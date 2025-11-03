Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
The quarterfinal round of the Wyoming high school football playoffs featured few surprises with all 10 ranked teams in the High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 advancing to this week’s semifinals.
The only close call was No. 6 Campbell County rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat Laramie 17-13, setting up a 4A semifinal against No. 9 Cheyenne East — one of four semifinals to match ranked teams against one another.
Wyoming Football Top 10 State Rankings – Nov. 3, 2025
1. Star Valley (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Buffalo 54-7
Next up: vs. No. 8 Lander Valley, Class 3A semifinals, Nov. 7
The three-time defending champion Braves won their 31st consecutive game, leading 54-0 after three quarters and rolling up 498 total yards while holding the Bison to 140. Travis Thompson caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown while returning two punts for touchdowns from 76 and 58 yards out.
2. Sheridan (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Kelly Walsh 34-15
Next up: vs. Cheyenne Central, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 7
The Broncs had two touchdowns called back for holding penalties, but Will Greer kicked two field goals and senior RB Keegan Rager had an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the defending champions won their 53rd consecutive game.
3. Cody (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Douglas 40-13
Next up: at No. 7 Riverton, Class 3A semifinals, Nov. 7
Kannon Grant ran for touchdowns of 62 and 7 yards, and Landon Schulz ran for one touchdown and threw for another as the Broncs pulled away from a 14-7 halftime lead.
4. Big Horn (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Cokeville 31-0
Next up: vs. No. 10 Hot Springs County, Class 2A semifinals, Nov. 7
Tucker Wulff threw for three touchdowns, and Cruz Hernandez ran for one score and caught a touchdown pass as the defending champion Rams posted their 20th straight win.
5. Mountain View (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Glenrock 79-20
Next up: vs. Lovell, Class 2A semifinals, Nov. 7
The Buffaloes returned two interceptions for touchdowns while senior RB Jackson Sawyer ran for four scores.
6. Campbell County (9-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Laramie 17-13
Next up: vs. No. 9 Cheyenne East, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 7
The Camels needed a James Hahn 6-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left to erase a 13-10 deficit and escape the upset bid by the three-win Plainsmen.
7. Riverton (9-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Green River 31-13
Next up: vs. No. 3 Cody, Class 3A semifinals, Nov. 7
Senior RB Hunter Saltsgaver ran for a season-best 240 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries as the Wolverines ended the Wolves’ first playoff appearance since 2017.
8. Lander Valley (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Jackson Hole 55-35
Next up: at No. 1 Star Valley, Class 3A semifinals, Nov. 7
The Tigers picked up their first playoff win since 2004 as senior RB Cody West ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and Lander Valley held the Broncs to 37 rushing yards.
9. Cheyenne East (8-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Thunder Basin 31-21
Next up: at No. 6 Campbell County, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 7
Senior Keyshawn Brown ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, and senior Wyatt Sellnow (nine carries for 108 yards) and QB Kaenen Zowada (11 carries for 103 yards and a TD) all went over 100 yards for the Thunderbirds.
10. Hot Springs County (8-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Burns 43-12
Next up: at No. 4 Big Horn, Class 2A semifinals, Nov. 7
Unfortunately, the residents of Thermopolis who suffered PTSD from the fireworks shot off following Bobcats touchdowns had to suffer six times in their first-round playoff win.
Dropped out
None
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter