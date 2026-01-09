Vote: Who is the top boys wrestler at 190 pounds in the Northeast Region?
The 2025-26 high school boys wrestling season is officially underway.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best in their respective weight classes.
High School On SI recently compiled lists of the best wrestlers from 106 to 175 pounds in the Northeast Region.
Below is a list of the top 190-pound wrestlers. Next up are wrestlers at 215 pounds.
There are hundreds of outstanding wrestlers in the Northeast Region, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some wrestlers may excel at multiple weight classes. We try to include as many wrestlers as possible. (Wrestlers in the poll are listed in alphabetical order)
Voting ends Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT
