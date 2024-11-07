High School

Wyoming (WHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Wyoming football playoffs continue!
Playoff time wages on in Wyoming high school football.

The postseason continues this Friday as 1A through 4A have semifinal matchups on Friday, Nov. 8.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 WHSAA football playoffs.

Wyoming high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WHSAA 1A through 4A, plus all the semifinal matchups:

4A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Sheridan vs. (8) Natrona County

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Campbell County vs. (3) East

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 4A bracket

3A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Star Valley vs. (2) Riverton

6 p.m. Friday

(1) Douglas vs. (2) Cody

6 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 3A bracket

2A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Big Horn vs. (2) Lovell

6 p.m. Friday

(1) Mountain View vs. (3) Cokeville

6 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 2A bracket

1A-9 Man

Semifinal matchups

(1) Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. (2) Big Piney

1 p.m. Friday

(2) Pine Bluffs vs. (4) Saratoga

4 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 1A-9 Man bracket

1A-6 Man

Semifinal matchups

(1) Little Snake River vs. (3) Dubois

2 p.m. Friday

(1) Burlington vs. (2) Encampment

1 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 1A-6 Man bracket

