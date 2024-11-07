Wyoming (WHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Playoff time wages on in Wyoming high school football.
The postseason continues this Friday as 1A through 4A have semifinal matchups on Friday, Nov. 8.
Wyoming high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WHSAA 1A through 4A, plus all the semifinal matchups:
4A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Sheridan vs. (8) Natrona County
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Campbell County vs. (3) East
7 p.m. Friday
3A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Star Valley vs. (2) Riverton
6 p.m. Friday
(1) Douglas vs. (2) Cody
6 p.m. Friday
2A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Big Horn vs. (2) Lovell
6 p.m. Friday
(1) Mountain View vs. (3) Cokeville
6 p.m. Friday
1A-9 Man
Semifinal matchups
(1) Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. (2) Big Piney
1 p.m. Friday
(2) Pine Bluffs vs. (4) Saratoga
4 p.m. Friday
1A-6 Man
Semifinal matchups
(1) Little Snake River vs. (3) Dubois
2 p.m. Friday
(1) Burlington vs. (2) Encampment
1 p.m. Friday
