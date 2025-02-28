Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (2/27/2025)
The team's in this week's Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings are all back from last week, but there has been some movement, behind Pennsylvania powers No. 1 Faith Christian Academy (PA) and No. 2 Bishop McCort.
Lake Highland Prep (FL) is now in the Top 3 after its victory in the National Prep Tournament, while Blair Academy (NJ) moved three spots to No. 6 by placing second at the same event.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Won the District 1 AA Tournament title over Bristol 225-148.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Idle.
3. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 4 – Captured their first ever National Prep Tournament Title over second place Blair Academy of New Jersey 332-277.5
4. St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Came in first as a team at the District 5 Tournament.
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 6
Won the title at District 9.
6. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 9 – Finished second in the team race at National Preps ahead of Seminary and behind Lake Highland.
7. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 3
Placed third in the team race at National Preps behind Lake Highland Prep and Blair Academy. As with St. Joseph Regional earlier in the year, at some point in time, if a team has undergone a change, it can’t be ignored. The Blue Knights team that ended the year was far from the one they began the journey with.
8. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 7
Were fourth at the National Prep Tournament, behind Wyoming Seminary.
9. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 8
Won the team crown at the South Section Ford Masters.
10. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous rank: 10
Captured the team title at the AA District 3 Tournament.
11. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 11
Placed first at the Division 1 St. Edward Sectional.
12. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 12
Finished first at the San Diego Section Maters.
13. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 13
Came out ahead of Clovis in the team race at the Central Section Masters, 354-319.
14. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 14
Claimed top team honors at the Division 1 Massillon Perry Sectional.
15. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 15
Won the team crown at the 6A East Region, 288-264.5, over Broken Arrow.
16. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank:16
Had an easier time than their rivals in capturing the 6A West, coasting past second place Westmoore, 307-201.5.
17. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 17
Finished second to Buchanan in the team race at the Central Section Masters.
18. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 18
Locked down the team title at the Central Coast Section Masters, outscoring Los gatos, 363-232.5.
19. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 19
Won the D1 Oregon Clay Sectional.
20. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 20
Won the crown at their single class state championships, with Center Grove in second and Crown Point in third.
21. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 21
Brought home the 3A State Tournament crown comfortably ahead of Bettendorf, 259.5-142.5.
22. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 22
Placed first at the Division 1 State Tournament over Liberty, 244.5-178.5.
23. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 23
Ruled the team landscape at the D1 Austintown Fitch Sectional.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
Dominated the Division 3 State Dual Tournament, blanking Yale, 74-0, in the finals. Another shutout occurred in the semis with Allegan, 72-0. Ogemaw Height actually put points on the board in the quarters, falling 75-6.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 25
Competed at the AAA Section 5 Tournament where no team scores were kept.
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: 26
Finished second in the state tournament point count behind Brownsburg, but ahead of third-place Crown Point.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 27
Were third at the state tournament to Brownsburg and Center Grove.
28. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 28
Their season is over. They are 5A State Champs.
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 29
First at the District 17 Tournament.
30. Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 30
Finished fifth in the National Prep team race ahead of Northfield Mount Hermon, but behind Lake Highland, Blair, Wyoming Seminary, and Malvern Prep.
31. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 29
Was just third in the AAA District XI team standings. Nazareth, who they beat in numerous dual meets, won it with Notre Dame-Green Pond in second. We moved them down a few spots but leave them here based on their dual meet season that saw them capture another AAA state crown.
32. Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 31
Captured the team title at the District 21 Tournament.
33. Saint John Vianney, NJ
Previous rank: 32
Placed first at the District 25 affair.
34.Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 33
Placed first as a team at District 3.
35. Northfield Mount Hermon, MA
Previous rank: 34
Finished sixth in the team tally at National Preps.