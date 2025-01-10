Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (1/9/2024)
Here is the latest edition of theHigh School On SI Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 2
Won both matches of a tri-meet with No. 29 Green Farms Academy (CT), 40-29, and Ponaganset (RI), 39-30.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 3 – Had a surprisingly easy time defeating No. 1 Wyoming Seminary (PA) in a dual meet, 37-17. Also won last weekend’s Laurel Highlands Tournament.
3. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 1
Lost a dual meet to then-No. 3 Bishop McCort (PA), 37-17. The Blue Knights were without Nate Desmond and Anthony Evanitsky. The outcome likely would not have changed with them, but the score would have been closer.
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 4
Sent a few starters to the Ron Peters Tournament of Champions, but the majority of their “A” team was idle.
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Competed in New Jersey’s Catholic School Duals where they were undefeated with wins over No. 30 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, and St. John Vianney, 47-17.
6. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 6
Went 3-0 at the Rock Yard Duals with a win over Pennsylvania’s Council Rock North, 51-12.
7. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 9
Captured the team title at the Doc Buchanan Tournament finishing ahead of all the California powerhouses, including No. 7 St. John Bosco.
8. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 8
Finished second in the team race at Doc B, ahead of No. 25 Clovis, No. 10 Poway, and No. 11 Gilroy.
9. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 12
Thumped No. 21 Brecksville, 41-17, in a dual showdown of two Ohio powers.
10. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 25
Placed third as a team at Doc B ahead of three teams ranked ahead of them, No. 10 Poway, No. 11 Gilroy, and No. 20 Sunnyside (AZ).
11. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 10
Came in fourth place at the Doc B Tournament.
12. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 11
Ended the Doc B Tournament as the fifth place team, outpointing No. 20 Sunnyside, No. 27 Layton (UT), and SLAM! Academy (NV).
13. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 13
Idle
14. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 14
Defeated fellow Ohio standout Graham, 43-19.
15. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 15
Idle
16. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 16
Posted a 3-0 record at Arm Bar Duals with a win over New York’s St. Francis, 52-17.
17. St. Joe Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 7
As mentioned last week, this version of St. Joe is falling short of their lofty expectations. A loss to No. 28 Bergen Catholic, 48-30, a one on criteria to Christian Brothers Academy at the Catholic School Duals forces them down the ranks ten more slots from seven to seventeen.
18. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 17
Idle
19. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 18
Idle
20. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 19
Won the team crown at the Cheesehead Invitational.
21. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 20
Was the highest finishing non-California team at Doc B, coming in sixth.
22. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 21
Lost a dual meet to No. 12 Massillon Perry, 41-17.
23. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 22
Won dual meets versus two of Pennsylvania’s top teams, 34-24 over Notre Dame-Green Pond, and 38-20 over Easton.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 23
Won the team race at the Detroit Catholic Central Invitational with the hosts placing second.
25. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Merrillville IN) 44-31 in a dual meet.
26. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 26
Brought home top honors from The Clash Duals with a notable win over Iowa’s Bettendorf, 50-12, and a 41-24 win over fellow Minnesotans, Staple Motley.
27. Green Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 29
Lost t0 Faith Christian Academy, 40-29, but beat Ponaganset, 45-16..
28. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 30
At the Catholic School Duals, St. Peter’s earned wins over Bergen Catholic, 34-27, and Christian Brothers, 57-14.
29. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 28
Beat St. Joseph’s Regional, 48-30, at the Catholic School Duals, but lost to St. Peter’s Prep.
30. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous ranked: Not ranked
Finished seventh in the team chase at Doc B ahead of No. 27 Layton, UT, to continue a string of impressive showings at big national tournaments.