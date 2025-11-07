Wyoming High School Football Playoffs Reach Semifinal Round on Road to Laramie
The road to Laramie and the Wyoming high school football state championship games has only one more stop for two teams, with this weekend featuring semifinals throughout the state, and High School on SI Wyoming will have all the scores you need in one place.
Here is a quick glance at the semifinal matchups in Class 4A, 3A and 2A, with all 10 teams in the High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 still alive.
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central (6-4) at No. 2 Sheridan (10-0), Friday
The Broncs have won 53 consecutive games and are vying to become just the second team since Wyoming started contesting high school state playoffs in 1921 to win five straight titles, looking to join Worland (Class A, 1952-56) in that exclusive club.
Standing in their way this week are the Indians, who gave them a fight a month ago before Sheridan prevailed 28-14 and are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their last state championship team in 2005.
Senior RB/LB Keegan Rager is Sheridan’s top two-way player, leading the team with 716 yards and six touchdowns on 109 carries while sitting second in tackles (58) and tackles for loss (six). Central is led by junior RB Tyrone Richards, who is second in 4A with 850 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
No. 9 Cheyenne East (8-2) at No. 6 Campbell County (9-1), Friday
The Camels escaped an upset bid from 7-seed Laramie last week to earn their semifinal shot at the Thunderbirds, who were the last 4A team not named Sheridan to win a title (2020).
Campbell County won the teams’ first meeting two weeks ago 45-19 to secure home-field advantage for this matchup. Senior QB Coulter Lang had 396 total yards and accounted for six touchdowns in that game and ranks among the state leaders in both rushing (756 yards, nine TDs) and passing (1,273 yards, 16 TDs, three interceptions) this season.
East senior RB Keyshawn Brown leads 4A with 968 yards and 15 touchdowns on 167 carries while also catching a team-high 29 passes for 304 yards and two scores. Senior QB Kaenen Zowada has thrown for 1,403 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Class 3A
No. 8 Lander Valley (8-1) at No. 1 Star Valley (10-0), Friday
The Tigers face a monumental task to capture their first state championship since 1948 — stop the three-time champion Braves’ 31-game win streak and become the first in-state team to win in Afton since October 2022.
Lander Valley’s only loss came in Week 6 to Riverton and has the weapons to reach its first final since 2004. Senior RB Cody West is one of 3A’s top rushers with 1,124 yards and 10 touchdowns, while senior QB Paxon Hollingshead has thrown for 1,524 yards and 20 scores.
However, Star Valley boasts one of the state’s top defenses, allowing a 3A-low 188.7 yards and 10.4 points per game. Junior OLB Roman Erickson shares the 3A lead with five sacks to go with 57 tackles (11 for loss), six pass breakups and two interceptions. Senior QB Phoenixx Hovey leads the offense, throwing for 2,237 yards and 29 touchdowns.
No. 3 Cody (8-1) at No. 7 Riverton (9-1), Friday
The Broncs have won the last 11 meetings against the Wolverines, including a 55-38 shootout in Week 1, but they haven’t played in the postseason since 2014. Cody has reached the state final each of the past five years, while Riverton hasn’t played for a title since it won its third in a row in 1999.
Each team leans heavily on its star running backs, with Wolverines senior Hunter Saltsgaver (who is also an all-state midfielder on the soccer team) leading 3A with 1,553 yards and 17 touchdowns, followed by Cody senior Kannon Grant (1,168 yards, 14 TDs). Broncs dual-threat junior QB Cache McFadden (2,238 total yards, 21 TDs) could be a difference-maker in this game.
Class 2A
Lovell (7-3) at No. 5 Mountain View (10-0), Friday
These teams met in their West Conference opener on Sept. 12, with the Buffaloes winning 21-12 on their way to a second straight title. Now, they’re hunting a first trip to the state final since winning the 2019 title, while the Bulldogs have been three times since winning their last title in 2011.
Mountain View boasts 2A’s top offense at 439.6 yards and 44.9 points per game, spreading the ball among a quintet of backs led by senior RB Jackson Sawyer (778 yards, seven TDs) and QB Justus Platts (669 yards, 13 TDs), who’s also thrown for a 2A-leading 1,725 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Lovell is led by the Crosby brothers, with senior Chase leading the Bulldogs with 769 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while sophomore Kyson has thrown for 1,039 yards and 11 scores.
No. 10 Hot Springs County (8-1) at No. 4 Big Horn (9-0), Friday
The Bobcats are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and seek their first appearance in a state final since winning back-to-back in 2009-10. However, to do so, they must upset the defending champion Rams, who’ve reached the final in three straight years.
Big Horn and Hot Springs County rank 1-2 in 2A in defense, allowing 159 and 169 yards per game, respectively. On offense, Hot Springs County relies almost exclusively on its run game, sitting behind only Mountain View among 2A teams in rushing yards (256.6 per game).
Meanwhile, Big Horn has a more balanced attack paced by junior RB Cruz Hernandez, 2A’s top rusher with 1,236 yards and 24 touchdowns, and QB Tucker Wulff, who is No. 2 in 2A with 1,377 passing yards and 21 touchdowns (just two interceptions).
