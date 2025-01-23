Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (1/23/2024)
Top teams and wrestlers are rounding into form across the country as they fine tune their lineups for rapidly approaching postseason events.
This week's Top 35 National Wrestling Rankings features a major upward move by St. Joseph Regional (NJ) and three new teams have entered our ranking of the nation's top teams.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Won the team title at Escape the Rock, finishing ahead of Lake Highland Prep (FL), St. Joseph Regional (NJ), Malvern Prep (PA), Bishop McDevitt (PA), and St. Edward (OH).
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Idle.
3. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 3
Beat Blair Academy in a dual meet, 39-21.
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 4
Finished second in the Escape the Rock team race.
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Went unscathed at the Jack Welch Duals with wins over Saint John Vianney (NJ), 44-18, and Holy Spirit (NJ), 36-29.
6. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 6
Placed fourth as a team at Escape the Rock.
7. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 7
Competed at the 5 Counties Tournament where they finished ahead of St. John Bosco (CA) and Gilroy (CA).
8. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 8
Finished second in the team chase at the 5 Counties Tournament.
9. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 9
Idle.
10. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 10
Idle.
11. St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 17
As they get healthy, they are beginning to fulfill the hype with a third place finish at Escape the Rock.
12. Poway, CA
Previous rank:11
Finished first at the Temecula Valley Battle for the Belt.
13. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 12
Ended the 5 Counties affair in third place.
14. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 15
Won the team crown at the COAC Tournament over Stillwater (OK).
15. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 13
Finished second to Edmond North at the COAC Tournament.
16. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 14
Fell in a dual meet to Wyoming Seminary, 39-21.
17. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous rank: 30
Finished in fifth place at Escape the Rock, ahead of St. Edward (OH).
18. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 15
Placed sixth in the team standings at Escape the Rock.
19. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 18
Brought the team title home from the Maumee Bay Classic.
20. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank:19
Locked down the crown at the Hoosier Crossroad Conference Tournament.
21. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 20
Finished ahead of St. Michael-Albertville, MN to win the title at the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area Tournament.
22. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 21
Took top honors at the Flowing Wells Invitational.
23. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 22
Claimed the first place team trophy at the Top Gun Tournament.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
Won the Hudson Super 16 Tournament.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 25
Finished second at Lake Crystal behind Southeast Polk.
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: 26
Idle.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 27
Won the DAC Tournament.
28. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 33
Came out on top of the team standings at the Chaparral Invitational.
29. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 23
Landed in the ninth position in the team pecking order at Escape the Rock. They have finished ahead of St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) in two events, Beast of the East and Escape the Rock.
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 28
Came in 19th at Escape the Rock without a full lineup.
30. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 29
Won the team title at the George Jockish Bergen County Tournament.
31. Green Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 32
Posted an undefeated record to win the Gilman Duals.
32. Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous rank: Not ranked
Placed seventh as a team at Escape the Rock ahead of Northfield Mount Hermon (MA), Bethlehem Catholic, and Ponaganset (RI).
33. Northfield Mount Hermon, MA
Previous rank: Not ranked
At Escape the Rock they placed eighth in front of Bethlehem Catholic and Ponaganset.
34. Ponaganset, RI
Previous rank: Not ranked
Finished tenth in the standings at Escape the Rock.
35. Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous rank: 31
Finished 22nd at Escape the Rock.