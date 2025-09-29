Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
Top-ranked Star Valley rolled to its fourth straight win in a long-standing rivalry, and Riverton knocked Douglas out of the rankings with a shutout win to highlight the action involving teams in this week’s High School on SI Wyoming top 10 high school football rankings.
High School on SI Wyoming Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
1. Star Valley Braves (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 10 Jackson Hole 55-19
Next up: vs. Powell, Oct. 3
The Braves’ 26th consecutive win comes in the latest entry in the Fall Brawl rivalry that dates to 1931. QB Phoenixx Hovey finished 10-of-14 passing for 236 yards and four touchdowns, with WR Cooper Lancaster catching five balls for 165 yards and two scores.
2. Cody Broncs (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Powell 56-14
Next up: at Evanston, Oct. 3
The Broncs built a 42-0 lead midway through the third quarter and cruised to victory.
3. Sheridan Broncs (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Kelly Walsh 37-20
Next up: vs. Cheyenne Central, Oct. 3
Andrew Adams ran for a touchdown and threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Beck Haswell, who also ran for a score as the Broncs led 31-6 at halftime en route to extending their state-record win streak to 48.
4. Big Horn Rams (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Burns 59-0
Next up: at Moorcroft, Oct. 3
The Rams celebrated coach Kirk McLaughlin’s induction into the Black Hills State University Hall of Fame by romping past Burns.
5. Mountain View Buffaloes (5-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Kemmerer 61-6
Next up: vs. Pinedale, Oct. 3
Senior QB Justus Platts finished 16-of-22 passing for 319 yards and five touchdowns as the Buffaloes romped to victory.
6. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (4-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Natrona County 24-14
Next up: vs. Kelly Walsh, Oct. 3
Keyshawn Brown ran for two touchdowns, and QB Kaenen Zowada’s 57-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter helped seal the victory.
7. Riverton Wolverines (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. then-No. 8 Douglas 28-0
Next up: vs. Buffalo, Oct. 3
Hunter Saltsgaver scored three touchdowns as the Wolverines ended two droughts in knocking the Bearcats out of the rankings, posting their first shutout of Douglas since 1996 and first win on the Bearcats’ home field since 2012.
8. Campbell County Camels (5-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Laramie 30-20
Next up: at Cheyenne South, Oct. 3
QB Coulter Lang had another big night for the Camels, finishing with 225 total yards, running for two touchdowns and throwing for a third, as they won their fifth consecutive game over the Plainsmen.
9. Lander Valley Tigers (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Torrington 42-16
Next up: vs. Douglas, Oct. 3
Finn McFadden’s 69-yard pick-six highlighted the Tigers’ victory that earned them a spot in the Top 10.
10. Jackson Hole Broncs (3-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Star Valley 55-19
Next up: vs. Green River, Oct. 3
No shame in the Broncs going down to the state’s No. 1 team in the 87th edition of their rivalry. Now, they’ll look to bounce back against Green River.
Dropped out
No. 8 Douglas