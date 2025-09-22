High School on SI Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
No. 3 Sheridan survived a close call against Cheyenne East to keep its state-record win streak intact, and top-ranked Star Valley found an opponent at the last minute to fill a gap in its schedule to highlight this week’s High School on SI Wyoming top 10 high school football rankings.
1. Star Valley Braves (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Soda Springs (ID) 42-8
Next up: vs. No. 9 Jackson Hole, Sept. 26
Make it 25 wins in a row for the Braves, who recorded five interceptions — including a pick-six for Dylan Hirschi — in the hastily arranged contest between schools just an hour apart, but who hadn’t met since 1940.
2. Cody Broncs (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Buffalo 63-9
Next up: vs. Powell, Sept. 26
The Broncs were stopped on their first two drives, then exploded for touchdowns on their next nine possessions to romp to victory. Damian Sander and Marko Skorcic each scored two touchdowns.
3. Sheridan Broncs (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 6 Cheyenne East 27–20
Next up: at Kelly Walsh, Sept. 26
Win No. 47 in a row didn’t come easy, but the four-time defending 4A champion found a way to escape, stopping East twice on fourth down in the final quarter while Beck Haswell ran for two touchdowns and threw a 79-yard TD pass to Breck Reed.
4. Big Horn Rams (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Newcastle 60-22
Next up: vs. Burns, Sept. 26
Junior RB Cruz Hernandez ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams to victory.
5. Mountain View Buffaloes (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Cokeville 33-0
Next up: at Kemmerer, Sept. 26
The Buffaloes finally posted their first shutout of 2025 after blanking four opponents a year ago, and Kolby Roitz ran for one score and caught a touchdown pass from Race Carr.
6. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (3-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Sheridan 27-20
Next up: at Natrona County, Sept. 26
The Thunderbirds had their chances to end Sheridan’s state-record win streak, recovering a fumble with two minutes left but losing the ball on downs around midfield with 47 seconds to play. QB Kaenen Zowada was 22-of-34 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
7. Riverton Wolverines (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Green River 41-21
Next up: at No. 8 Douglas, Sept. 26
Cameron Vincent returned an interception for a touchdown and QB Blake Gantenbein accounted for three scores as part of a first-half onslaught that led to a 31-7 halftime lead.
8. Douglas Bearcats (2-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Powell 47-7
Next up: vs. No. 7 Riverton, Sept. 26
QB Collin Roberts tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Carsten Moore and Caleb Ashcraft had defensive touchdowns for the Bearcats.
9. Jackson Hole Broncs (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Bear Lake (ID) 45-7
Next up: at No. 1 Star Valley, Sept. 26
Senior QB Grant Johnson overcame two interceptions to finish 20-of-29 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and junior RB Cooper Kintzler ran for 130 yards and two TDs.
10. Campbell County Camels (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 10 Natrona County 20-17
Next up: vs. Laramie, Sept. 26
The Camels rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit, with QB Coulter Lang running for two second-half scores to lift them into the Top 10 and knock Natrona County out.
Dropped out
No. 10 Natrona County