14-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

15-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

16-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

17-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

18-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

19-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

20-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

21-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

22-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

23-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

24-Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR

25-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

26-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

27-Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

28-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR

29-Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

30-Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan, KS) SR

HM:

Dominic Wilson (Rockwall, TX) SR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) JR

Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR

Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) JR

Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) JR

Samuel Gehring (Slinger, WI) JR

Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO

Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SR

157-Pounds

1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

5-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

6-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

7-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

8-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

9-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

10-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

11-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

12-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

13-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

14-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

15-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

16-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

17-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

18-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

19-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR

20-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

21-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

22-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

23-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

24-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

25-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

26-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

27-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

28-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR

29-Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

30-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

HM:

Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) JR

Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

3-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

5-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

6-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

7-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

8-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

9-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

10-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

11-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

12-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

13-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

14-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

15-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

16-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

17-Jay’Den Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

18-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

19-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

20-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

21-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

22-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

23-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

24-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

25-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

26-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

27-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

28-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

29-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

30-Jerin Coles (PA) SO

HM:

Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Thomas Belding (LaGrande, OR) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

Daniel Acosta (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

175-Pounds

1-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

3-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) SO

4-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

5-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

7-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

8-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

9-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

10-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

11-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

12-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

13-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

14-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

15-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

16-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

17-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

18-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

19-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

20-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

21-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

22-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

23-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

24-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

25-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

26-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

27-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

28-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

29-Musa Apshev (IL)

30-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

HM:

Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ)

Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) JR

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) FR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR

Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO

Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) SO

190-Pounds

1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

2-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

3-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

4-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

5-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

7-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

9-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

13-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

14-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

15-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

16-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

17-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

18-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

20-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

21-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

22-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

23-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

24-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

25-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

26-Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

27-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

28-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

29-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

30-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

HM:

Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Gabriel Barragan (Esperanza, CA) SR

Hugh Meyer (Dickinson, ND) SR

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Tristan Waters (Smithville, MO) SR

Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) JR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) SO

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) SO

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR

Ibrahim Zaky (Woodgrove, VA) JR

Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) SO

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

3-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

5-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

7-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

8-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

9-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

10-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

11-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

12-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

13-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

14-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

15-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

16-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

17-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

18-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

19-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

20-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

21-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR

22-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

23-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

24-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

25-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

26-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

27-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR

28-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

29-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

30-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

HM:

Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Brock Swenson (Saint Croix Central, WI) SR

Lucas Nance (Fremd, IL) SR

Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR

285-Pounds

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

12-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

13-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

14-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

15-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

16-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

17-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

18-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

19-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR

20-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) JR

21-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) JR

22-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

23-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

24-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

25-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

26-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

27-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

28-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

29-Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

30-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

HM:

Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) JR

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Preston Krueger (New London, WI) JR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingstown, RI) JR

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Keyshon Morrison (Lake Norman, NC) JR